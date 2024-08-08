The Offensive Line with Annie Agar

“Bears Were Jinxed?!” with Chad Millman | 13

This week Annie gets offensive with Bears superfan and co-host of The Favorites podcast, Chad Millman! Chad's torn up about the Bears epic loss thanks to Jayden Daniels' miracle missile last Sunday. To heal his wounds, Annie puts Chad through a Hail Mary Support Group that tends to the victims of late game bombs. But is it too late? Has he lost all hope in his team? Enough to bet against Eberflous when the Bears play the Cardinals this Sunday? Next, Annie and Chad pick apart the contenders and the pretenders. Are the Vikings actually legit? Broncos? Eagles? Chad and Annie get to them all but the true bomb is dropped during No Offense when Chad calls out one of the best teams in the league for having "trash" defense. Who is it? Chiefs? Lions? You'll be as surprised as Annie when you find out!