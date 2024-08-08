The Offensive Line with Annie Agar

“Cardinals Are More Impressive?” with Patrick Peterson | 15
This week Annie gets offensive with 3 time All-Pro, member of the 2010s All- Decade Team, and co-host of First and Pod, Patrick Peterson! They're diving in on the Arizona Cardinals as Kyler and the squad are #1 in the NFC West, discussing what winning recipes do the other teams need in the conference to get them cooking. Annie and Patrick are on a mission to create the ultimate CB of all time, selecting from any player in history based on speed, tackling skills, and, of course, their trash-talking abilities. Speaking of trash talk, Patrick believes the Bears vs. Packers rivalry is over and has some bold predictions for their matchup this weekend. Plus, they share some thoughts on the sun situation at Jerry World—are they throwing too much shade?
"Are the Jets Ready for Takeoff?" with Caroline Hendershot | 14
This week Annie gets offensive with Jets insider and Well Played podcast host Caroline Hendershot! The duo dive deep into the Jets' rollercoaster season and the recent trade deadline drama. Caroline spills the tea on the Rodgers-Adams reunion and whether it's all sunshine and rainbows in the Jets locker room. Annie and Caroline put their creative hats on for a catchphrase workshop, coming up with slogans that might just save (or sink) a few NFL teams. They also hand out some hilarious mid-season superlatives (you won't believe who they picked for "Most Likely to Fall for an Internet Scam"!) The gloves come off when Caroline takes shots at entitled Penn State fans and Annie roasts all the coaches out there who feel good about 'going for two' (we're looking at you Giants).
"Bears Were Jinxed?!" with Chad Millman | 13
This week Annie gets offensive with Bears superfan and co-host of The Favorites podcast, Chad Millman! Chad's torn up about the Bears epic loss thanks to Jayden Daniels' miracle missile last Sunday. To heal his wounds, Annie puts Chad through a Hail Mary Support Group that tends to the victims of late game bombs. But is it too late? Has he lost all hope in his team? Enough to bet against Eberflous when the Bears play the Cardinals this Sunday? Next, Annie and Chad pick apart the contenders and the pretenders. Are the Vikings actually legit? Broncos? Eagles? Chad and Annie get to them all but the true bomb is dropped during No Offense when Chad calls out one of the best teams in the league for having "trash" defense. Who is it? Chiefs? Lions? You'll be as surprised as Annie when you find out! Follow The Offensive Line on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. You can listen to weekly bonus content exclusively on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial by visiting http://wondery.fm/TheOffensiveLine now.
"Aaron Rodgers Support Group" with Stugotz | 12
This week Annie gets offensive with ESPN Radio legend, co-host of the Dan Le Batard Show, and Jets fan, Stugotz! Annie feels for all the traumatized Jets fans out there which is why she invites Stugotz to vent in her Aaron Rodgers Support Group. Stugotz admits his Jets stink, but does he think they can still cover the -7 spread against the Pats this Sunday? Shifting gears, Annie and Stugotz agree whichever QB wins Commanders vs Bears should automatically get Rookie of the Year. Will it be Caleb Williams or an injured Jayden Daniels? Speaking of injuries, Stugotz feels for Deshaun Watson but claps back at Myles Garrett and Jameis Winston for scolding Browns fans. No yelling at fans! Well, unless you're Nick Sirriani…
"Baker is Cookin'!" with Gerald McCoy | 11
This week Annie gets offensive with six time Pro Bowler and former Buccaneers star, Gerald McCoy. Annie and Gerald get real about the NFL's biggest divas past and present. From Tom Brady's pretty boy antics to Stefon Diggs' obsession with other peoples' divas (lookin' at you Cardi B!). Gerald's a diehard Bucs fan, but can he take them at +3.5 over the Ravens? Annie's dying to know who Gerald's got winning the NFC North and is surprised when it's not her Packers. What's not surprising is the Chiefs keep winning and the Cowboys got scorched by the Lions last week. Speaking of Lions, Annie brings on America's favorite Detroit superfan to give his two cents on Jerry Jones and "America's Team". All we gotta say is, here's Johnny!Hurricane Relief EffortsBaby2baby - https://donate.baby2baby.org/give/625150/#!/donation/checkoutDirectRelief - https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/hurricane-helene/American Red Cross - https://www.redcross.org/donate/dr/hurricane-helene.html/World Central Kitchen - https://wck.org/Aerial Recovery - https://aerialrecovery.org/Patricia Diane Foundation - https://www.geraldmccoy.org/Follow The Offensive Line on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. You can listen to weekly bonus content exclusively on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial by visiting http://wondery.fm/TheOffensiveLine now.
