The Obesity Guide with Matthea Rentea MD

Insulin Resistance and PCOS: What Works—From Strength Training to Supplementation with Dr. Patil-Sisodia
You've been diagnosed with PCOS, handed a prescription, and sent on your way—but no one explained what's actually happening in your body. Why does PCOS make it harder to manage weight? Why are cravings and fatigue so relentless? And what does insulin resistance have to do with it?The truth is, insulin resistance plays a major role in PCOS—yet it's often misunderstood or overlooked. When your body struggles to use insulin effectively, it can lead to inflammation, weight gain, and an increased risk of diabetes and heart disease. But here's the good news: small, strategic changes can make a big difference.In this episode, Dr. Komal Patil-Sisodia, a Triple Board-Certified Endocrinologist and Women's Metabolic Health Expert, joins us to break down what really works. From movement and nutrition to key supplements, we'll explore how to manage insulin resistance and take back control of your health. Plus, Dr. Patil-Sisodia shares insights from her new Eastside Menopause & Metabolism Clinic—a practice dedicated to helping women feel their best during perimenopause and menopause.ReferencesSeason 1 of the Premium Podcast: The Obesity Guide: Behind the CurtainConnect with Dr. Patil-Sisodia:TikTokInstagramEastside Menopause & MetabolismAudio Stamps01:08 - Today's guest, Dr. Komal Patil-Sisodia, shares her journey to opening East Side Menopause and Metabolism, highlighting the urgent need for specialized care in menopause and metabolic health.03:35 - Dr. Patil Sisodia explains insulin resistance, where weight gain, especially around the abdomen, makes it harder for the body to manage blood sugar.08:25 - We learn the importance of movement in managing insulin resistance.11:54 - Dr. Patil-Sisodia addresses myths around low-carb diets, highlighting the importance of food pairing to control blood sugar levels.23:00 - We hear the benefits of strength training and find out why it is key for managing insulin resistance.28:23 - Dr. Rentea and Dr. Patil-Sisodia discuss how PCOS presents a wide range of symptoms that can vary greatly between individuals. 33:18 - While supplements can be beneficial for some, their effectiveness varies, and they should be used thoughtfully alongside lifestyle changes.Quotes"I reallAll of the information on this podcast is for general informational purposes only. Please talk to your physician and medical team about what is right for you. No medical advice is being on this podcast.