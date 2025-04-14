The Obesity Guide with Matthea Rentea MD

Ozempic Is Killing Sales—Now Big Food Wants Your Cravings Back

There's been a lot of buzz lately about how GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are reshaping the food industry. With fewer people craving ultra-processed snacks, Big Food is scrambling to adapt—developing new products to regain lost sales. But can they really outsmart these medications? And what does this mean for your health?In this episode, we break down how the food industry is pivoting, what's at stake, and how you can take control—choosing where your money goes and what truly serves your health. Tune in for a deep dive into this shifting food landscape and what it means for you.ReferencesA study published in JAMA Health Forum found that obesity prevalence and BMI decreased in the US in 2023, marking the first such decline in over a decadeThe Top 5 Mistakes People Make When Starting GLP-1 Audio Stamps01:00 - Dr. Rentea shares how the ReciMe app makes meal planning effortless and helps her find inspiration for easy, home-cooked meals.04:13 - Dr. Rentea breaks down how our obesogenic environment makes weight gain almost inevitable without intentional changes.07:29 - Ultra-processed foods override satiety, driving overeating by design. 12:14 - Aiming for 80% whole foods helps you better notice how ultra-processed foods affect your hunger and cravings.18:18 - Dr. Rentea shares how processed foods can be helpful in moderation, but whole foods should be the focus.21:40 - You get to decide where your money goes, whether it's supporting local farmers or prioritizing higher-quality, whole foods. It's about aligning your choices with your health and values.Quotes"We're in a modern world, but we have an ancient brain. And these foods are hyper palatable. It means that you want more of them than if you were to have naturally occurring food.""In a climate where the companies do not care about you, you need to care about yourself.""If about 80 percent of the time you're relying on whole based foods, you're able to tell more when you have that processed food, how it affects you.""It's unrealistic, given that we're in a super hyper-processed environment, that you would never consume any of that.""There is no universe where you're going to measure out a portion of chips and you're going to feel like you've had enough. It's not possible."