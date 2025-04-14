Powered by RND
PodcastsHealth & WellnessThe Obesity Guide with Matthea Rentea MD
The Obesity Guide with Matthea Rentea MD
The Obesity Guide with Matthea Rentea MD

Matthea Rentea MD
Health & WellnessMedicine
The Obesity Guide with Matthea Rentea MD
  • Ozempic Is Killing Sales—Now Big Food Wants Your Cravings Back
    Send a Text Message. Please include your name and email so we can answer you! Please note, this does not subscribe you to our email list, it's just to answer if you have a questions for us. There's been a lot of buzz lately about how GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are reshaping the food industry. With fewer people craving ultra-processed snacks, Big Food is scrambling to adapt—developing new products to regain lost sales. But can they really outsmart these medications? And what does this mean for your health?In this episode, we break down how the food industry is pivoting, what's at stake, and how you can take control—choosing where your money goes and what truly serves your health. Tune in for a deep dive into this shifting food landscape and what it means for you.ReferencesReciMe | The Ultimate Cooking AppDevotion NutritionA study published in JAMA Health Forum found that obesity prevalence and BMI decreased in the US in 2023, marking the first such decline in over a decadeThe Top 5 Mistakes People Make When Starting GLP-1 Audio Stamps01:00 - Dr. Rentea shares how the ReciMe app makes meal planning effortless and helps her find inspiration for easy, home-cooked meals.04:13 - Dr. Rentea breaks down how our obesogenic environment makes weight gain almost inevitable without intentional changes.07:29 - Ultra-processed foods override satiety, driving overeating by design. 12:14 - Aiming for 80% whole foods helps you better notice how ultra-processed foods affect your hunger and cravings.18:18 - Dr. Rentea shares how processed foods can be helpful in moderation, but whole foods should be the focus.21:40 - You get to decide where your money goes, whether it's supporting local farmers or prioritizing higher-quality, whole foods. It's about aligning your choices with your health and values.Quotes"We're in a modern world, but we have an ancient brain. And these foods are hyper palatable. It means that you want more of them than if you were to have naturally occurring food.""In a climate where the companies do not care about you, you need to care about yourself.""If about 80 percent of the time you're relying on whole based foods, you're able to tell more when you have that processed food, how it affects you.""It's unrealistic, given that we're in a super hyper-processed environment, that you would never consume any of that.""There is no universe where you're going to measure out a portion of chips and you're going to feel like you've had enough. It's not possible.""You're not going to win
    28:22
  • Your Friday Five – The 60% Creativity Boost You’re Not Using Yet
    Send a Text Message. Please include your name and email so we can answer you! Please note, this does not subscribe you to our email list, it's just to answer if you have a questions for us.
    8:53
  • Insulin Resistance and PCOS: What Works—From Strength Training to Supplementation with Dr. Patil-Sisodia
    Send a Text Message. Please include your name and email so we can answer you! Please note, this does not subscribe you to our email list, it's just to answer if you have a questions for us. You've been diagnosed with PCOS, handed a prescription, and sent on your way—but no one explained what's actually happening in your body. Why does PCOS make it harder to manage weight? Why are cravings and fatigue so relentless? And what does insulin resistance have to do with it?The truth is, insulin resistance plays a major role in PCOS—yet it's often misunderstood or overlooked. When your body struggles to use insulin effectively, it can lead to inflammation, weight gain, and an increased risk of diabetes and heart disease. But here's the good news: small, strategic changes can make a big difference.In this episode, Dr. Komal Patil-Sisodia, a Triple Board-Certified Endocrinologist and Women's Metabolic Health Expert, joins us to break down what really works. From movement and nutrition to key supplements, we'll explore how to manage insulin resistance and take back control of your health. Plus, Dr. Patil-Sisodia shares insights from her new Eastside Menopause & Metabolism Clinic—a practice dedicated to helping women feel their best during perimenopause and menopause.ReferencesSeason 1 of the Premium Podcast: The Obesity Guide: Behind the CurtainConnect with Dr. Patil-Sisodia:TikTokInstagramEastside Menopause & MetabolismAudio Stamps01:08 - Today's guest, Dr. Komal Patil-Sisodia, shares her journey to opening East Side Menopause and Metabolism, highlighting the urgent need for specialized care in menopause and metabolic health.03:35 - Dr. Patil Sisodia explains insulin resistance, where weight gain, especially around the abdomen, makes it harder for the body to manage blood sugar.08:25 - We learn the importance of movement in managing insulin resistance.11:54 - Dr. Patil-Sisodia addresses myths around low-carb diets, highlighting the importance of food pairing to control blood sugar levels.23:00 - We hear the benefits of strength training and find out why it is key for managing insulin resistance.28:23 - Dr. Rentea and Dr. Patil-Sisodia discuss how PCOS presents a wide range of symptoms that can vary greatly between individuals. 33:18 - While supplements can be beneficial for some, their effectiveness varies, and they should be used thoughtfully alongside lifestyle changes.Quotes"I reall
    47:34
  • Nighttime Snacking: Habit, Hunger, or Something Else?
    Send a Text Message. Please include your name and email so we can answer you! Please note, this does not subscribe you to our email list, it's just to answer if you have a questions for us. You eat well all day, but when the evening rolls around, it's like a switch flips. Suddenly, you're reaching for snacks—chips, chocolate, whatever's nearby. You're not even hungry, so why does this keep happening? And why is it so hard to stop?Nighttime snacking isn't just about food—it's about habits running on autopilot. Over time, it can leave you feeling frustrated, sluggish, and stuck in a cycle that's holding you back from your goals. But here's the good news: this isn't about willpower, and it's not a moral failing.In this episode, we'll uncover what's really driving those late-night cravings, how to interrupt the cycle, and simple, realistic strategies to shift your habits—so you can feel more in control and aligned with your goals.ReferencesSeason 1 of the Premium Podcast: The Obesity Guide: Behind the CurtainLearn more about The 30/30 ProgramAudio Stamps01:35 - Dr. Rentea helps us understand the difference between physical hunger and cravings, and how to decide if eating at night makes sense for you.03:40 - Dr. Rentea explores habit eating—when nighttime snacking is more about routine than hunger—and how increasing awareness can help break the cycle.06:40 - Change starts with commitment—Dr. Rentea emphasizes the importance of truly wanting to break the habit of nighttime eating before taking action.07:48 - Nighttime eating often starts earlier in the day—we hear how under-eating and blood sugar swings can set the stage for cravings and urges later on.10:17 - Consciously planning your nighttime snack and balancing it with protein and fiber helps stabilize blood sugar and reduce cravings.13:36 - Use pattern interrupts to bring awareness to your eating habits and make more intentional choices.15:54 - If you're not truly hungry, identify whether snacking is serving you or signaling something deeper.Quotes"This is not a moral failing. This is just a snack that you're having at night.""When we talk about emotional eating, it's eating for any reason other than physical hunger.""Everybody's life is going to look different, so I'm not saying to not eat at night. You need to look at, does it make sense for me?""The first step is always awareness. We have to become aware of what the problem is for us to be able to solve it.""You need to have consent from yourself. You need to be willing t
    19:25
  • Meal Delivery Services: Hype, Fad, or Your Next Lifesaver?
    Send a Text Message. Please include your name and email so we can answer you! Please note, this does not subscribe you to our email list, it's just to answer if you have a questions for us. Meal delivery services promise convenience, but do they really make healthy eating and weight management a breeze—or is that just wishful thinking? When I first started this journey, I was totally sold on what I call the "Oprah effect": the idea that if I had a personal chef prepping every meal, I'd always stay on track and be perfect. Spoiler: it's not quite that simple. In this episode, I share my real-life experience with different meal delivery options, how I modify them to fit my own needs, and why there isn't a one-size-fits-all solution. If you're wondering whether these services are a worthwhile investment or just another passing trend, join me as I break down what really works (and what doesn't) when it comes to meal delivery services.ReferencesFactor MealsAmy's KitchenDaily HarvestSweetPhi.com Season 1 of the Premium Podcast: The Obesity Guide: Behind the CurtainLearn more about The 30/30 ProgramAudio Stamps00:30 - Meal delivery services have risen in popularity over the last few years, but are they worth it?02:00 - Meal delivery services can be helpful, but the key is finding a flexible system that fits your lifestyle and preferences.05:48 - No single meal delivery service is perfect, but experimenting and modifying meals to suit your needs can make them a useful tool.08:40 - Finding the right meal solution means keeping an open mind, adapting products to your needs, and choosing what truly fits your lifestyle and current phase of life.10:17 - Meal delivery services offer convenience, but success comes from selecting options that align with your tastes, schedule, and long-term habits.Quotes"You need to find a system that works for you.""These meal delivery services are not just about freshly prepared meals, it's also about having variety." "I'm not counting on it to be the only thing that I use.""If you're going to go down this road, be willing to try differen
About The Obesity Guide with Matthea Rentea MD

Matthea Rentea MD leads discussions on obesity and chronic weight management. Her guests range from experts in the fields that intersect with obesity and wellness, to individuals successful in their weight journey. She is a Board certified Internal Medicine and Diplomate of the American Board of Obesity Medicine and founder of the Rentea Metabolic Clinic, a Telehealth clinic for residents of the state of Indiana and Illinois that helps comprehensively with weight management. This podcast is for information and education purposes only. No medical advice is being given. Please talk to your physician for what is right for you. 
