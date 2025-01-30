The Art of Doctoring with Bolster, Liebowitz, and Seo
Dr. Marcy Bolster, Dr. Jason Liebowitz, and Dr. Philip Seo join us to discuss their newly published anthology, A Masterclass in Medicine: Lessons from the Experts. They created this compelling essay series to explore what it means to be a master clinician, featuring lessons from their own clinical heroes as well as other renowned physicians. Through these essays, they highlight the essential qualities of exceptional doctoring—empathy, clinical reasoning, and lifelong learning. In this conversation, they share the insights that shaped their careers, reflect on the impact of mentorship, and examine the enduring art of patient-centered care. Find show notes, transcript, and more at thenocturnists.org. The Nocturnists is made possible by the California Medical Association and donations from listeners like you.
--------
44:24
The Gilded Age of Medicine with Dhruv Khullar, MD
Physician and New Yorker writer Dhruv Khullar argues that modern medicine is in a Gilded Age—one where groundbreaking innovations mask deep systemic issues, including misaligned incentives, escalating costs, and growing dissatisfaction. From the influence of private equity on healthcare to the flaws of Medicare Advantage and the crucial role of data as the ‘oil’ of the healthcare system, this conversation explores the challenges of contemporary medicine while underscoring the importance of frontline clinicians actively engaging in health policy debates. Find show notes, transcript, and more at thenocturnists.org. The Nocturnists is made possible by the California Medical Association and donations from listeners like you.
--------
42:49
Unleashing Patient Innovation with Susannah Fox
Susannah Fox discusses her book Rebel Health: A Field Guide to the Patient-Led Revolution in Medical Care. Drawing from decades of research, Susannah shares stories of patients and caregivers who, when faced with challenges mainstream medicine couldn't solve, stepped up as innovators. From parents hacking their own medical devices to build DIY artificial pancreases to communities collecting critical data for rare diseases, Susannah highlights the power of grassroots healthcare innovation. Find show notes, transcript, and more at thenocturnists.org. The Nocturnists is made possible by the California Medical Association and donations from listeners like you.
--------
57:14
The Age of Supertechnology with Jamie Metzl
Jamie Metzl, author of Superconvergence, explores the convergence of technologies shaping humanity’s future. From the genetics revolution to artificial intelligence, he unpacks how these technologies intersect, the ethical dilemmas they pose, and their potential to reshape life, work, and health. With insight and optimism, Jamie challenges us to harness humanity’s newfound powers wisely to create a better world for all. Find show notes, transcript, and more at thenocturnists.org. The Nocturnists is made possible by the California Medical Association and donations from listeners like you. This episode of The Nocturnists is sponsored by the Bucksbaum-Siegler Institute for Clinical Excellence at The University of Chicago. The Institute is dedicated to fostering compassionate doctor-patient relationships and advancing clinical care. Each year, the Bucksbaum-Siegler Institute recognizes extraordinary healthcare professionals through The National Clinical Excellence Award. To learn more about the award and to nominate a deserving clinician, visit bucksbauminstitute.uchicago.edu.
--------
47:30
The Untold History of Nursing with Sarah DiGregorio
Journalist Sarah DiGregorio delves into the history and humanity of nursing in her book, Taking Care: The Story of Nursing and Its Power to Change Our World. Tracing the ancient roots of caregiving to the critical role of nurses in modern healthcare, she uncovers untold stories that illuminate the complexities and significance of this often undervalued profession. Through meticulous research and compelling narratives, DiGregorio portrays nursing as both a fundamental human act and and cornerstone of healthcare. Find show notes, transcript, and more at thenocturnists.org. The Nocturnists is made possible by the California Medical Association and donations from listeners like you. This episode of The Nocturnists is sponsored by the Bucksbaum-Siegler Institute for Clinical Excellence at The University of Chicago. The Institute is dedicated to fostering compassionate doctor-patient relationships and advancing clinical care. Each year, the Bucksbaum-Siegler Institute recognizes extraordinary healthcare professionals through The National Clinical Excellence Award. To learn more about the award, and to nominate a deserving clinician, visit bucksbauminstitute.uchicago.edu.
The Nocturnists is an award-winning medical storytelling podcast, hosted by physician Emily Silverman. We feature personal stories from frontline clinicians, conversations with healthcare-related authors and art-makers, and special podcast documentary series such as “Post-Roe America,” “Shame in Medicine,” “Black Voices in Healthcare,” and “Stories from a Pandemic. Our mission is to humanize healthcare and foster joy, wonder, and curiosity among clinicians and patients alike.
**Anthem Award winner, two-time Webby Award nominee, and Ambie Award finalist for Best Indie Podcast in 2023.**
Learn more at thenocturnists.org.