The Untold History of Nursing with Sarah DiGregorio

Journalist Sarah DiGregorio delves into the history and humanity of nursing in her book, Taking Care: The Story of Nursing and Its Power to Change Our World. Tracing the ancient roots of caregiving to the critical role of nurses in modern healthcare, she uncovers untold stories that illuminate the complexities and significance of this often undervalued profession. Through meticulous research and compelling narratives, DiGregorio portrays nursing as both a fundamental human act and and cornerstone of healthcare.