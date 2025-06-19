200" BUCKS AND LIGHTNING STRIKES

In this episode of the Mountain Dude Podcast, filmmaker and backcountry hunter Martin Chagnovich shares the story behind his film Chasing 200, which documents his years-long pursuit of a 200-inch mule deer buck in the rugged Utah mountains. The conversation explores Martin’s roots in hunting, growing up in a hunting family, and turning his outdoor passion into a full-time career through storytelling and content creation. He discusses the discipline, sacrifice, and emotional weight behind the hunt, emphasizing that true success comes from relentless persistence, self-motivation, and respect for the animal. Martin recounts the highs and lows of the hunt featured in Chasing 200, including scouting over 30 locations, enduring harsh weather, and finally harvesting the buck while self-filming the experience. He also touches on earlier films like The Art of the Film, his gear preferences (favoring the IA5K and Cub from Initial Ascent), and the broader life lessons hunting has taught him. More than just a kill story, Martin hopes his work inspires others to deepen their passion for wildlife, appreciate the process, and chase growth both in the field and in life. Subscribe and join the journey. New episodes dropping weekly.#MountainDudePodcast #FaithGritGear #BackcountryLife #ChristianOutdoorsmen #HuntingPodcasthttps://initialascent.com/ Want to watch the episode on YouTube: Click here. Instagram Facebook