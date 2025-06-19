In this episode, our host Chris Young shares the full story of his 2025 Idaho spring bear hunt. From rivers crossed with pack rafts to glassing for days in high mountain wind, this conversation captures the highs, lows, and lessons of a truly special backcountry experience. Along the way, Chris reflects on the power of sticking it out until the last light—and how faith, friendship, and a relentless drive led to the harvest of a giant boar.What to expect:A detailed breakdown of Chris’ 2025 spring bear huntReflections on spiritual solitude and time with God in the mountainsThe wild pack-out, taxidermy decisions, and lessons learnedA recap of the 2024 blond-phase bear and what made this year differentTips for new bear hunters on when to push and when to be patientSubscribe for more raw, real hunting stories that go beyond the kill.For gear, stories, and to support the podcast, visitwww.initialascent.com#MountainDudePodcast #InitialAscent #SpringBearHunt #BearHunting #BackcountryGear #FaithInTheField #HuntingStories Subscribe and join the journey. New episodes dropping weekly.#MountainDudePodcast #FaithGritGear #BackcountryLife #ChristianOutdoorsmen #HuntingPodcasthttps://initialascent.com/ Want to watch the episode on YouTube: Click here. Instagram Facebook
200" BUCKS AND LIGHTNING STRIKES
In this episode of the Mountain Dude Podcast, filmmaker and backcountry hunter Martin Chagnovich shares the story behind his film Chasing 200, which documents his years-long pursuit of a 200-inch mule deer buck in the rugged Utah mountains. The conversation explores Martin's roots in hunting, growing up in a hunting family, and turning his outdoor passion into a full-time career through storytelling and content creation. He discusses the discipline, sacrifice, and emotional weight behind the hunt, emphasizing that true success comes from relentless persistence, self-motivation, and respect for the animal. Martin recounts the highs and lows of the hunt featured in Chasing 200, including scouting over 30 locations, enduring harsh weather, and finally harvesting the buck while self-filming the experience. He also touches on earlier films like The Art of the Film, his gear preferences (favoring the IA5K and Cub from Initial Ascent), and the broader life lessons hunting has taught him. More than just a kill story, Martin hopes his work inspires others to deepen their passion for wildlife, appreciate the process, and chase growth both in the field and in life.
Laying the Foundation: Welcome to the Mountain Dude Podcast
In this kickoff episode, host Chris Young along with the Initial Ascent owners Joe Elliston and Dennis Stokes gather around the table to set the stage for something bigger than gear talk or hunting stories (though you'll get plenty of both). This podcast is about diving deep into faith, failure, triumph, and the relentless pursuit of becoming better men, hunters, fathers, and leaders.From sharing the roots of the Mountain Dude brand to praying over the mission of the podcast, this episode sets a firm foundation in values: God first, family next, and a lifestyle of doing hard things with integrity. You'll hear behind-the-scenes banter, the story of the Mountain Dude logo, and what you can expect in future episodes, including candid conversations with business owners, seasoned hunters, and those who've overcome trials worth learning from.Whether you're chasing elk in the high country or navigating life's tougher trails, this is for you.
