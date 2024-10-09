Hello and welcome to episode 323 of The Mindful Kind podcast. In this episode, you'll learn about the Status Quo Bias and how it might be protecting you and, also, how it might be holding you back. As you'll hear in the episode, I've recently started a new full time job and made the difficult decision to take some time away from podcasting. If you'd like to stay up to date with my work, I highly recommend joining my email list here: www.rachaelkable.com/subscribe You can also find the show notes and links to further resources at www.rachaelkable.com/podcast/323 Thank you so much for listening and take care, Mindful Kind.
322 // Perfectionism, Self-Sabotage, and Imposter Syndrome
Hello and welcome to episode 322 of The Mindful Kind podcast. In this episode, you'll hear some great questions from the students inside my Derail Imposter Syndrome Online Course. The questions include: - I just started a new job and I feel like a fraud. Everyone seems so much more qualified than I am and I’m worried I’m in way over my head. What should I do? - I struggle with self-sabotage and whenever I feel like I’m close to success, I usually find a way to destroy it. Is there anything I can do to stop sabotaging myself? - I feel like I’m trying to pretend I’m perfect, especially at work, and it’s exhausting. Why can’t I just let myself make mistakes sometimes? Don't forget to head over to www.rachaelkable.com/podcast/322 to grab your spot inside the Derail Imposter Syndrome Online Course. Thank you so much for listening and I hope you have a wonderful week, Mindful Kind.
321 // Emotional Vulnerability in Relationships
Hello and welcome to episode 321 of The Mindful Kind podcast (and the fourth episode in the relationships mini-series). In this episode, you'll learn about emotional vulnerability in relationships, including why it's so important and some of my favourite tips to help you implement it. Don't forget to visit www.rachaelkable.com/podcast/321 to get your copy of my Self-Compassion Meditation Album and find the writing prompts to help you practice acknowledging your emotions. Thank you so much for listening and I hope you have a wonderful week, Mindful Kind.
320 // Key Tips For Healthier Relationships
Hello and welcome to episode 320 of The Mindful Kind podcast. In this episode, you'll learn some of my best tips for developing healthier and more vibrant relationships, including: - Asking for help and support in specific ways - Learning to disagree with compassion - Developing your emotional intelligence Head over to www.rachaelkable.com/podcast/320 to find out more and enrol in a wonderful course about relationships on Mindvalley! Thank you so much for listening and I hope you have a wonderful week, Mindful Kind.
319 // The Power of Presence in Relationships
Hello and welcome to episode 319 of The Mindful Kind podcast. In this episode, you'll discover my best tips for being more present in your relationships, including: Tip 1: Develop small habits that help you spent quality time with your loved ones Tip 2: Organise regular adventures with people you care about Tip 3: Look after your own needs Tip 4: Ask more questions in an open-minded and curious way Tip 5: Create a consistent mindfulness practice Head over to www.rachaelkable.com/podcast/319 to enrol in Mindfulness Made Easy and start creating your own mindfulness practice today! Thank you for listening and I hope you have a wonderful week, Mindful Kind.
