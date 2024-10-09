322 // Perfectionism, Self-Sabotage, and Imposter Syndrome

Hello and welcome to episode 322 of The Mindful Kind podcast. In this episode, you'll hear some great questions from the students inside my Derail Imposter Syndrome Online Course. The questions include: - I just started a new job and I feel like a fraud. Everyone seems so much more qualified than I am and I’m worried I’m in way over my head. What should I do? - I struggle with self-sabotage and whenever I feel like I’m close to success, I usually find a way to destroy it. Is there anything I can do to stop sabotaging myself? - I feel like I’m trying to pretend I’m perfect, especially at work, and it’s exhausting. Why can’t I just let myself make mistakes sometimes? Don't forget to head over to www.rachaelkable.com/podcast/322 to grab your spot inside the Derail Imposter Syndrome Online Course. Thank you so much for listening and I hope you have a wonderful week, Mindful Kind.