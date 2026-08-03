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359 episodes
- Bill Stevenson is on the show. He's the drummer for legendary punk bands Descendents and ALL, he also played in Black Flag, and he produced our first live album, MxPx - At the Show. We get into songwriting, how he stays fast behind the kit at 62, the early Black Flag days, and taking his son Miles out on tour with Jon Snodgrass and Miles' band All My Senses.
Bill, Miles, and Snodgrass are out this August, running from Indianapolis and Chicago up to Tillsonburg, Ontario for a full ALL set at Buddies Fest, then Detroit. Descendents tour this fall with Social Distortion and the Chats.
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Questions or comments? Leave a voicemail: 1-360-830-6660
Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi1BJ27GDAFodXuDqgYia5g
Follow @mikeherreraTD everywhere
https://linktr.ee/Mikeherrerapodcast
If you like the podcast, subscribe, rate and review on Apple.
Produced and edited by Bob McKnight @Producer_Bob
Additional production by Christine Hall @shirtsizesmall
- Blag Dahlia returns for his third time on the podcast. The Dwarves have a new album out called Jenkem, and Blag explains exactly what the title refers to, which I immediately regret.
From there we run through the worst heat wave in European history, arguing about flat earth with your own bass player, the Stray Cats and the clean rockabilly problem, why image decided which punk bands got big and which didn't, AI and where an artist draws the line, and the difference between a person and the role he plays on stage. Yeah, it's a lot.
- My guest this week is Larry and His Flask. Got three of the guys: Ian Cook, Jeshua Marshall, and Jamin Marshall. If you don't know them, they're an Americana punk band out of Bend, Oregon, and they're back after seven years off the road. We talk about busking, how they went from an electric punk band to an acoustic one, and the 3 shows in March that turned into 30. Make sure you guys follow Larry and His Flask, and check out larryandhisflasks.com.
And check out mxpx.com. We've got merch, we've got vinyl. We're at Warped Tour in Long Beach, California this weekend. We're on all the Warped Tours. We're in Milan September 5 for Punkadeka Festival. mxpx.com.
Call in and be part of the show: 1-360-830-6660
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Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi1BJ27GDAFodXuDqgYia5g
Follow @mikeherreraTD everywhere
https://linktr.ee/Mikeherrerapodcast
If you like the podcast, subscribe, rate and review on Apple.
- Gearing up for Warped Tour Long Beach, and how Warped Tour meet-and-greets work.
Cyrus calls in with questions about our documentaries, It Came From Bremerton, B-Movie, and Both Ends Burning, and I walk through how each one came together. Shannon calls in and sings her own version of "Wrecking Hotel Rooms," and it's great. JJ from Alaska asks about the new Sterling by Music Man Stingray bass and what makes it play so well.
Call in and be part of the show: 1-360-830-6660
---------------------
Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi1BJ27GDAFodXuDqgYia5g
Follow @mikeherreraTD everywhere
https://linktr.ee/Mikeherrerapodcast
If you like the podcast, subscribe, rate and review on Apple.
Produced and edited by Bob McKnight @Producer_Bob
Additional production by Christine Hall @shirtsizesmall
- Happy birthday to MxPx! But age doesn't matter unless you're a cheese or so they say. Mike marks it by telling the full story of how the band got started in 1992: a rented Flying V, a garage-sale snare drum, and a drummer who'd barely played before their first practice. One week later, MxPx played their first show ever, a backyard barbecue, and played the whole set twice in one day. Mike also answers a longtime fan question about the real story behind "Wrecking Hotel Rooms," co-written with Mark Hoppus. Your voicemails and news on the upcoming album Living in the Chaos.
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About The Mike Herrera Podcast
Mike Herrera sits down with a new guest every week, discussing everything from music to careers to news. It's always something new. Follow online everywhere at @mikeherreraTDPodcast website
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