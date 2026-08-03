My guest this week is Larry and His Flask. Got three of the guys: Ian Cook, Jeshua Marshall, and Jamin Marshall. If you don't know them, they're an Americana punk band out of Bend, Oregon, and they're back after seven years off the road. We talk about busking, how they went from an electric punk band to an acoustic one, and the 3 shows in March that turned into 30. Make sure you guys follow Larry and His Flask, and check out larryandhisflasks.com.

And check out mxpx.com. We've got merch, we've got vinyl. We're at Warped Tour in Long Beach, California this weekend. We're on all the Warped Tours. We're in Milan September 5 for Punkadeka Festival. mxpx.com.

Call in and be part of the show: 1-360-830-6660

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