Metabolic Oncology: From Theory To Clinical Application | Dr. Tomás Duraj | The Metabolic Link Ep. 84
12/30/2025 | 55 mins.
Glioblastoma has a long-term survival rate under 1% at ten years. After decades of research focusing primarily on mutation-targeted therapies, median survival has improved by only a few months. Dr. Tomás Duraj believes there's a better path forward.Dr. Duraj is a physician-scientist at Boston College working on the metabolic vulnerabilities of cancer. In this Metabolic Health Summit presentation, he outlines a clinical framework for studying ketogenic metabolic therapy — one built on biomarker-driven protocols, not dietary guesswork.The core argument: cancer cells depend on specific metabolic pathways for survival. Block those pathways while providing alternative fuels to healthy cells, and you create a therapeutic window that most tumors can't escape.Why cancer cells metabolically resemble organisms from 2 billion years agoThe limits of the somatic mutation theory and why most targeted gene therapies have underdeliveredSubstrate level phosphorylation vs. oxidative phosphorylation — and why the distinction mattersThe Glucose-Ketone Index as a measurable, actionable biomarkerThe press-pulse strategy: sustained metabolic pressure paired with targeted interventionsHow to protect healthy tissue before targeting tumor metabolismRepurposed pharmacological approaches and the need for publicly funded clinical trialsThe case for small, non-randomized pilot studies with highly motivated patientsMetabolic therapy represents the future of medicine: a coherent clinical strategy grounded in decades of research and increasingly recognized by physicians and scientists across disciplines. For practitioners seeking complementary approaches that extend the reach of oncological therapeutics, this presentation lays out a practical roadmap for integrating emerging insights with standard care.
Metabolic Health: The Missing Link in Cancer Therapy? | Dr. Christy Kesslering | The Metabolic Link Ep. 83
12/16/2025 | 1h 8 mins.
After 20+ years treating cancer patients, Dr. Christy Kesslering started asking a question her colleagues weren't asking: why are so many of my breast cancer patients metabolically sick — even when they're not obese?That question changed everything.Dr. Kesslering is a classically-trained radiation oncologist, metabolic health practitioner, and terrain theorist. She spent two decades practicing oncology in the Chicagoland area before transitioning to focus full-time on what she believes is the missing piece in cancer care: mitochondrial health, and metabolic dysfunction. She now works with cancer patients and chronic disease clients through a telehealth practice built on comprehensive lab work, real-food nutrition, and terrain-based principles.Questions Answered in This Episode:What is mitochondrial dysfunction and how does it relate to cancer?Are processed foods, seed oils, and glyphosate implicated in rising cancer rates?Can fasting or ketogenic diets reduce chemotherapy side effects?What's the difference between cachexia and healthy fat loss in cancer patients?How do you identify which foods are problematic for your body specifically?What does Dr. Kesslering believe has the biggest impact on cancer outcomes?A rare look at what happens when a passionate physician follows the data wherever it leads — and why she believes the future of cancer care starts with metabolism.
Health Optimization Medicine: HBOT, Nervous System Regulation, and Mitochondrial Healing | The Metabolic Link Ep. 82 | Dr. Scott Sherr|
12/02/2025 | 1h 12 mins.
A patient arrives at shock trauma with flesh-eating bacteria, limbs appearing unsalvageable. Hours later, after treatment in a massive submarine-like chamber, those same limbs show signs of recovery. This pivotal moment launched Dr. Scott Sherr's journey into the world of hyperbaric oxygen therapy and its untapped potential for metabolic healing.Victoria Field welcomes Dr. Scott Sherr, a board certified internal medicine physician who transformed his practice after witnessing HBOT's dramatic effects during his medical training at University of Maryland's trauma center. Now Director of Integrative Hyperbaric Medicine at Hyperbaric Medical Solutions, Dr. Sherr has pioneered protocols that marry hyperbaric therapy with nutritional optimization and metabolic health strategies.Questions Answered in This Episode: What sparked his interest in branching out into hyperbaric oxygen therapy? Why does he recommend waiting three months before intensive protocols? What is the "sympathetic spiral of doom"? What excites him most about the future of hyperbaric medicine? What's his vision for creating integrated healing ecosystems?This conversation reframes hyperbaric medicine not as a standalone treatment, but as a powerful tool within a comprehensive metabolic optimization framework - one that could fundamentally change how we approach healing and human performance.Learn about Dr. Scherr's work with Troscriptions here.
Metabolic Neurology: Fasting, Ketosis, & the Future of Brain Health | Dr. Matthew Phillips | The Metabolic Link Ep. 81
11/18/2025 | 1h 19 mins.
What if the key to treating neurodegenerative diseases lies not in attacking symptoms, but in healing mitochondria? Dr. Matthew Phillips, a neurologist who coined the term "metabolic neurologist," shares groundbreaking insights from his decade-long journey implementing ketogenic diets and fasting protocols for Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and glioblastoma patients.In this episode, Dr. Phillips reveals his clinical framework combining metabolic therapies with standard of care, his current glioblastoma trial utilizing 5-day fasting cycles with chemotherapy, and why he believes mitochondrial dysfunction is the root cause of neurodegeneration.Questions Answered in This Episode:What initially drew you to understanding brain metabolism and how did your journey begin?How do you implement metabolic therapies in practice and determine patient candidacy?What is the most clinically relevant mechanism of metabolic therapy?Does your trial evidence suggest metabolic interventions are adjunctive or disease-modifying treatments?Why aren't metabolic therapies more widely adopted for conditions where conventional options are limited?What power do patients have to prevent or address early cognitive decline through their own actions?Dr. Phillips challenges the medical dogma that has kept metabolic therapies on the sidelines, advocating for a merger of "germ theory" and "terrain theory" approaches that could revolutionize how we treat the most devastating neurological conditions.Sign-up to our Live Q&A Exploring Metabolic Neurology with Dr. Phillips here.Learn more about Dr. Phillips on his website.
Dr. Nina Teicholz | America's Metabolic Decline: The High-Cost of Low Fat | The Metabolic Link Ep 80
11/04/2025 | 1h 5 mins.
For over fifty years, Americans have been told that cutting fat was the key to better health. Yet after decades of low-fat guidelines, rates of obesity, diabetes, and metabolic dysfunction have skyrocketed - now affecting more than 88% of the population.In this episode of The Metabolic Link, Victoria Field sits down with Dr. Nina Teicholz, science journalist and author of The Big Fat Surprise, whose decade-long investigation into nutrition science uncovered how flawed evidence and policy decisions shaped the way we eat. Her research reveals a troubling gap between the science and the guidelines meant to protect public health.Answered in this episode:How did you transition from investigative journalism into becoming one of the leading voices challenging nutrition policy?What specifically makes the original science behind the low-fat diet hypothesis so weak?How did Ancel Keys' controversial research become official U.S. nutrition policy?What were the metabolic consequences when Americans replaced dietary fat with carbohydrates?How did seed oils come to dominate the American food supply, and what are the metabolic implications?What do randomized controlled trials reveal about low-carb versus low-fat diets for metabolic health?How has industry funding influenced the direction of nutrition research and policy?This conversation provides a rigorous examination of how weak associational data became entrenched policy, the metabolic consequences of replacing saturated fats with refined carbohydrates and seed oils, and what the path forward looks like for evidence-based nutrition science.More of Dr. Teicholz:Unsettled Science on SubstackThe Nutrition CoalitionThe Big Fat SurpriseX.comInstagramFacebookLinkedIn
