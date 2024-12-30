Getting Psychedelic with the Root Cause of Eating Disorders with Jillian Acosta

Today's guest has an incredible story of transformation and healing. Once trapped in the cycle of emotional eating and a lifelong struggle with food, she faced deep trauma, disconnection, and a full-blown eating disorder. Through her journey, she discovered that true healing goes far beyond diet and nutrition. With advanced training in dietetics, functional medicine, and trauma-informed care, she now helps others uncover the root causes of their struggles, blending cutting-edge science with the power of emotional healing and even therapeutic psychedelics. As the founder of The Root Cause Method, she's helping people experience profound freedom—body, mind, and spirit. Please welcome Jillian Acosta.