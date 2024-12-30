Powered by RND
The Made Fitz Show

Podcast The Made Fitz Show
Melissa McAllister
Each week we talk about deep nutrition, mindset, self-care, the ideal workout routine, tips on how and why to implement intermittent fasting in your life, our f...
Health & WellnessFitness

Available Episodes

5 of 99
  • 2024 Final Episode
    Let's wrap up the 2024 season with a bang! Melissa and Lauren are taking a walk down memory lane and dishing out what's in store for the future. We look forward to season 3 of podcast with more dynamic health and fitness content. Don't miss out on this exciting finale episode of 2024. Hugh & Grace Advocate Opportunity  Sign Up To Work With Melissa   Sign Up To Be A Guest On The Podcast!  Melissa’s Recommendations & Affiliations  Get Melissa’s Recommended Oura Ring  Follow Melissa on Instagram  Follow Melissa on Youtube  Find out more about Melissa  Get Access to the MADE Diet Course Get The MADE Diet Ebook  Learn More About Larimar Med’s Services Follow Dr. Fitz on Instagram  Follow Dr. Fitz on Youtube Thank you so much for listening to this episode! We are honored and excited to be on this journey toward personal growth, a healthy lifestyle, and a greater more confident you. We’d love to hear from you. So, please share this episode with anyone you think needs to hear this message and remember to rate, review and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts. We are Melissa McAllister & Dr. Lauren Fitzgerald. And until next time, thank you for being your own health advocate.  xo, Melissa & Dr. Fitz
    --------  
    1:08:21
  • Complete Holistic Transformation & Food Freedom with Calie Calabrese
    Welcome to the podcast! Today, I'm thrilled to have a very special guest, Calie Calabrese. Calie is a passionate nutrition and lifestyle coach with over a decade of experience specializing in gut and hormone health. She’s not only a former healthy living expert for Fox 17 in Nashville but has also collaborated with major brands like Onegevity, Dr. Teals, and Fab Fit Fun, promoting healthier lifestyle practices. Calie’s journey into health and wellness began nearly 15 years ago as she sought to overcome her own health challenges and those of her two sons. Through her dedication to holistic healing and lifestyle changes, she transformed her family's well-being, discovering the joy that comes from true health. A graduate of the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, Calie is also skilled in vegan and vegetarian cooking, certified in BarreAmped and YogaFit, and has owned her own wellness studio for over five years. What sets Calie apart is her holistic approach to wellness, focusing not just on weight loss but on a complete mindset transformation that empowers her clients to achieve food freedom and joy in their lives. So, if you're ready to take control of your health journey and make healthy living a lifestyle you love, join me in welcoming Calie Calabrese! Hugh & Grace Advocate Opportunity  Sign Up To Work With Melissa   Sign Up To Be A Guest On The Podcast!  Melissa’s Recommendations & Affiliations  Get Melissa’s Recommended Oura Ring  Follow Melissa on Instagram  Follow Melissa on Youtube  Find out more about Melissa  Get Access to the MADE Diet Course Get The MADE Diet Ebook  Learn More About Larimar Med’s Services Follow Dr. Fitz on Instagram  Follow Dr. Fitz on Youtube Thank you so much for listening to this episode! We are honored and excited to be on this journey toward personal growth, a healthy lifestyle, and a greater more confident you. We’d love to hear from you. So, please share this episode with anyone you think needs to hear this message and remember to rate, review and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts. We are Melissa McAllister & Dr. Lauren Fitzgerald. And until next time, thank you for being your own health advocate.  xo, Melissa & Dr. Fitz    
    --------  
    1:09:20
  • Getting Psychedelic with the Root Cause of Eating Disorders with Jillian Acosta
    Today’s guest has an incredible story of transformation and healing. Once trapped in the cycle of emotional eating and a lifelong struggle with food, she faced deep trauma, disconnection, and a full-blown eating disorder. Through her journey, she discovered that true healing goes far beyond diet and nutrition. With advanced training in dietetics, functional medicine, and trauma-informed care, she now helps others uncover the root causes of their struggles, blending cutting-edge science with the power of emotional healing and even therapeutic psychedelics. As the founder of The Root Cause Method, she’s helping people experience profound freedom—body, mind, and spirit. Please welcome Jillian Acosta.   Sign Up To Work With Melissa   Sign Up To Be A Guest On The Podcast!  Melissa’s Recommendations & Affiliations  Get Melissa’s Recommended Oura Ring  Follow Melissa on Instagram  Follow Melissa on Youtube  Find out more about Melissa  Get Access to the MADE Diet Course Get The MADE Diet Ebook  Learn More About Larimar Med’s Services Follow Dr. Fitz on Instagram  Follow Dr. Fitz on Youtube Thank you so much for listening to this episode! We are honored and excited to be on this journey toward personal growth, a healthy lifestyle, and a greater more confident you. We’d love to hear from you. So, please share this episode with anyone you think needs to hear this message and remember to rate, review and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts. We are Melissa McAllister & Dr. Lauren Fitzgerald. And until next time, thank you for being your own health advocate.  xo, Melissa & Dr. Fitz
    --------  
    59:16
  • Mindset with Amira Alvarez, The Unstoppable Woman
    On this week's episode of The MADE Fitz Show, get ready to be inspired by the unstoppable Amira Alvarez. As the Founder and CEO of The Unstoppable Woman, Amira has helped countless women overcome their limiting beliefs and succeed in all areas of their lives. Her journey to becoming a successful entrepreneur is a story of resilience, hard work, and a refusal to give up. Amira's approach to success is rooted in her belief that anyone can achieve their goals with the right mindset and strategies. She shares her wealth of knowledge, offering practical tips and techniques that can help you unlock your potential and achieve your dreams. Tune in and join the conversation!    Sign Up To Work With Melissa   Sign Up To Be A Guest On The Podcast!  Melissa’s Recommendations & Affiliations  Get Melissa’s Recommended Oura Ring  Follow Melissa on Instagram  Follow Melissa on Youtube  Find out more about Melissa  Get Access to the MADE Diet Course Get The MADE Diet Ebook  Learn More About Larimar Med’s Services Follow Dr. Fitz on Instagram  Follow Dr. Fitz on Youtube Thank you so much for listening to this episode! We are honored and excited to be on this journey toward personal growth, a healthy lifestyle, and a greater more confident you. We’d love to hear from you. So, please share this episode with anyone you think needs to hear this message and remember to rate, review and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts. We are Melissa McAllister & Dr. Lauren Fitzgerald. And until next time, thank you for being your own health advocate.  xo, Melissa & Dr. Fitz
    --------  
    48:35
  • The Pyramid of Optimization
    On this week's episode of The MADE Fitz Show, Melissa unveils her ultimate health and wellness hack - The Pyramid of Optimization. Personalized to your specific needs, this method is the key to unlocking your best self. Don't miss out on this life-changing insight! Sign Up To Work With Melissa   Sign Up To Be A Guest On The Podcast!  Melissa’s Recommendations & Affiliations  Get Melissa’s Recommended Oura Ring  Follow Melissa on Instagram  Follow Melissa on Youtube  Find out more about Melissa  Get Access to the MADE Diet Course Get The MADE Diet Ebook  Learn More About Larimar Med’s Services Follow Dr. Fitz on Instagram  Follow Dr. Fitz on Youtube Thank you so much for listening to this episode! We are honored and excited to be on this journey toward personal growth, a healthy lifestyle, and a greater more confident you. We’d love to hear from you. So, please share this episode with anyone you think needs to hear this message and remember to rate, review and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts. We are Melissa McAllister & Dr. Lauren Fitzgerald. And until next time, thank you for being your own health advocate.  xo, Melissa & Dr. Fitz
    --------  
    24:03

About The Made Fitz Show

Each week we talk about deep nutrition, mindset, self-care, the ideal workout routine, tips on how and why to implement intermittent fasting in your life, our favorite recipes and so much more … Join us and our amazing guests!
