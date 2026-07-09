So often, we see the homes – and lives – of peasants represented as drab and empty. But the reality is bright, busy, fashionable, and colourful. This week, Danièle speaks with Luis Almenar Fernández about how peasants stored and cooked their food, how they used food culture to build relationships, and the beautiful, fashionable objects to be found in a medieval home.
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