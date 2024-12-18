TLOC 2024 #47 Exploring Galactic Origins with Cassandra Christine
In this captivating episode of The Livestream of Consciousness, we welcome Cassandra, the intuitive force behind Alien Starseed. Cassandra is an intuitive artist, psychic medium, galactic channel, and energetic healer who has dedicated her life to helping others uncover their soul’s true purpose and galactic origins. We'll dive into her remarkable journey of self-discovery, which led her to create the acclaimed Oracle Card Decks: The Extraterrestrial Healing Oracle Cards and The Rising Sun. Both feature her channeled art, healing symbols, and galactic messages designed to guide and heal. Cassandra will share her unique approach to energy work, including chakra balancing, heart healing through her connection with Venus, and her guided meditations that help others discover their soul origin. Learn how her galactic connection has shaped her mission to awaken humanity and assist others in uncovering their gifts. This episode is a must-watch for anyone curious about their cosmic roots, exploring intuitive art, or seeking tools for spiritual healing. Don’t miss this interstellar conversation about art, healing, and galactic wisdom! 🌌 Subscribe now and join us for this transformative journey! #GalacticChannel #StarSeedEnergy #OracleCards #ChakraBalancing #IntuitiveArt #ConsciousnessExpansion #SoulPurpose #MeditationGuides #CosmicWisdom #SpiritualHealingJourney #GalacticChannel #StarSeedEnergy #OracleCards #ChakraBalancing #IntuitiveArt
1:11:07
TLOC 2024 #45 KERRY MARIE Intuitive Artist
Get ready for an enlightening episode of TLOC as we welcome Kerry Marie, the visionary creator behind GalArtic! 🌌✨ Kerry is a gifted artist whose channeled art and sacred geometric creations are designed to elevate humanity on visual, energetic, and cellular levels. For over four years, she has been crafting transformative artworks that serve as gateways to higher consciousness and personal evolution. In this inspiring episode, we'll explore: 🎨 The power of channeled art and how it can raise collective vibrations. 🔷 The significance of sacred geometry in healing and spiritual awakening. 🌟 Kerry's personal journey of embracing her gifts and stepping into her purpose. 🤝 The role of community and collaboration in spreading light and positivity. Kerry is reaching out to influencers, truth-seekers, and like-minded souls to share her unique skill set with the world. She's on a mission to connect with those who feel called to uplift themselves and others through the profound language of art and geometry. Don't miss this opportunity to discover the magic of GalArtic and how it can inspire transformation in your life. Join us for a heartfelt conversation that's sure to resonate on a deep, soulful level. 👉 Connect with Kerry and view her introductory video here: • A plea for Assistance
1:13:51
TLOC 2024 #46 REV. MELISSA BOYER GESTALT PASTORAL CARE MINISTER
Join us on The Livestream of Consciousness as we welcome the inspiring Rev. Melissa Boyer, pastor of the United Methodist Church of Babylon and a certified Gestalt Pastoral Care Minister. With a deep commitment to holistic healing, Rev. Boyer integrates Gestalt therapy principles with Christian spiritual practices, offering a unique approach to emotional and spiritual well-being. In this episode, we’ll explore the fascinating intersection of faith, psychology, and healing. Rev. Boyer will share her journey as a minister, her passion for fostering connection within communities, and her insights on navigating challenges with grace and compassion. Together, we’ll delve into how Gestalt Pastoral Care creates transformative experiences, blending mind, body, and spirit. Prepare for an enlightening conversation that bridges spirituality and modern therapeutic techniques. This is one episode you won’t want to miss!
1:04:38
TLOC 2024 #44 JACOB COOPER and NEAR DEATH EXPERIENCES
Get ready for a transformative episode of TLOC as we welcome back Jacob Cooper, the bestselling author of "Life After Breath" and "The Wisdom of Jacob's Ladder"! 🌟 A celebrated therapist and spiritual teacher, Jacob returns to delve deeper into his extraordinary near-death experience and the profound insights it unveiled about life, death, and the realms beyond. At just three years old, Jacob's brush with the afterlife ignited a lifelong journey into spirituality and consciousness. As a licensed clinical social worker, certified Reiki master, and hypnotherapist, he bridges the gap between the mystical and the practical, offering transformative wisdom for personal growth and healing. In this compelling episode, we'll explore: 🕊️ The transformative lessons from his near-death experience and how it shaped his understanding of immortality. 📖 Insights from his latest book, "The Wisdom of Jacob's Ladder," and its guidance on navigating life's challenges with grace. 🧘 Practical techniques for mindfulness, healing, and elevating consciousness in today's complex world. Join us for an enlightening conversation that promises to expand your perspective and touch your soul. Whether you're on a spiritual path or seeking inspiration, Jacob's profound experiences and teachings offer a beacon of light. Don't miss this opportunity to journey with us into the depths of existence and the heights of human potential. Tune in and be part of a dialogue that could redefine how you perceive life itself!
1:10:09
TLOC 2024 #31 CAROLINA LUNA:ADVENTURES IN GODDESSHOOD
Carolina Luna, also known as Goddess Luna, is the visionary behind the Divine Feminine Awakening Movement, Goddesshood. She is a passionate advocate for empowering women and men to balance the Divine Masculine and Feminine energies. Carolina hosts various events, including Full Moon Drum Circles and workshops, where she creates sacred spaces for individuals to connect with their authentic selves, engage in rituals, and explore self-mastery tools. Her work focuses on fostering a community that uplifts and supports personal growth, healing, and spiritual awakening. With over 20 years of experience as a photographer, Carolina also offers Transformational Photography Sessions, designed to capture and reveal the inner goddess essence of her subjects. Her sessions blend nature, spirituality, and art, providing a unique and enriching experience. Join us on The Livestream of Consciousness as we explore Carolina Luna's journey, her mission with Goddesshood, and her insights on connecting with the Divine Feminine. This episode promises to be a deep dive into spirituality, healing, and the power of community. Don't miss it! For more information about Carolina Luna and her work, you can visit Goddesshood.com
Welcome to the Livestream of Consciousness! A place to connect as a collective and create space for the guest of the week as we have a great conversation raise the vibration and expand our universe together!