They Forgot the Pie (Feat. Raven-Symone and Miranda Maday) (RE-RELEASE)
Raven-Symone and Miranda Maday come by to chat with Lamorne and Kyle about being married and working together, what they were fans of before it was trendy, and who they would call if they had to get away with a crime. There was also talk of a sweet potato pie that did not make it to the studio.
Live from Dynasty Typewriter (with Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr. and Alesha Reneé)
The Lamorning After is live from Dynasty Typewriter in LA! We're excited to welcome back Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr and Alesha Renee for our first live show! Thank you to everyone who came out or bought the live stream.
The Gad Boys Are Back In Town (with Josh Gad)
Josh Gad stops by the studio to chat with Lamorne and Kyle about his new book "In Gad We Trust" (out now!), meeting Jeff Goldblum in a robe and using a Time Machine to witness their most embarrassing moments.
Lamorne and Kyle Recast The Classics
Happy New Year Lamaniacs! Home team episode this week with Lamorne and Kyle discussing their favorite internet celebrities from the past, group brawls they may or may not have participated in and also a game of recasting classic movie roles with new actors!
Ho Ho Ho! (With Katherine Blanford)
Katherine Blanford stops by to celebrate Christmas here at The Lamorning After, where she joins Lamorne and Kyle to discuss the comedy crowds in Fargo, Kyle's pinching technique and Katherine's comedy special "Catholic Cowgirl."