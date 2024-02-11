They Forgot the Pie (Feat. Raven-Symone and Miranda Maday) (RE-RELEASE)

Raven-Symone and Miranda Maday come by to chat with Lamorne and Kyle about being married and working together, what they were fans of before it was trendy, and who they would call if they had to get away with a crime. There was also talk of a sweet potato pie that did not make it to the studio.Lamorne and Kyle will be back with a brand new episode next week!MERCH AVAILABLE: https://www.thelamorningafter.com/FIND US ON SOCIALS AT linktr.ee/thelamorningafterCALL OUR HOTLINE AT 323-238-9395This is a Headgum podcast. Follow Headgum on Twitter, Instagram, and Tiktok. Advertise on The Lamorning After via Gumball.fm.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.