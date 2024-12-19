Ben Bikman, PhD - Understanding Insulin, Metabolic Health, and the Power of Nutrition
The Inner Carnivore Podcast Season 2 - Episode 1- Ben Bikman, PhD - Understanding Insulin, Metabolic Health, and the Power of Nutrition. In this episode of The Inner Carnivore Podcast, we sit down with Dr. Ben Bikman, renowned metabolic scientist, professor, and author of Why We Get Sick. Dr. Bikman shares his expertise on insulin resistance, metabolic health, and the critical role nutrition plays in preventing chronic diseases. We dive deep into how diet impacts insulin sensitivity, the dangers of a high-carbohydrate lifestyle, and why metabolic health is at the root of modern health epidemics. Dr. Bikman also discusses the benefits of low-carb, animal-based eating for optimizing energy, body composition, and long-term health. Whether you're navigating your own health journey, a fitness enthusiast, or curious about the science behind metabolism, this episode is packed with actionable insights and practical takeaways. Tune in for an engaging conversation with one of the leading voices in the fight for better health! https://www.benbikman.com/ https://www.youtube.com/@benbikman https://www.instagram.com/benbikmanphd/ https://x.com/BenBikmanPhD
Fit Over 40 - The Reverse Aging Power of Carnivore
In this episode of The Inner Carnivore Podcast, Carnivore JT sits down with Carnivore.Fitness, a fit, over-40 mom of four who has transformed her life through the carnivore diet. As a Carnivore Coach and successful business owner, she shares her inspiring journey of reversing aging and reclaiming her health. Tune in to discover her insights on thriving as a busy mom, building a business, and embracing a carnivore lifestyle for lasting vitality. https://www.youtube.com/@Carnivore.fitness https://www.instagram.com/carnivore.fitness/
Carnivore Muscle: Do We Really Need Carbs to Build Muscle?
Join host Carnivore JT in this compelling episode of The Inner Carnivore Podcast, featuring special guest Jonathan Griffiths, Carnivore Bodybuilding Champion. Dive into an in-depth discussion on bodybuilding with and without carbs and discover why carbohydrates might not be as essential as you think for building muscle and achieving success in bodybuilding. Jonathan shares his journey, insights, and expert tips on thriving in the bodybuilding world while adhering to a carnivore diet. Whether you're a seasoned athlete or just starting your fitness journey, this episode offers valuable perspectives and actionable advice for maximizing muscle growth and performance on a carnivore diet. Tune in and unlock the secrets to building carnivore muscle! https://www.instagram.com/carnivore_muscle/ https://www.compositionconsultant.com/ https://www.youtube.com/@carnivore-muscle
Iron Endurance: Pushing Limits on a Carnivore Diet
In this episode of The Inner Carnivore Podcast, host Carnivore JT talks with Guinness World Record holder Issy Watson. Issy has not only broken the record for burpees but also competes in Ironman and Ultra Marathon events—all while following a strict carnivore diet. She shares her training regimen, how she fuels her body for extreme endurance events, and her tips for staying motivated. Whether you're an aspiring athlete or curious about the carnivore lifestyle, this episode offers valuable insights into pushing physical and dietary boundaries. Tune in to hear from one of the toughest athletes around! https://www.instagram.com/issywatsonn/
Keto Marathons - The Power of Fat Adaptation, 5 Marathons, 5 Days, Completely Fasted
In this exhilarating episode of The Inner Carnivore Podcast, host Carnivore JT sits down with the extraordinary Alex McDonald, also known as Keto Marathons. Alex shares his incredible journey of running 5 marathons in 5 days, all while completely fasted and following a ketogenic diet. Discover how Alex's fat-adapted lifestyle powered him through this grueling challenge and learn about the mental and physical preparation required for such an astonishing feat. Whether you're a seasoned athlete or just starting your fitness journey, Alex's story is sure to inspire and motivate you to push your limits. Tune in for an in-depth conversation on endurance, nutrition, and the power of a ketogenic lifestyle. https://ketomarathons.com/ https://www.instagram.com/ketomarathons/ https://www.youtube.com/@KetoMarathons
