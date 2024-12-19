Ben Bikman, PhD - Understanding Insulin, Metabolic Health, and the Power of Nutrition

The Inner Carnivore Podcast Season 2 - Episode 1- Ben Bikman, PhD - Understanding Insulin, Metabolic Health, and the Power of Nutrition. In this episode of The Inner Carnivore Podcast, we sit down with Dr. Ben Bikman, renowned metabolic scientist, professor, and author of Why We Get Sick. Dr. Bikman shares his expertise on insulin resistance, metabolic health, and the critical role nutrition plays in preventing chronic diseases. We dive deep into how diet impacts insulin sensitivity, the dangers of a high-carbohydrate lifestyle, and why metabolic health is at the root of modern health epidemics. Dr. Bikman also discusses the benefits of low-carb, animal-based eating for optimizing energy, body composition, and long-term health. Whether you're navigating your own health journey, a fitness enthusiast, or curious about the science behind metabolism, this episode is packed with actionable insights and practical takeaways. Tune in for an engaging conversation with one of the leading voices in the fight for better health! https://www.benbikman.com/ https://www.youtube.com/@benbikman https://www.instagram.com/benbikmanphd/ https://x.com/BenBikmanPhD