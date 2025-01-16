Episode 225 Breaking In: A Conversation on How to Get into Public Safety Aviation
Welcome to the Hangar Z Podcast, brought to you by Vertical HeliCASTS, in partnership with Vertical Valor Magazine.We get a ton of questions from people asking how they can break into the public safety aviation career field, so in this episode, we’re thrilled to explore the diverse pathways into public safety aviation careers like airborne law enforcement, aerial firefighting, airborne search-and-rescue technicians, and emergency medical services. Join Rob Munday, Stef Maier, Mike Calhoun, and Dave Callen, who share valuable insights on breaking into the public safety aviation community. We’ll uncover the essential skills, personal attributes, and relevant experiences that can set you apart in these high-stakes fields.From the significance of training and volunteering to the impact of mentorship and networking, this conversation offers a comprehensive look at the challenges and opportunities that await aspiring public safety aviators. Whether you’re exploring a new career path or looking to deepen your understanding of these critical roles, you won’t want to miss this enlightening episode of Hangar Z!Thank you to our sponsors Astronautics Corporation of America, Robinson Helicopters and SHOTOVER.
--------
1:35:22
Special Episode - LA County Fire Pilot Mike Sagely on the 2025 LA Firestorm
Welcome to this special episode of The Hangar Z Podcast, covering the 2025 Los Angeles firestorm. This podcast is brought to you by Vertical HeliCASTS, in partnership with Vertical Valor Magazine.In this special episode, we talk with Hangar Z alumnus and L.A. County fire pilot Mike Sagely about the recent wildfire disaster that has swept through Los Angeles. Mike is a dedicated L.A. County fire pilot on the front lines, who will shed light on this urgent and devastating situation.Over this past week, the Palisades Fire erupted in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, growing rapidly to over 23,700 acres. Tragically, that fire has damaged or destroyed nearly 1,500 structures. Meanwhile, the Eaton Fire ignited near a canyon north of downtown Los Angeles, escalating to 14,117 acres and damaging or destroying more than 3,000 structures. The fires have reportedly claimed the lives of at least 24 people.Join us as we unpack the aviation response to this devastating event and explore the incredible challenges firefighters face battling wind- and terrain-driven wildland fire. Mike will share invaluable insights on managing air operations under extreme weather conditions, from the critical forecasting and staffing adjustments made in anticipation of the fires to the complexities encountered during the initial attack and ongoing efforts.We’ll discuss the emotional toll on firefighters, the vital role of mutual aid resources, and the strategic decision-making required to combat these wildfires effectively. Plus, hear about the impacts of drones on firefighting operations and the importance of community support and public awareness in promoting safety.Thank you to our sponsors Metro Aviation, Robinson Helicopter and Astronautics Corporation of America.
--------
1:48:25
Episode 224 International Series: Lieutenant Pilot Joseba Mendizabal, Basque Police, Spain Part II
Welcome to the Hangar Z Podcast, brought to you by Vertical HeliCASTS and in partnership with Vertical Valor Magazine. In this two-part series, host Jack Schonely and co-host Harald Brink go international and speak to Joseba Mendizabal, a Lieutenant Pilot from the Basque Police in Spain. Joseba is an inspiring and funny fixture in our industry. His journey spans from aspiring pilot to military service and now a dedicated helicopter pilot for the Basque Country’s police force. Join us as Joseba shares his experiences, including a memorable flight over New York City that sparked his decision to pursue his pilot assignment. During the conversation, we explore the transformation of Bilbao, and the intricacies of modern policing. From personal anecdotes about military training to discussions on resilience and teamwork, this conversation highlights the critical role of helicopter pilots in law enforcement and the significance of industry training and networking events like PavCon. Our goal with these international conversations is to connect and engage with our international brothers and sisters in public safety aviation. Sharing insights, experiences, and best practices across international borders strengthens our collective efforts. Together, we can learn from one another, celebrate our shared passion for aviation, and enhance our commitment to protecting and serving the public. Join us in this vital conversation as we bridge gaps and foster collaboration in the world of public safety aviation! Thank you to our sponsors Metro Aviation, Precision Aviation Group and CNC Technologies.
--------
1:09:45
Episode 223 International Series: Lieutenant Pilot Joseba Mendizabal, Basque Police, Spain Part I
Welcome to the Hangar Z Podcast, brought to you by Vertical HeliCASTS and in partnership with Vertical Valor Magazine. In this two-part series, host Jack Schonely and co-host Harald Brink go international and speak to Joseba Mendizabal, a Lieutenant Pilot from the Basque Police in Spain. Joseba is an inspiring and funny fixture in our industry. His journey spans from aspiring pilot to military service and now a dedicated helicopter pilot for the Basque Country’s police force. Join us as Joseba shares his experiences, including a memorable flight over New York City that sparked his decision to pursue his pilot assignment. During the conversation, we explore the transformation of Bilbao, and the intricacies of modern policing. From personal anecdotes about military training to discussions on resilience and teamwork, this conversation highlights the critical role of helicopter pilots in law enforcement and the significance of industry training and networking events like PavCon. Our goal with these international conversations is to connect and engage with our international brothers and sisters in public safety aviation. Sharing insights, experiences, and best practices across international borders strengthens our collective efforts. Together, we can learn from one another, celebrate our shared passion for aviation, and enhance our commitment to protecting and serving the public. Join us in this vital conversation as we bridge gaps and foster collaboration in the world of public safety aviation! Thank you to our sponsors Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing, Precision Aviation Group and CNC Technologies.
--------
1:14:07
Episode 222 - Innovating for Impact: Cal Meeker's Journey in Aviation Innovation
Welcome to the Hangar Z Podcast, brought to you by Vertical HeliCASTS and in partnership with Vertical Valor Magazine. This episode of The Hangar Z Podcast was recorded in Amsterdam on the floor of European Rotors, at the MHM Publishing podcast booth. In this episode, I get to sit down with Cal Meeker, founder of Meeker Aviation. Just about every public safety aviation mission would not be possible without the external payload mounts produced by Meeker Aviation that secure mission equipment to our aircraft. During the conversation, Cal shares his journey in the aviation industry, particularly in public safety. The conversation covers Cal's early experiences with helicopters, the challenges of starting a business, the importance of commitment and sacrifice, and the evolution of public safety mission equipment. Cal also discusses his passion for racing and how it intersects with his work in aviation, as well as the complexities of product development and the significance of quality in public safety aviation. In this conversation, Cal discusses his innovative design practices, some of the challenges faced in his projects, and the importance of engaging the next generation of aviators. Thank you to our sponsors Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing, Metro Aviation and SHOTOVER.