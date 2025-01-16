Episode 225 Breaking In: A Conversation on How to Get into Public Safety Aviation

Welcome to the Hangar Z Podcast, brought to you by Vertical HeliCASTS, in partnership with Vertical Valor Magazine.We get a ton of questions from people asking how they can break into the public safety aviation career field, so in this episode, we’re thrilled to explore the diverse pathways into public safety aviation careers like airborne law enforcement, aerial firefighting, airborne search-and-rescue technicians, and emergency medical services. Join Rob Munday, Stef Maier, Mike Calhoun, and Dave Callen, who share valuable insights on breaking into the public safety aviation community. We’ll uncover the essential skills, personal attributes, and relevant experiences that can set you apart in these high-stakes fields.From the significance of training and volunteering to the impact of mentorship and networking, this conversation offers a comprehensive look at the challenges and opportunities that await aspiring public safety aviators. Whether you’re exploring a new career path or looking to deepen your understanding of these critical roles, you won’t want to miss this enlightening episode of Hangar Z!Thank you to our sponsors Astronautics Corporation of America, Robinson Helicopters and SHOTOVER.