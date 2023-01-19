Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Government Contracts Legal Round-Up
The Government Contracts Legal Round-Up

Jenner & Block
Government Contracts Legal Round Up is a podcast focusing on important developments facing government contractors and grant recipients. Hosts David Robbins and... More
Government Contracts Legal Round Up is a podcast focusing on important developments facing government contractors and grant recipients. Hosts David Robbins and... More

  • The Government Contracts Legal Round-Up | Episode 35
    In this episode, Partner David Robbins highlights the “quiet” end of the contractor COVID-19 vaccine mandate. He also provides take-aways about proposed revisions to cybersecurity standards issued by the National Institute of Standards and Technology and a new voluntary self-identification disability form issued by the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs. Finally, he reviews a Federal Circuit decision about CDA jurisdiction, a claims case – Mid-Atlantic Constr. & Design Assocs., Inc. v. United States – and two protest cases: Aptim-Amentum Alaska Decommissioning, LLC and TechSynap Corp. v. United States.
    5/19/2023
    11:17
  • The Government Contracts Legal Round-Up | Episode 34
    In this episode, Partner David Robbins explains the Department of Defense’s final rule amending the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement and provides an update on Gandhi v. CMS, a freedom of information act case. He also outlines recent bid protest decisions that are expected to have an impact on large contractors as well as small businesses.
    4/24/2023
    9:12
  • The Government Contracts Legal Round-Up | Episode 33
    In this episode, Partner David Robbins first recaps the outcome of Aries Construction v. US addressing the relationship between the Contract Disputes Act’s claims submission requirement and contractor claims for breach of the duty of good faith and fair dealing. David then highlights the CPI adjusted penalties for False Claims Act violations, and discusses the intersection of government contracting and artificial intelligence. 
    3/17/2023
    7:14
  • The Government Contracts Legal Round-Up | Episode 32
    Partner David Robbins discusses an important FOIA decision about the application of Exemption 4 and recent protest cases in an episode of the Government Contracts Legal Round Up. He also explains the Department of Justice’s summary of False Claims Act (FCA) recoveries for Fiscal Year 2022 and several important revisions to the department’s Criminal Division’s Corporate Enforcement Policy. The policy modifications follow a September 2022 memorandum from Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Lisa Monaco announcing revisions to DOJ’s corporate criminal enforcement policies.
    2/16/2023
    11:20
  • The Government Contracts Legal Round-Up | Episode 31
    In this episode of the Government Contracts Legal Round-Up, Partner David Robbins discusses an important legislative development, as well as bid protest cases with industry-wide implications. He explains the key takeaways from the Preventing Organizational Conflict of Interest Federal Acquisition Act, which President Biden recently signed into law, and outlines what government contractors should be aware of in Ekagra Partners, LLC v. United States and Spatial Front, Inc. Listen to the episode below.When clients face high stakes matters, complex internal investigations, and strategic transactions, they turn to David Robbins, the co-chair of Jenner & Block’s Government Contracts Practice. As an experienced litigator, investigations lawyer, and strategic business counselor, David advises government contractors, grant recipients, and their owners, executives, and investors. He advises clients on civil False Claims Act defense, parallel civil and criminal fraud enforcement proceedings, whistleblower reprisal defense, compliance, strategic corporate transactions, claims, appeals, and more.
    1/19/2023
    6:04

Government Contracts Legal Round Up is a podcast focusing on important developments facing government contractors and grant recipients. Hosts David Robbins and Marc Van Allen discuss key developments in this ever-changing field in an easy-to-absorb style. Often joined by colleagues and guests, programs focus on the most relevant executive orders, regulations, proposed and final rules that affect the FAR and relevant agency FAR supplements, decisions from GAO, the boards and courts.
