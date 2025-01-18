1 - Welcome to The Fueling Forward Podcast!

Welcome to the very first episode of the Fueling Forward Podcast with me, Maddie Alm, an elite runner and registered dietitian. I'm so glad you're here!In this episode, I will introduce you to both the podcast and myself. You will learn:What the podcast is all about and how it's going to workThe story of how I got into running and nutritionThe trajectory of my running career and how much of an impact nutrition has had on me as an athleteWhat it means to be a dietitian and how I became oneWhat Fueling Forward is and why I started itInformation about the next episode!Want to submit a question for the next solo episode? You can do that on my website at www.fuelingforward.com