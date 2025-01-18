Welcome to the very first episode of the Fueling Forward Podcast with me, Maddie Alm, an elite runner and registered dietitian. I'm so glad you're here!In this episode, I will introduce you to both the podcast and myself. You will learn:What the podcast is all about and how it's going to workThe story of how I got into running and nutritionThe trajectory of my running career and how much of an impact nutrition has had on me as an athleteWhat it means to be a dietitian and how I became oneWhat Fueling Forward is and why I started itInformation about the next episode!Want to submit a question for the next solo episode? You can do that on my website at www.fuelingforward.com
