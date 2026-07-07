The Empowered Wife Podcast: Marriage Help with Laura Doyle

Did your husband's diagnosis leave you feeling like your marriage is hopeless?

Whether he was diagnosed or you just suspect it, being married to a narcissist— someone who's self-absorbed, defensive, and lacking in empathy can feel lonely and painful.

If you've ever felt stuck with a man who seems like an incurable egomaniac, this episode will challenge everything you thought you knew.

I have seen these very men write their wives love notes, cook them elaborate meals, take them to musicals they'd never choose themselves, and reach for their hand after years of distance. Women who had lost hope have rediscovered the man they married in as little as two weeks.

Love is learnable. The secrets are real. And what I share here may sound counterintuitive, but it works.

Stay until the end for the Worst Relationship Advice of the Week. This week's winner is advice every expert gives, every friend repeats, and every woman believes. And it is doing the exact opposite of what you think.

Your marriage is not hopeless. The man you fell in love with is still in there.

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