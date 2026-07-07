The Empowered Wife Podcast: Marriage Help with Laura Doyle

Lina thought she'd married her perfect match, but everything fell apart on their wedding night.
What had felt effortless and passionate before marriage suddenly became a source of constant disappointment and pain. Lina was navigating new motherhood, postpartum OCD, painful struggles with physical intimacy, and the demands of running a business while her husband criticized her in front of the nanny.
Three marriage counselors couldn't break the painful cycle, and one day she reached her breaking point and screamed so loud, even the neighbors could hear her misery.
A desperate late night search led her to a book, and it became a turning point.
Today the passion she thought was gone is back and better than before. Her husband is warm, present, and deeply involved in her life. The man who once told her he regretted marrying her now makes sure Lina feels safe, secure, and reassured.
If you can relate to Lina, her story may strike some inspiration.
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