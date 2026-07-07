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The Empowered Wife Podcast: Marriage Help with Laura Doyle

Laura Doyle
EducationRelationships
The Empowered Wife Podcast: Marriage Help with Laura Doyle
Latest episode

347 episodes

  • The Empowered Wife Podcast: Marriage Help with Laura Doyle

    346: My Husband Treated Me Like a Child - Until I Did This

    07/07/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Eva felt more like a child than a wife.
    After moving to a foreign country for her husband's career, she felt powerless, unheard, and trapped in a marriage where she had lost her voice. As her loneliness grew, she drifted into a long distance affair. 
    Then came Friday the 13th.
    Her husband discovered the affair, and with the world suddenly in lockdown, they found themselves trapped together, unsure if their marriage could survive.
    A friend pointed Eva in a new direction and what she found there saved her marriage.
    Today, she happily describes their marriage as "a sunny summer day with a little breeze." Her husband leaves her flowers with little lovenotes. He thanks the universe for putting them together. And the marriage she thought was beyond repair has become one of trust, warmth, and deep connection.
    If you ever felt powerless or wondered whether your marriage could recover after intense hurt, Eva's story will give you hope.
    Download the FREE Adored Wife Roadmap now and start transforming your relationship today! Click here:https://lauradoyle.co/4vdKpOQ
  • The Empowered Wife Podcast: Marriage Help with Laura Doyle

    345: I Hated My Marriage - 3 Counselors Failed - *THIS* Didn't

    06/30/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    Lina thought she'd married her perfect match, but everything fell apart on their wedding night. 
    What had felt effortless and passionate before marriage suddenly became a source of constant disappointment and pain. Lina was navigating new motherhood, postpartum OCD, painful struggles with physical intimacy, and the demands of running a business while her husband criticized her in front of the nanny. 
    Three marriage counselors couldn't break the painful cycle, and one day she reached her breaking point and screamed so loud, even the neighbors could hear her misery.
    A desperate late night search led her to a book, and it became a turning point.
    Today the passion she thought was gone is back and better than before. Her husband is warm, present, and deeply involved in her life. The man who once told her he regretted marrying her now makes sure Lina feels safe, secure, and reassured.
    If you can relate to Lina, her story may strike some inspiration.
    Download the FREE Adored Wife Roadmap now and start transforming your relationship today! Click here: https://lauradoyle.co/4vuk8wT
  • The Empowered Wife Podcast: Marriage Help with Laura Doyle

    344: How to Be Happily Married to a Narcissist

    06/23/2026 | 11 mins.
    Did your husband's diagnosis leave you feeling like your marriage is hopeless?
    Whether he was diagnosed or you just suspect it, being married to a narcissist— someone who's self-absorbed, defensive, and  lacking in empathy can feel lonely and painful. 
    If you've ever felt stuck with a man who seems like an incurable egomaniac, this episode will challenge everything you thought you knew.
    I have seen these very men write their wives love notes, cook them elaborate meals, take them to musicals they'd never choose themselves, and reach for their hand after years of distance. Women who had lost hope have rediscovered the man they married in as little as two weeks.
    Love is learnable. The secrets are real. And what I share here may sound counterintuitive, but it works.
    Stay until the end for the Worst Relationship Advice of the Week. This week's winner is advice every expert gives, every friend repeats, and every woman believes. And it is doing the exact opposite of what you think.
    Your marriage is not hopeless. The man you fell in love with is still in there.
    Download the FREE Adored Wife Roadmap now and start transforming your relationship today! Click here: https://lauradoyle.co/4eNPIzv
  • The Empowered Wife Podcast: Marriage Help with Laura Doyle

    343: How to Handle an Angry Husband - *One Word* Changed Everything

    06/16/2026 | 1h 33 mins.
    F
    For 28 years, life felt unpredictable and emotionally exhausting as Henriette tried to navigate her husband's frequent anger. She felt trapped and consumed by fears of conflict and neglect. Every fight lingered for days, and her sadness was becoming impossible to hide from her children. 
    Then she experimented with one word—and the conflict that had defined her marriage for nearly three decades was turned on its head.
    Today, Henriette describes her marriage to be filled with peace and warmth. The man who wouldn't even pass her a glass of water now cooks dinner every night, recently booked the most magical anniversary trip, and surprised her with beautiful earrings. And she finally allowed herself to belong with her man, feeling settled and liberated for the first time in her life.
    If you feel like your husband's temper has been stealing your peace and joy, you need to hear what Henriette discovered.
    Download the FREE Adored Wife Roadmap now and start transforming your relationship today! Click here: https://lauradoyle.co/4uqr38R
  • The Empowered Wife Podcast: Marriage Help with Laura Doyle

    342: From Marriage Conflict to Happiness - How She Got *Magnetic*

    06/09/2026 | 50 mins.
    What does a man actually find irresistible in a woman?
    Jonathan calls his wife, Cameron, a hot diva with monk-like skills.

    But he didn't always see her that way.  
    Jonathan came to America with deep faith and every intention of making his marriage work. But the conflict with Cameron never stopped. The resentment festered and the feeling of being a failure as a provider slowly ground him down. He had money for a ticket back to India, jobs waiting and no reason to stay.


    Then Cameron discovered the Six Intimacy Skills.
    What he experienced next he never saw coming. Cameron felt safe, looked joyful and had become someone completely new to him. Today Jonathan finds his wife irresistible and is full of admiration for her. That is what magnetic looks like from a husband's eyes.
    In this episode Jonathan gives us a rare and honest look at what makes a woman magnetic to her husband and what it really took to turn this marriage around.
    Download the FREE Adored Wife Roadmap now and start transforming your relationship today! Click here: https://lauradoyle.co/4askRpC
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About The Empowered Wife Podcast: Marriage Help with Laura Doyle
Whether your marriage is on the brink of divorce or you want more playfulness and passion, The Empowered Wife Podcast with New York Times Bestselling Author Laura Doyle will help you have the best possible relationship. Thousands of listeners credit The Empowered Wife Podcast for saving their marriages. Guests share deeply personal stories of recovering from affairs, addiction, and abandonment by using the 6 Intimacy Skills™. Listeners rave about the relatable methods Laura shares. A reviewer writes, "This podcast has been a game-changer for my marriage. Laura Doyle's insights are unmatched, making this the best marriage podcast I've ever listened to." When you listen, you're joining a community of women who believe having a great marriage is important. Because it is! Subscribe to The Empowered Wife Podcast and start living your best relationship today!
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