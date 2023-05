Ep. 50 | The Danny Brown Show

It's Episode 50 of The Danny Brown Show! Danny shows his appreciation for the podcast and all of the listeners as he reflects on his experience as a podcaster. Shouts out to the listeners for holdin it down. This week's Ask Danny covers paranormal activity, annoying people, the Wu Tang Clan, and live music. Danny talks about his new album with JPEG Mafia and what that writing/producing process was like. Danny gets into his favorite rock bands as the Wheel picks out Nickelback. He also goes through a couple of White People foods and games. To wrap up Danny comments on some 'fits from the Oscars during the Drip Set segment.You got a question or freestyle you want to send Danny's way? Hit him up at [email protected] or leave him a voicemail at (512) 522-9256