Ep. 51 | The Danny Brown Show
On this week's episode of The Danny Brown Show, Danny starts off with giving us a little life update with it being his birthday at the time. He answers some listener questions about writing rap songs, Filipinos, and McDonalds. He also gives some advice about girlfriends that stalk their mans' social media. White People Sh*t takes a turn into Black People Sh*t, Danny gets scared by a Freestyle submission, and The Wheel has Danny reminiscing about quarantine. There's a new video game on Danny's mind, Metroid Prime. To wrap up the episode, Danny talks about the kind of tv/movies he's been watching.
4/25/2023
54:41
Ep. 50 | The Danny Brown Show
We are updating our channel memberships! You now get more content for the same low prices! Become a member today by clicking the join button above or going here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYIgiXwJck_Pb5Nj-wIrsqg/joinIt's Episode 50 of The Danny Brown Show! Danny shows his appreciation for the podcast and all of the listeners as he reflects on his experience as a podcaster. Shouts out to the listeners for holdin it down. This week's Ask Danny covers paranormal activity, annoying people, the Wu Tang Clan, and live music. Danny talks about his new album with JPEG Mafia and what that writing/producing process was like. Danny gets into his favorite rock bands as the Wheel picks out Nickelback. He also goes through a couple of White People foods and games. To wrap up Danny comments on some 'fits from the Oscars during the Drip Set segment.
4/18/2023
52:23
Ep. 49 | The Danny Brown Show
This week Danny Brown is solo, giving us updates on his journey towards sobriety. He answers some questions about rap and relationships, like being in the dog house and getting out of the friend zone. Danny receives a diss track from one of the Freestyle submissions and we learn a new dance on this week's White People Sh*t. Danny's got some thoughts on wetting the bed, mushrooms, and Coachella from spinning the Wheel. There's a new video game Danny's super excited about, I Am Jesus Christ. Stay tuned for how that game ends. Danny also has a new Lit History story for us this week.
4/11/2023
52:00
Ep. 48 | The Danny Brown Show
This week Danny updates us on what's going on with the rap side of his life. Then he goes on to clear the air about his take on the washcloth debacle. Overall, it comes back to people who stay at La Quinta. Danny talks about his journey toward getting sober and where he thinks it stems from. For this week's Ask Danny he talks about lap dances, codeword ninja, strict girlfriends, and 9/11. It's not The Danny Brown Show without some hilarious topics for White People Sh*t and The Wheel.
4/4/2023
49:44
Ep. 47 | The Danny Brown Show
This week Danny Brown is sitting solo, giving some life updates on Ditto and his new album. He's calling on his listeners to #FreeDanny. During the 'Video Game Review', Danny compares PS5 to PC gaming. Next, Danny gives some advice to listeners about relationships and sex. While he's on the matter, Danny's got a few things to say about AirDrop. This week 'The Wheel' prompts some thoughts on MILFS and exotic pets. After 'White People Sh*t', Danny talks about his affinity for dangerous stuff.