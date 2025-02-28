The Colourist Trailer

🎨🎧 Exciting News! 🎧🎨 The trailer for Annie’s brand-new podcast, The Colourist: The Podcast for Colourful Living, is now live on Spotify and Apple Podcasts!Created for painters, creatives, and colour lovers, this podcast is hosted by none other than Annie Sloan, CBE—artist, author, and inventor of Chalk Paint—alongside brand ambassador Tristan Merriam.In each episode, Annie and Tristan will dive into the rich backstory and inspiration behind one of her iconic Chalk Paint colours. From art and travel to interiors and colour theory, expect creative, thought-provoking, and entertaining conversations that will spark your imagination and inspire you to fill your life with colour! #TheColouristPodcast #AnnieSloanPodcast #AnnieSloanChalkPaint #ChalkPaint #ArtPodcast