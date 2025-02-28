In case you missed the big news—Annie Sloan has a new podcast! Episode 1, Capri Pink, is now live!Created for painters, creatives, and colour lovers, this new series is hosted by none other than Annie Sloan, CBE—artist, author, and inventor of Chalk Paint—alongside brand ambassador Tristan Merriam.In the first episode, Annie explains the inspiration behind her Chalk Paint shade Capri Pink, delving into the fascinating history of this bold, iconic colour, the connection between Surrealism and the decorative arts, and the vibrant world of Elsa Schiaparelli.Listen from the link in bio! 🎨#TheColouristPodcast #AnnieSloanChalkPaint #ChalkPaint #CapriPink #CapriPinkChalkPaint
--------
30:16
The Colourist Trailer
🎨🎧 Exciting News! 🎧🎨 The trailer for Annie’s brand-new podcast, The Colourist: The Podcast for Colourful Living, is now live on Spotify and Apple Podcasts!Created for painters, creatives, and colour lovers, this podcast is hosted by none other than Annie Sloan, CBE—artist, author, and inventor of Chalk Paint—alongside brand ambassador Tristan Merriam.In each episode, Annie and Tristan will dive into the rich backstory and inspiration behind one of her iconic Chalk Paint colours. From art and travel to interiors and colour theory, expect creative, thought-provoking, and entertaining conversations that will spark your imagination and inspire you to fill your life with colour! #TheColouristPodcast #AnnieSloanPodcast #AnnieSloanChalkPaint #ChalkPaint #ArtPodcast
Created for painters, creatives, and colour lovers, this podcast is hosted by none other than Annie Sloan, CBE—artist, author, and inventor of Chalk Paint—alongside brand ambassador Tristan Merriam.
In each episode, Annie and Tristan will dive into the rich backstory and inspiration behind one of her iconic Chalk Paint colours. From art and travel to interiors and colour theory, expect creative, thought-provoking, and entertaining conversations that will spark your imagination and inspire you to fill your life with colour!
You can expect a new colour, and a new episode, every month! Startin