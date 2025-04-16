The Co-Write: Episode 147 - RAGWEED IS BACK w/ Brad Beheler
CROSS CANADIAN RAGWEED IS BACK! We talk the reunion weekend noones saw coming (six months in the making) and more! w/ Brad Beheler Download, Subscribe & Enjoy!
--------
1:20:09
The Co-Write: Episode 146 - The Oscars; Streaming Movies vs Music; New Music from Charlie Crockett and The Wilder Blue
The Oscars happened. Did anyone pay attention? The award show had it's highest ratings over the last 5 years, but did anyone see the movies nominated? We discuss the effect streaming is having on the film industry through the lens of what we know it has done to music. Also, we give a little love to a couple of acts we may have neglected over the years, Charlie Crockett and The Wilder Blue, as we discuss their new records released on 3/15/25. Download, Subscribe & Enjoy!
"The Cowrite" is hosted by Bobby Duncan and Donovan Dodd. It is a music centered podcast, but not restricted to only music topics. The pair will cover many different areas of interest, as well as welcome guests to join them for special episodes.