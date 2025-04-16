The Co-Write: Episode 146 - The Oscars; Streaming Movies vs Music; New Music from Charlie Crockett and The Wilder Blue

The Oscars happened. Did anyone pay attention? The award show had it's highest ratings over the last 5 years, but did anyone see the movies nominated? We discuss the effect streaming is having on the film industry through the lens of what we know it has done to music. Also, we give a little love to a couple of acts we may have neglected over the years, Charlie Crockett and The Wilder Blue, as we discuss their new records released on 3/15/25. Download, Subscribe & Enjoy!