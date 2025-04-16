Powered by RND
The Co-Write
The Co-Write

Bobby Duncan and Donovan Dodd
MusicSports
The Co-Write
  • The Co-Write: Episode 147 - RAGWEED IS BACK w/ Brad Beheler
    CROSS CANADIAN RAGWEED IS BACK!  We talk the reunion weekend noones saw coming (six months in the making) and more! w/ Brad  Beheler Download, Subscribe & Enjoy!
    1:20:09
  • The Co-Write: Episode 146 - The Oscars; Streaming Movies vs Music; New Music from Charlie Crockett and The Wilder Blue
    The Oscars happened.  Did anyone pay attention?  The award show had it's highest ratings over the last 5 years, but did anyone see the movies nominated?  We discuss the effect streaming is having on the film industry through the lens of what we know it has done to music.  Also, we give a little love to a couple of acts  we may have neglected over the years, Charlie Crockett and The Wilder Blue, as we discuss their new records released on 3/15/25. Download, Subscribe & Enjoy! 
    1:06:23
  • The Co-Write: Episode 145 - SNL 50; R&R HoF 2025 Nominees
    Epoisode 145 is here!   We talk the SNL 50 extravaganza, and the new crop of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees. Download, Subscribe & Enjoy! 
    1:08:09
  • The Co-Write: Episode 144 - Super Bowl Commercials; The Grammy's
    We are back!  Episode 144 brings you insights on the Super Bowl commericals and the 2025 Grammy Awards ceremony!  Download, Subscribe & Enjoy!
    1:00:15
  • The Co-Write: Ep 143 - Happy New Year; Rock and Roll HoF Ceremony; Yacht Rock; Best of 2024 (Sort of).
    Episode 143 of The Co-Write Podcast. Download, Subscribe & Enjoy!
About The Co-Write

"The Cowrite" is hosted by Bobby Duncan and Donovan Dodd. It is a music centered podcast, but not restricted to only music topics. The pair will cover many different areas of interest, as well as welcome guests to join them for special episodes.
