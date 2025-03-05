Powered by RND
The Best Worst

Night Vale Presents
Welcome to Night Vale's Meg Bashwiner and Joseph Fink consider the Golden Age of Television, at its best and its worst. Each episode, we consider a classic show...
  • Ep 1: Cheers
    Cheers 1982-1993 270 episodes Let's start things off with a place where everyone knows your name. To support the show and get access to our biweekly "The Middlest" episodes, join our patreon. A production of Night Vale Presents. Hosts are Meg Bashwiner and Joseph Fink Editing by Grant Stewart.  
    --------  
    46:24

About The Best Worst

Welcome to Night Vale's Meg Bashwiner and Joseph Fink consider the Golden Age of Television, at its best and its worst. Each episode, we consider a classic show by watching first its worst IMDB user rated episode, and then its best. What can we learn by watching the best and worst of classic TV? Let's find out together.
