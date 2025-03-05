Welcome to Night Vale's Meg Bashwiner and Joseph Fink consider the Golden Age of Television, at its best and its worst. Each episode, we consider a classic show...

Cheers 1982-1993 270 episodes Let's start things off with a place where everyone knows your name. To support the show and get access to our biweekly "The Middlest" episodes, join our patreon. A production of Night Vale Presents. Hosts are Meg Bashwiner and Joseph Fink Editing by Grant Stewart.

