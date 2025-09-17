Powered by RND
The Balanced Blonde // Soul On Fire
The Balanced Blonde // Soul On Fire

The Balanced Blonde // Soul On Fire
  • 445. SOLO: How to be the Light in Dark Times, A New Pleiaidan Channeling For You 🤍
    In today’s solo episode, I am bringing you a heartfelt Pleiadian transmission—one that feels more necessary than ever in the times we are living in. With so much happening in the world right now, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed, heavy, or even hopeless. This episode is here to remind you of your power, your light, and your ability to anchor peace, healing, and love into the collective.Through this channeling, the Pleiadians guide us into remembering that:✨ Light exists even in the darkest of moments.✨ Your frequency is your greatest gift to this planet.✨ When you focus on your inner alignment, you ripple healing out into the entire collective.This is not just an episode to listen to—it’s one to receive. Think of it as a vibrational attunement, a reminder of the multidimensional support always available to you.If you’ve been feeling the weight of the world on your shoulders, I hope this brings you clarity, peace, and a sense of renewal. Thank you for being here, thank you for being the light, and thank you for walking this path with me. <3 ✨ If this episode speaks to you, please share it with someone who may need the reminder.✨ Don’t forget to rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts — it means the world to me!✨ Let’s connect on Instagram @thebalancedblonde and over on Substack at thebalancedblonde.substack.com.Again, for where I get my peptides (& where you can too): elliemd.com/thebalancedblonde (then you get to join my private WhatsApp group!)Peptide course with my 50% off code, BLONDE: https://empowerdacademy.com/certification?am_id=jordan7199→ Subscribe to my Substack for deeper dives into all things peptides, healing, and intuitive living→ Join The Quantum Method for weekly meditations, nervous system tools, and cosmic guidance MY BRAND NEW SUMMER MERCH: https://shop.dearmedia.com/collections/the-balanced-blonde My Substack: https://thebalancedblonde.substack.com. SUBSCRIBE, I am so excited!! AND, The Quantum Method is thriving and I couldn’t be more thrilled to invite you to join us! Ahhhh!!! You can head to https://thebalancedblonde.com/meditation-membership/ to to become a member! Use code PODCASTBESTIE (avail for a limited time) to get 10% off! MONTHLY membership ($14.14/month): https://meditation.thebalancedblonde.com/offers/XMLKhoM2/checkout YEARLY membership ($12/month): https://thebalancedblonde.com/meditation-membership/ We hope you love this episode and cannot wait to hear your feedback! As always, enter to win this week’s big wellness giveaway by rating and reviewing the show on Apple Podcasts, subscribing, and sending a screenshot to [email protected]! Bonus points: post a screenshot to your IG stories of you listening to this episode! Resources: • MY BLOG• TBB YouTube• Store: thebalancedblonde.com/shop• Instagram: @thebalancedblonde Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.Sponsors:Text BALANCED to 64000 to get twenty percent off all IQBAR products, plus FREE shipping. Message and data rates may apply.Produced by Dear Media.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • 444. Peptides for Healing Chronic Illness & Lyme disease with RN Amber Cameneti of Ageless Blonde
    Peptides: hype or healing? In this episode I sit down with my dear friend & longtime concierge nurse Amber Cameneti (Ageless Blonde) to demystify peptides for complex chronic illness—especially Lyme. We unpack what peptides are (tiny signaling proteins), how they’re being explored for tissue repair, immune modulation, gut support, nervous system regulation, and metabolic health, plus the safety questions everyone asks first.We also talk about our own Lyme, MCAS, & Mold healing journeys, how we met, the future of medicine & beyond. We coverWhat peptides actually do in the body (signaling vs. “supplements that support”)Repair & recovery staples (e.g., BPC-157, TB-500), immune-focused options (e.g., Thymosin Alpha-1), and where GLP-1 meds fit in (what’s similar, what’s different)Sourcing, testing, & medical oversight: how to vet clinics, compounding pharmacies, and red flags to avoidLyme-specific considerations: inflammation, herxing, pacing, and stacking with foundations (sleep, minerals, gentle movement)Dosing philosophies, cycles, and why “lowest effective dose” mattersMyths, risks, and the current state of research—what we know vs. what’s still emergingSO MUCH MORE!!!!Again, for where I get my peptides (& where you can too): elliemd.com/thebalancedblonde (then you get to join my private WhatsApp group!)Peptide course with my 50% off code, BLONDE: https://empowerdacademy.com/certification?am_id=jordan7199→ Subscribe to my Substack for deeper dives into all things peptides, healing, and intuitive living→ Join The Quantum Method for weekly meditations, nervous system tools, and cosmic guidanceMY BRAND NEW SUMMER MERCH: https://shop.dearmedia.com/collections/the-balanced-blondeMy Substack: https://thebalancedblonde.substack.com. SUBSCRIBE, I am so excited!! AND, The Quantum Method is thriving and I couldn’t be more thrilled to invite you to join us! Ahhhh!!! You can head to https://thebalancedblonde.com/meditation-membership/ to to become a member! Use code PODCASTBESTIE (avail for a limited time) to get 10% off!MONTHLY membership ($14.14/month): https://meditation.thebalancedblonde.com/offers/XMLKhoM2/checkoutYEARLY membership ($12/month): https://thebalancedblonde.com/meditation-membership/We hope you love this episode and cannot wait to hear your feedback! As always, enter to win this week’s big wellness giveaway by rating and reviewing the show on Apple Podcasts, subscribing, and sending a screenshot to [email protected]! Bonus points: post a screenshot to your IG stories of you listening to this episode! Resources: MY BLOGTBB YouTubeStore: thebalancedblonde.com/shopInstagram: @thebalancedblonde Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.Sponsors:Text BALANCED to 64000 to get twenty percent off all IQBAR products, plus FREE shipping. Message and data rates may apply.Visit cowboycolostrum.com and use code BALANCED for 20% off your first purchase.Take control of your cellular health today. Go to qualialife.com/balanced and save 15% to experience the science of feeling younger.Produced by Dear Media.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • 443. SOLO: Postpartum Weight Loss, Nicotine for Healing & Learning to Get Uncomfortable for the Sake of a Fulfilling Life
    Today’s solo episode is a juicy one—we’re diving into three topics that have been at the forefront of my life and my DMs lately: postpartum weight loss, the surprising health benefits of nicotine (yes, really), and why discomfort is actually a sign you’re living a full and meaningful life. (Let’s ditch the instagram therapy speak, shall we?) ✨ Postpartum Weight LossI open up about my own postpartum body journey; not just the physical changes but the hormones, energy shifts, sleep deprivation, and the pressure of “bounce back culture.” We talk about why healing, nourishment, and nervous system support matter so much more than chasing an old version of yourself. And, of course, PEPTIDES, duh. ✨ Nicotine for HealingThis one is a little edgy, and I love it. Nicotine is one of the most misunderstood compounds out there. It’s not the nicotine in cigarettes that causes harm—it’s the smoke and toxins. In fact, nicotine itself has some fascinating potential benefits for focus, memory, mood, inflammation, and even metabolism. I share what I’ve been learning, how it ties into my own healing journey, and why intention and delivery method are everything here.✨ The Discomfort of a Full LifeFinally, we talk about the very real discomfort that comes with having everything you once prayed for —kids, career, opportunities, expansion. A full life is beautiful, but it’s also overwhelming. We’re talking about why Instagram therapy speak has sucked the nuance out of life and why boundaries are important, but expanding our container is even more important. This is one of those heart-to-heart, tell-it-like-it-is solo episodes where I let you in behind the scenes of my own process. If you’re navigating postpartum, curious about unconventional healing tools, or simply feeling stretched by the bigness of your own life right now — this one’s for you.Again, for where I get my peptides (& where you can too): elliemd.com/thebalancedblonde (then you get to join my private WhatsApp group!)Peptide course with my 50% off code, BLONDE: https://empowerdacademy.com/certification?am_id=jordan7199→ Subscribe to my Substack for deeper dives into all things peptides, healing, and intuitive living→ Join The Quantum Method for weekly meditations, nervous system tools, and cosmic guidanceMY BRAND NEW SUMMER MERCH: https://shop.dearmedia.com/collections/the-balanced-blondeMy Substack: https://thebalancedblonde.substack.com. SUBSCRIBE, I am so excited!! AND, The Quantum Method is thriving and I couldn’t be more thrilled to invite you to join us! Ahhhh!!! You can head to https://thebalancedblonde.com/meditation-membership/ to to become a member! Use code PODCASTBESTIE (avail for a limited time) to get 10% off!MONTHLY membership ($14.14/month): https://meditation.thebalancedblonde.com/offers/XMLKhoM2/checkoutYEARLY membership ($12/month): https://thebalancedblonde.com/meditation-membership/We hope you love this episode and cannot wait to hear your feedback! As always, enter to win this week’s big wellness giveaway by rating and reviewing the show on Apple Podcasts, subscribing, and sending a screenshot to [email protected]! Bonus points: post a screenshot to your IG stories of you listening to this episode! Resources: MY BLOGTBB YouTubeStore: thebalancedblonde.com/shopInstagram: @thebalancedblonde Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.Sponsors:Nutrafol is offering our listeners ten dollars off your first month’s subscription and free shipping when you go to Nutrafol.com and enter the promo code BALANCED.Produced by Dear Media.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • 442. Solo Listener Call-In Q&A: Peptides, Career, How to Overcome Fear of Being Seen, Doing the Inner Work & So Much More
    LOVED this week’s listener call-in Q&A. Thank you for your amazing questions as always. In this ep we dove into everything from peptides to career, how to overcome fear of being seen (and becoming well known!!), doing the inner healing work, overcoming addiction as an HSP, the Reflector life & SO MUCH MORE.CANNOT wait for your thoughts!Again, for where I get my peptides (& where you can too): elliemd.com/thebalancedblonde (then you get to join my private WhatsApp group!)Peptide course with my 50% off code, BLONDE: https://empowerdacademy.com/certification?am_id=jordan7199→ Subscribe to my Substack for deeper dives into all things peptides, healing, and intuitive living→ Join The Quantum Method for weekly meditations, nervous system tools, and cosmic guidanceMY BRAND NEW SUMMER MERCH: https://shop.dearmedia.com/collections/the-balanced-blondeMy Substack: https://thebalancedblonde.substack.com. SUBSCRIBE, I am so excited!! AND, The Quantum Method is thriving and I couldn’t be more thrilled to invite you to join us! Ahhhh!!! You can head to https://thebalancedblonde.com/meditation-membership/ to to become a member! Use code PODCASTBESTIE (avail for a limited time) to get 10% off!MONTHLY membership ($14.14/month): https://meditation.thebalancedblonde.com/offers/XMLKhoM2/checkoutYEARLY membership ($12/month): https://thebalancedblonde.com/meditation-membership/We hope you love this episode and cannot wait to hear your feedback! As always, enter to win this week’s big wellness giveaway by rating and reviewing the show on Apple Podcasts, subscribing, and sending a screenshot to [email protected]! Bonus points: post a screenshot to your IG stories of you listening to this episode! Resources: MY BLOGTBB YouTubeStore: thebalancedblonde.com/shopInstagram: @thebalancedblonde Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.Sponsors: Head to moshlife.com/BALANCED to save 20% off plus FREE shipping on the Best sellers Trial Pack or the NEW plant-based trial pack.Produced by Dear Media.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • 441. Pop Culture Astrology: Current Transits, Taylor Swift, The Summer I Turned Pretty, “Brain Rot Summer” & Beyond
    This week we’re diving into the intersection of astrology and pop culture, where the transits in the sky are lining up with the headlines we can’t stop talking about. We’ll explore the current cosmic climate—Pluto’s shifts, eclipse themes, and Leo season energy—and how it’s shaping everything from creativity to collective change.From there, we zoom in on Taylor Swift: her Scorpio rising chart, the astrology behind her latest album announcement, and why her timing always feels so cosmically aligned. We’ll also unpack The Summer I Turned Pretty through an astrological lens, decoding Conrad vs. Jeremiah archetypes (which are you!??!) and the deeper lessons about love, choice, and destiny. We are talking Justin Bieber’s doppelgänger that fooled the world in Vegas!And of course, we can’t ignore “Brain Rot Summer”—the chaotic, overstimulated cultural vibe that’s actually right on cue with Uranus and Neptune transits.If you’re craving a blend of cosmic forecast, cultural analysis, and all things synchronicity, this episode will make you see pop culture in a whole new way.Again, for where I get my peptides (& where you can too): elliemd.com/thebalancedblonde (then you get to join my private WhatsApp group!)→ Subscribe to my Substack for deeper dives into all things peptides, healing, and intuitive living→ Join The Quantum Method for weekly meditations, nervous system tools, and cosmic guidanceMY BRAND NEW SUMMER MERCH: https://shop.dearmedia.com/collections/the-balanced-blondeMy Substack: https://thebalancedblonde.substack.com. SUBSCRIBE, I am so excited!! AND, The Quantum Method is thriving and I couldn’t be more thrilled to invite you to join us! Ahhhh!!! You can head to https://thebalancedblonde.com/meditation-membership/ to to become a member! Use code PODCASTBESTIE (avail for a limited time) to get 10% off!MONTHLY membership ($14.14/month): https://meditation.thebalancedblonde.com/offers/XMLKhoM2/checkoutYEARLY membership ($12/month): https://thebalancedblonde.com/meditation-membership/We hope you love this episode and cannot wait to hear your feedback! As always, enter to win this week’s big wellness giveaway by rating and reviewing the show on Apple Podcasts, subscribing, and sending a screenshot to [email protected]! Bonus points: post a screenshot to your IG stories of you listening to this episode! Resources: MY BLOGTBB YouTubeStore: thebalancedblonde.com/shopInstagram: @thebalancedblonde Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.Sponsors:Nutrafol is offering our listeners ten dollars off your first month’s subscription and free shipping when you go to Nutrafol.com and enter the promo code BALANCED.Produced by Dear Media.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
About The Balanced Blonde // Soul On Fire

Jordan Younger is the entrepreneur & creator behind The Balanced Blonde, a blog, brand, podcast, & loyal community that reaches millions of listeners worldwide looking to live more high vibrational lives. She started this podcast in 2016 to interview dear friends, healers, practitioners, & some of the most successful people on the planet to hear more about how they find balance, joy, success, and spirituality in a fast-paced world. What to expect? Completely raw and unfiltered conversations about spiritual awakening, wellness, nutrition, healing, astrology, channeling, angels & aliens, and realms beyond. Prepare to have your mind expanded in every way. Jordan’s unique interview style will make you feel like you are sitting in the room, talking to an old friend. We are so happy you're here, and can’t wait for your soul to be set on fire. New episodes every Wednesday. Produced by Dear Media
