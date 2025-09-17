The Balanced Blonde // Soul On Fire

444. Peptides for Healing Chronic Illness & Lyme disease with RN Amber Cameneti of Ageless Blonde
Peptides: hype or healing? In this episode I sit down with my dear friend & longtime concierge nurse Amber Cameneti (Ageless Blonde) to demystify peptides for complex chronic illness—especially Lyme. We unpack what peptides are (tiny signaling proteins), how they’re being explored for tissue repair, immune modulation, gut support, nervous system regulation, and metabolic health, plus the safety questions everyone asks first.We also talk about our own Lyme, MCAS, & Mold healing journeys, how we met, the future of medicine & beyond. We coverWhat peptides actually do in the body (signaling vs. “supplements that support”)Repair & recovery staples (e.g., BPC-157, TB-500), immune-focused options (e.g., Thymosin Alpha-1), and where GLP-1 meds fit in (what’s similar, what’s different)Sourcing, testing, & medical oversight: how to vet clinics, compounding pharmacies, and red flags to avoidLyme-specific considerations: inflammation, herxing, pacing, and stacking with foundations (sleep, minerals, gentle movement)Dosing philosophies, cycles, and why “lowest effective dose” mattersMyths, risks, and the current state of research—what we know vs. what’s still emergingSO MUCH MORE!!!!Again, for where I get my peptides (& where you can too): elliemd.com/thebalancedblonde (then you get to join my private WhatsApp group!)Peptide course with my 50% off code, BLONDE: https://empowerdacademy.com/certification?am_id=jordan7199→ Subscribe to my Substack for deeper dives into all things peptides, healing, and intuitive living→ Join The Quantum Method for weekly meditations, nervous system tools, and cosmic guidanceMY BRAND NEW SUMMER MERCH: https://shop.dearmedia.com/collections/the-balanced-blondeMy Substack: https://thebalancedblonde.substack.com. SUBSCRIBE, I am so excited!! AND, The Quantum Method is thriving and I couldn’t be more thrilled to invite you to join us! Ahhhh!!! You can head to https://thebalancedblonde.com/meditation-membership/ to to become a member! Use code PODCASTBESTIE (avail for a limited time) to get 10% off!MONTHLY membership ($14.14/month): https://meditation.thebalancedblonde.com/offers/XMLKhoM2/checkoutYEARLY membership ($12/month): https://thebalancedblonde.com/meditation-membership/We hope you love this episode and cannot wait to hear your feedback! As always, enter to win this week’s big wellness giveaway by rating and reviewing the show on Apple Podcasts, subscribing, and sending a screenshot to [email protected]
! Bonus points: post a screenshot to your IG stories of you listening to this episode! Resources: MY BLOGTBB YouTubeStore: thebalancedblonde.com/shopInstagram: @thebalancedblonde Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.Sponsors:Text BALANCED to 64000 to get twenty percent off all IQBAR products, plus FREE shipping. Message and data rates may apply.Visit cowboycolostrum.com and use code BALANCED for 20% off your first purchase.Take control of your cellular health today. Go to qualialife.com/balanced and save 15% to experience the science of feeling younger.Produced by Dear Media.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.