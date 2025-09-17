About The Balanced Blonde // Soul On Fire

Jordan Younger is the entrepreneur & creator behind The Balanced Blonde, a blog, brand, podcast, & loyal community that reaches millions of listeners worldwide looking to live more high vibrational lives. She started this podcast in 2016 to interview dear friends, healers, practitioners, & some of the most successful people on the planet to hear more about how they find balance, joy, success, and spirituality in a fast-paced world. What to expect? Completely raw and unfiltered conversations about spiritual awakening, wellness, nutrition, healing, astrology, channeling, angels & aliens, and realms beyond. Prepare to have your mind expanded in every way. Jordan’s unique interview style will make you feel like you are sitting in the room, talking to an old friend. We are so happy you're here, and can’t wait for your soul to be set on fire. New episodes every Wednesday. Produced by Dear Media