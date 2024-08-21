Exploring Modern ABA Therapy with Sarah Pearson (S7E40)
In this episode of The Autism Dad Podcast, host Rob Gorski speaks with Sarah Pearson, a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) at Circle Care Services, to shed light on Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy in 2024. For many parents of autistic children, ABA therapy is a crucial consideration, yet it can be shrouded in controversy and misinformation. Sarah demystifies ABA, explaining how it has evolved and how today’s approach is centered on individualized, ethical support tailored to each child’s needs.
Topics Covered:
- Sarah’s Background: Sarah shares her journey from special education teaching to becoming a BCBA, driven by a passion to help kids on the autism spectrum reach their full potential.
- Addressing ABA Controversies: Sarah discusses common misconceptions, including the outdated view that ABA is solely compliance-based. Instead, ABA in 2024 focuses on empowering children to gain independence through scientifically-backed, personalized methods.
- Inside ABA Therapy: Sarah explains what ABA sessions look like today, from morning routines to skill-building exercises designed to increase independence and reduce parental stress. Parent involvement is highlighted as a key factor in maximizing ABA’s effectiveness.
- Behavior Management: Aggressive behaviors are addressed thoughtfully, with Sarah explaining how ABA now emphasizes understanding the root cause rather than simply suppressing symptoms.
- ABA Therapy as a Transitional Tool: Sarah clarifies that ABA is not necessarily a lifelong intervention. The goal is to provide children with the skills to navigate life independently, ultimately phasing out services when appropriate.
- Choosing the Right BCBA: Rob and Sarah stress the importance of finding a BCBA who aligns with a family’s values and is receptive to feedback. They emphasize open communication, advocacy, and finding the right fit for each unique situation.
Why This Episode Matters:
For parents exploring therapy options, this episode offers a balanced perspective on modern ABA, encouraging informed decision-making. Sarah provides guidance on how to spot red flags, what to expect in sessions, and the importance of a collaborative, supportive therapeutic environment.
About Sarah Pearson:
Sara Pearson is a dedicated Special Development Coordinator and Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) at Circle Care Services, where she has been making a positive impact for the past three years. With a Master of Arts in Special Education, specializing in Applied Behavior Analysis from Seton Hall University, Sara is skilled in working with school-aged children, primarily in private and public educational settings.
