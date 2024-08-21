Powered by RND
Rob Gorski
Welcome to "The Autism Dad" podcast, hosted by Rob Gorski — a single father to three remarkable autistic children and the voice behind a widely-read blog
Kids & Family

  Navigating Autism: Building Inclusion (S7E44)
    Welcome to another inspiring episode of The Autism Dad Podcast! In this episode, host Rob Gorski sits down with Sara Hast, an autism mom and advocate, to discuss her family's unique journey. Sara shares her heartfelt experiences of raising two autistic children, navigating a late autism diagnosis during the pandemic, and the challenges of postpartum depression while parenting. Key highlights include: The role of the community in overcoming isolation and rebuilding confidence. Sara's journey into advocacy and creating her inclusive clothing brand, Hashtags, promoting acceptance for all. The emotional impact of systemic delays in autism evaluations and how Sara turned frustration into empowerment. A raw and honest look at parenting challenges, including teaching self-advocacy, handling bullying, and fostering independence. Why bridging differences in the disability community leads to collective strength and understanding. Rob and Sara explore the power of sharing stories, the importance of meeting kids where they are, and finding joy in everyday triumphs. Whether you're an autism parent or want to learn from different perspectives, this episode is packed with insights, validation, and hope. Listen now and join the conversation about building a more inclusive, compassionate world. Links and Resources: - Connect with Sara on Instagram: @Sara_Hast_ - Check out Sara's clothing line, Hashtags: @HastHouse - Follow Rob Gorski for more inspiring content: theautismdad.com
    1:21:14
  Autism and Transitioning to Adulthood (E7E43)
    Episode Summary: In this episode of The Autism Dad Podcast, Rob Gorski sits down with Jacqueline Baker, a BCBA and Market Leader at Action Behavior Centers, to discuss the transition to adulthood for autistic children. Together, they explore personal and professional insights and offer valuable advice to parents navigating this complex journey. Rob reflects on his experiences as a father of three autistic sons, two of whom are now adults, and shares lessons learned, mistakes made, and practical strategies for preparing kids for independence. Jacqueline provides a clinical perspective, emphasizing the importance of fostering autonomy, life skills, and resilience from an early age. Key topics include: ·        - The importance of preparing for adulthood early. ·        - Balancing independence with the necessary support. ·        - Addressing misconceptions about autism and abilities. ·        - School placement options and navigating the IEP process. ·        - Building a collaborative approach between families and educators. ·        - The role of self-care for parents and caregivers. Whether you're a parent at the beginning of this journey or further along, this episode is packed with actionable advice and heartfelt stories to inspire and guide you. Resources Mentioned: - Action Behavior Centers: Learn more about their Academy program and support for autistic children. - The Autism Dad Podcast: Explore more episodes and resources for autism parenting. Connect with Us: Host: Rob Gorski - The Autism Dad Guest: Jacqueline Baker, BCBA (Action Behavior Centers) Call to Action: If you enjoyed this episode or found it helpful, please share it with your friends, leave a review, or tag us on social media! Your support helps us create more valuable content for families like yours.
    59:33
  Growing Up with My Autistic Brother (S7E42)
    Episode Summary: In this compelling episode of The Autism Dad Podcast, host Rob Gorski speaks with Amanda Lukof, a sibling to a brother with autism and the co-founder of Eleplan. Amanda provides a unique perspective on growing up alongside a neurodivergent sibling, highlighting the emotional dynamics, challenges, and triumphs that shaped her life. This heartfelt conversation explores the often-overlooked experiences of neurotypical siblings in autism families. Amanda candidly shares her journey, from the early days of her brother Liam's diagnosis to how those experiences inspired her to create Eleplan. This groundbreaking platform simplifies caregiving through AI-driven solutions. Together, Rob and Amanda dive deep into family dynamics, sibling responsibilities, and the vital role of technology in caregiving. Key takeaways from this episode include: - Insight into the sibling experience of autism families. - The emotional challenges faced by caregivers and siblings alike. - How Eleplan leverages AI to streamline caregiving and enhance family support. Whether you're a parent, sibling, or caregiver, this episode offers validation, practical tools, and inspiration for your own journey. About the Host: Rob Gorski, *The Autism Dad*, is a trusted advocate for families raising autistic children. As a father to three autistic sons, Rob has dedicated his life to providing support, education, and validation to parents navigating similar paths. Through his award-winning blog, podcast, and social media platforms, Rob continues to be a guiding voice in the autism community. About the Guest: Amanda Lukof is the CEO and co-founder of Eleplan, a digital care planning platform designed to simplify caregiving for families of neurodiverse individuals. As the older sister to Liam, a 27-year-old with autism, Amanda draws from her personal experiences to advocate for better caregiving tools and resources. Her work empowers families to navigate caregiving with compassion, efficiency, and a touch of technology. Key Resources and Links: - Learn more about Eleplan: eleplan.com - Connect with Amanda Lukof on LinkedIn: Amanda Lukof - Explore Rob's resources for parents: The Autism Dad - Special Offer: Enjoy 3 months of Eleplan for free with the code provided in this episode! Listener Action Steps: - Subscribe to *The Autism Dad Podcast* on your favorite podcast platform. - Leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen. - Share this episode with friends or family who may benefit. - Visit eleplan.com to explore how Eleplan can support your caregiving journey.
    50:13
  Angelman Syndrome: One Dad's Story (S7E41)
    Welcome to The Autism Dad Podcast! In this episode, I sit down with Jonathon Smith, a dedicated special needs dad, to discuss his parenting journey with a son diagnosed with Angelman Syndrome. Jonathon shares his family's story, their struggles, and the challenges they faced navigating life with a complex genetic disorder. Most inspiringly, he explains how these challenges led to the creation of Safe Place Bedding, a company dedicated to providing safe, comfortable sleeping solutions for special needs individuals. What You'll Learn in This Episode: - What is Angelman Syndrome?  Jonathon gives an overview of this rare genetic disorder, including symptoms like motor challenges, communication difficulties, and the prevalence of seizures. - Parenting a Child with Special Needs:  Insights into Jonathon's journey, from the long process of diagnosis to the emotional challenges of acceptance and caregiving for life. - Creating Safe Place Bedding:  How a family trip and a sleepless night led to the invention of Safe Place Bedding, a line of secure, portable, and at-home sleeping solutions for individuals with special needs. - Making Travel and Home Life Easier:  Discover the features of the travel bed and home bed solutions that provide safety and comfort, helping families enjoy peace of mind wherever they are. - Insurance Coverage and Accessibility:  Jonathon breaks down how families can work with Medicaid and private insurance to obtain these innovative beds, with support provided every step of the way. Why This Episode Matters: This heartfelt conversation highlights the power of resilience and creativity in the special needs community. Jonathon's journey emphasizes the importance of problem-solving and the impact of creating resources that help families facing similar challenges. Links & Resources: - Safe Place Bedding: Learn more about their travel and home bed solutions and how to apply for insurance coverage. Visit SafePlaceBedding.com - Contact Rob Gorski: Connect with me at theautismdad.com for more information about the podcast and resources for parents. Help Spread the Word! If you enjoyed this episode, please consider leaving a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen. Your feedback helps other families find this valuable resource. Don't forget to share this episode with anyone who might benefit from Jonathon's story and Safe Place Bedding. Thank you for your continued support, and I'll see you in the next episode!
    33:34
  Exploring Modern ABA Therapy with Sarah Pearson (S7E40)
    In this episode of The Autism Dad Podcast, host Rob Gorski speaks with Sarah Pearson, a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) at Circle Care Services, to shed light on Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy in 2024. For many parents of autistic children, ABA therapy is a crucial consideration, yet it can be shrouded in controversy and misinformation. Sarah demystifies ABA, explaining how it has evolved and how today's approach is centered on individualized, ethical support tailored to each child's needs. Topics Covered: - Sarah's Background: Sarah shares her journey from special education teaching to becoming a BCBA, driven by a passion to help kids on the autism spectrum reach their full potential. - Addressing ABA Controversies: Sarah discusses common misconceptions, including the outdated view that ABA is solely compliance-based. Instead, ABA in 2024 focuses on empowering children to gain independence through scientifically-backed, personalized methods. - Inside ABA Therapy: Sarah explains what ABA sessions look like today, from morning routines to skill-building exercises designed to increase independence and reduce parental stress. Parent involvement is highlighted as a key factor in maximizing ABA's effectiveness. - Behavior Management: Aggressive behaviors are addressed thoughtfully, with Sarah explaining how ABA now emphasizes understanding the root cause rather than simply suppressing symptoms. - ABA Therapy as a Transitional Tool: Sarah clarifies that ABA is not necessarily a lifelong intervention. The goal is to provide children with the skills to navigate life independently, ultimately phasing out services when appropriate. - Choosing the Right BCBA: Rob and Sarah stress the importance of finding a BCBA who aligns with a family's values and is receptive to feedback. They emphasize open communication, advocacy, and finding the right fit for each unique situation. Why This Episode Matters: For parents exploring therapy options, this episode offers a balanced perspective on modern ABA, encouraging informed decision-making. Sarah provides guidance on how to spot red flags, what to expect in sessions, and the importance of a collaborative, supportive therapeutic environment. Connect with Circle Care Services: Circle Care Services operates in New Jersey and Georgia, offering a range of services, including ABA therapy, parent support groups, and social skills programs. Circle Care Services About Sarah Pearson: Sara Pearson is a dedicated Special Development Coordinator and Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) at Circle Care Services, where she has been making a positive impact for the past three years. With a Master of Arts in Special Education, specializing in Applied Behavior Analysis from Seton Hall University, Sara is skilled in working with school-aged children, primarily in private and public educational settings. Follow Rob Gorski:  Website: https://www.theautismdad.com Instagram: @TheAutismDad
    30:21

About The Autism Dad

Welcome to "The Autism Dad" podcast, hosted by Rob Gorski — a single father to three remarkable autistic children and the voice behind a widely-read blog that has been a lifeline for parents since 2010. With over a decade of firsthand experience, Rob's insights have not only impacted families worldwide but have also been featured on platforms like The Tamron Hall Show, ABC News, BBC Worldwide, CNN, and Entrepreneur Magazine. Join us every Tuesday and Thursday for fresh episodes that delve into the complex world of autism and special needs parenting. This podcast serves as a safe haven, offering a blend of personal stories, expert interviews, and actionable advice. Whether you're a parent navigating the nuanced challenges of raising a neurodivergent child or simply someone looking to better understand the realm of autism, "The Autism Dad" podcast provides understanding, support, and education for all. Don't go this journey alone; tune in and become part of a community committed to awareness, acceptance, and growth.
