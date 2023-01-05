The Athletic Baseball Show: A show about MLB

The Athletic's flagship baseball podcast features some of the best writers and thinkers in the game. Jayson Stark, Doug Glanville, Britt Ghiroli, Eno Sarris, Ke... More
No Bunts | One Month Into MLB Season
The 2023 MLB season is one month old and No Bunts takes stock of what’s going on — Are the Pirates, Orioles, or Rangers the biggest surprise? Are the Cardinals, Yankees, or White Sox the biggest disappointment? Who is the early front runner for AL MVP? What about the NL? All that, plus the oddest development (canceling the Braves ‘Big Hat’ Celebration), the most heartwarming story (Drew Maggi, Bryce Harper), and biggest big money disappointment (Arenado, Machado, Scherzer) from baseball’s first month.
5/3/2023
56:35
The Roundtable | Are Home Run Celebrations necessary & struggling teams we should be worried about
Welcome to The Roundtable with Grant Brisbee, Andy McCullough and Marc Carig. Each week, we will yammer about the biggest topics/stories in MLB. The guys talk about if the HR celebrations are getting out of hand and should we be worried about the slow starts for the White Sox, Cardinals & Yankees.
5/2/2023
49:32
Starkville | Drew Maggi's magical week with the Pirates
Drew Maggi reached the Majors last week with the Pirates after 13 years in the minors. The week was capped by his first big league hit and RBI on Saturday. After all that he made some time to visit Starkville to discuss all the emotions and behind the scenes moments that he'll never forget.
Trivia: Name the four players to steal a base in four different decades?
Strange But True: The Rays were no hit for six inning and then scored 10 runs in the seventh. That's not all. Jayson and Doug discuss all the quirky details.
5/1/2023
1:15:15
DVR & Law | A Flurry of Prospect Promotions & Demotions
DVR and Keith discuss a busy week of promotions and demotions including the arrival of two pitching prospects in Cleveland -- Tanner Bibee & Logan Allen -- the Rays' decision to demote Taj Bradley after an excellent three-start stretch, the Cardinals' choice to option Jordan Walker to Triple-A, and more.
4/28/2023
49:45
The 3-0 Show | Whose April Will Be Forgotten By the All-Star Break?
Eno, Britt and DVR discuss the April surprises that they believe will no longer be a story once we reach the second half of the season. Will Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals recovery from a sluggish start? Are the Rays the clear favorite in the AL East? Why is Britt refusing to buy the Orioles' fast start? Should we believe the Pirates' April is a sign of things to come all year long in the NL Central? Plus, the perseverance of Drew Maggi, debuting this week after 13 seasons in the minor leagues.
