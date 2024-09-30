1082: What Panic Really Is: Debunking Myths and Unraveling the Truth

In today's episode, Gina discusses panic and panic attacks. These are chronic anxiety's more intense, terrifying big brother. When panic strikes, it can feel like the world is about to end and death or worse is imminent. Listen in for a thorough discussion of the symptoms of panic attacks and how you can mitigate their intensity. Understanding panic and panic attacks can be very important for the recovery process. Many people can overcome panic for the long-term. Listen in and get started clearing panic today. Please visit our Sponsor Page to find all the links and codes for our awesome sponsors! https://www.theanxietycoachespodcast.com/sponsors/ Thank you for supporting The Anxiety Coaches Podcast. FREE MUST-HAVE RESOURCE FOR Calming Your Anxious Mind 10-Minute Body-Scan Meditation for Anxiety Anxiety Coaches Podcast Group Coaching link ACPGroupCoaching.com To learn more, go to: Website https://www.theanxietycoachespodcast.com Join our Group Coaching Full or Mini Membership Program Learn more about our One-on-One Coaching What is anxiety? Find even more peace and calm with our Supercast premium access membership: For $5 a month, all episodes are ad-free! https://anxietycoaches.supercast.com/ Here's what's included for $5/month: ❤ New Ad-Free episodes every Sunday and Wednesday ❤ Access to the entire Ad-free back-catalog with over 600 episodes ❤ Premium meditations recorded with you in mind ❤ And more fun surprises along the way! All this in your favorite podcast app! Quote: Panic causes tunnel vision. Calm acceptance of danger allows us to more easily assess the situation and see the options. -Simon Sinek Chapters 0:42 Understanding Panic Attacks 1:28 Causes and Triggers 9:12 Physical and Emotional Impacts 15:14 What Panic Attacks Are Not 17:19 Coping Mechanisms 18:13 Myths About Panic Attacks 19:05 Life After Panic Attacks Summary In this episode, I dive deep into the complexities of panic and what it truly means to have a panic attack. With a focus on demystifying panic, I highlight the importance of returning to fundamental concepts, especially for those who are just beginning their journey in understanding anxiety. By unpacking what panic genuinely entails, I aim to provide valuable insights that can aid everyone, from those newly recognizing their anxiety to those seeking to reinforce their existing knowledge. I start by clarifying the notion of a panic attack. It's characterized by a sudden surge of intense fear coupled with various physical and mental symptoms, rather than merely a fleeting moment of anxiety. I explore common symptoms associated with panic attacks, such as rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, and feelings of impending doom. Understanding these symptoms is crucial because many listeners may have never experienced a panic attack while grappling with chronic anxiety. A significant part of my discussion emphasizes recognizing panic triggers, including biological, psychological, and lifestyle factors, such as caffeine and alcohol, which are often overlooked yet under our control. As we delve deeper, I address the physical and emotional aftermath of panic attacks, including the hyperventilation and muscle tension that may linger post-event. The fear generated by the potential of having another attack can be debilitating, leading to a cycle of avoidance that ultimately traps individuals in their anxiety. Thus, I encourage listeners to reframe their mindset, empowering them to recognize that panic attacks, while uncomfortable, are not life-threatening, and do not signify a mental breakdown. With this awareness, individuals can begin to see that the fear perpetuates the very cycles we wish to break. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices