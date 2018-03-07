What do you get when a polar bear mates with a grizzly, a walrus starts making music, and a scientist decides to freeze themselves on purpose? One wild first episode!Hosted by wildlife legends Steve Backshall, Lizzie Daly, and Sarah Roberts, That’s Just Wild takes on a new theme every week and uncovers the wildest facts, stories, and science from nature.This week, things get freezing. We’re talking snow blindness, getting deliberately hypothermic in the name of science, and the mashup that is the Pizzly Bear (or Grolar Bear, depending which way round it goes). Plus: walrus songs, narwhals, questionable taxidermy, and even a surprisingly useful penis bone.It’s chilly, it’s cheeky, and it's chock-full of facts you'll want to tell your friends.Follow wherever you get your podcasts so that you never miss an episode - and don’t forget to listen out for our Q&A eps every Friday.If you have a question you want answering e-mail the team at [email protected]
ad-free listening and special episodes, support the podcast at thatsjustwild.com.The walrus chiming clip was recorded by Diane Calamar Okonek, and posted to Instagram by wildlife photographer Acacia Johnson.Go to thatsjustwild.com to get ad-free listening, special deep-dive episodes and exclusive That's Just Wild goodies. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.