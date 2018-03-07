Powered by RND
That's Just Wild
That's Just Wild

That's Just Wild
Latest episode

Available Episodes

  Freezing: Narwhals, Polar Bears and Walrus Songs
    What do you get when a polar bear mates with a grizzly, a walrus starts making music, and a scientist decides to freeze themselves on purpose? One wild first episode!Hosted by wildlife legends Steve Backshall, Lizzie Daly, and Sarah Roberts, That's Just Wild takes on a new theme every week and uncovers the wildest facts, stories, and science from nature.This week, things get freezing. We're talking snow blindness, getting deliberately hypothermic in the name of science, and the mashup that is the Pizzly Bear (or Grolar Bear, depending which way round it goes). Plus: walrus songs, narwhals, questionable taxidermy, and even a surprisingly useful penis bone.It's chilly, it's cheeky, and it's chock-full of facts you'll want to tell your friends.Follow wherever you get your podcasts so that you never miss an episode - and don't forget to listen out for our Q&A eps every Friday.If you have a question you want answering e-mail the team at [email protected] ad-free listening and special episodes, support the podcast at thatsjustwild.com.The walrus chiming clip was recorded by Diane Calamar Okonek, and posted to Instagram by wildlife photographer Acacia Johnson.
    44:20
  That's Just Wild: Launching June 3rd
    Welcome to That's Just Wild. Launching on June 3rd. A wildly entertaining nature show filled with adventure, behind-the-scenes stories, and fascinating facts, told by the people who've seen it all for themselves. Every Tuesday join adventurer Steve Backshall, wildlife biologist Lizzie Daly, and journalist Sarah Roberts as they dive deep into the wonders of the natural world. From braving Arctic extremes to swimming with sharks, each episode begins with a bold superlative—Spiky, Freezing, Venomous—and unfolds into remarkable tales of the wild. Think: unexpected encounters, jaw-dropping science, and nature like you've never heard it before. Then, every Friday, it's your turn. Our Q&A episodes tackle your most need-to-know nature questions—from how long is an elephant's trunk? to how not to become bear food.
    1:46

About That's Just Wild

Welcome to That’s Just Wild. A wildly entertaining nature show filled with adventure, behind-the-scenes stories, and fascinating facts, told by the people who’ve seen it all for themselves. Every Tuesday join adventurer, explorer and broadcaster Steve Backshall, wildlife biologist Lizzie Daly, and journalist Sarah Roberts as they dive deep into the wonders of the natural world. From braving Arctic extremes to swimming with sharks, each episode begins with a bold superlative—Spiky, Freezing, Venomous—and unfolds into remarkable tales of the wild. Think: unexpected encounters, jaw-dropping science, and nature like you’ve never heard it before. Then, every Friday, it’s your turn. Our Q&A episodes tackle your most need-to-know nature questions—from how not to become bear food to how long is an elephant’s trunk?  Because the world is wild, its wonders are endless—and we’re here to tell the stories that prove it.Produced in the wild by Fresh Air. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
