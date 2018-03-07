Welcome to That’s Just Wild. Launching on June 3rd. A wildly entertaining nature show filled with adventure, behind-the-scenes stories, and fascinating facts, told by the people who’ve seen it all for themselves. Every Tuesday join adventurer Steve Backshall, wildlife biologist Lizzie Daly, and journalist Sarah Roberts as they dive deep into the wonders of the natural world. From braving Arctic extremes to swimming with sharks, each episode begins with a bold superlative—Spiky, Freezing, Venomous—and unfolds into remarkable tales of the wild. Think: unexpected encounters, jaw-dropping science, and nature like you’ve never heard it before. Then, every Friday, it’s your turn. Our Q&A episodes tackle your most need-to-know nature questions—from how long is an elephant’s trunk? to how not to become bear food. Go to thatsjustwild.com to get ad-free listening, special deep-dive episodes and exclusive That's Just Wild goodies. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About That's Just Wild

