7 Things to Avoid During Sleep Paralysis for Your Safety

Discover why sleep paralysis can be dangerous and learn the crucial things you should avoid doing during an episode. Uncover why avoiding eye contact with certain hallucinations is important, and explore our list of vital precautions during sleep paralysis. Stay informed and prepared for any survival situation with our expert insights. 00:00: Introduction to 7 things to avoid during sleep paralysis.02:55: Avoid struggling during sleep paralysis.03:33: Importance of not sleeping on your back.04:15: Why you should not abuse substances.04:39: Don't ignore recurring sleep paralysis episodes.05:14: Don't fear going to bed despite sleep paralysis.05:43: Avoid trying to fall back asleep immediately.06:12: Why you shouldn't focus on hallucinations. #sleepparalysis #safetytips #hallucinations #sleepdisorders #survival See show notes: https://inlet.fm/how-to-survive/episodes/671aa74f70f34afbc5423616 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices