How dangerous is a snake bite, really? With some bites leading to minor injuries and others proving fatal within minutes, understanding snake threats is crucial. In this episode, we rank the most lethal snakes worldwide, placing them on a tier list and discussing their impacts.
00:40: Coral Snake01:46: Eastern Brown Snake03:02: Rattlesnake03:50: Gaboon Viper04:43: Garter Snake05:45: Inland Taipan06:45: Common Krait
7 Things to Avoid During Sleep Paralysis for Your Safety
Discover why sleep paralysis can be dangerous and learn the crucial things you should avoid doing during an episode. Uncover why avoiding eye contact with certain hallucinations is important, and explore our list of vital precautions during sleep paralysis. Stay informed and prepared for any survival situation with our expert insights.
00:00: Introduction to 7 things to avoid during sleep paralysis.02:55: Avoid struggling during sleep paralysis.03:33: Importance of not sleeping on your back.04:15: Why you should not abuse substances.04:39: Don't ignore recurring sleep paralysis episodes.05:14: Don't fear going to bed despite sleep paralysis.05:43: Avoid trying to fall back asleep immediately.06:12: Why you shouldn't focus on hallucinations.
Escaping North Korea: A Double Survival Story
In the icy cold of 1996, Jihyun Park stood near the North Korea-China border, escaping a life of starvation and fear. Jihyun's harrowing journey included hiding from soldiers and waiting for her brother. Discover her incredible survival story amid life-threatening challenges.
The Most Dangerous Extinct Snakes Revealed
Discover the most terrifying snakes that once roamed the Earth but are now extinct. From the gigantic Titanoboa to the ancient Gigantophis, explore how millions of years ago, these deadly reptiles thrived in the wild climate conditions of our planet. Learn about these fascinating creatures, most of which vanished before humans appeared, except for one that lived alongside early humans. Join us on this gripping journey into the past.
00:00: Introduction to the world's deadliest extinct snakes.
Surviving the World's Most Dangerous Women's Prisons
Explore the harsh realities inside the world's most dangerous women's prisons. Discover what it takes to endure life behind bars in these infamous institutions.
00:00: Tamara Penitentiary Center, Honduras.03:10: La Mesa Prison, Mexico.04:30: Julia Tutwiler Prison, United States.05:35: Lowell Prison, Florida.06:20: Bangalore Central Prison, India.07:05: Heilongjiang Women’s Prison, China.07:55: The Metro State Prison For Women, USA.
Join the Webby Award-winning series 'How to Survive' as it offers a captivating guide to overcoming life's unexpected obstacles. Learn essential survival skills through gripping stats, insightful facts, and real-life survivor stories. Whether you're facing the threat of a tsunami or the dangers of a sinking ship, we've got the strategies you need to stay safe. Tune in for an engaging experience that merges entertainment with practical survival tips, ensuring you're prepared for whatever life throws your way.