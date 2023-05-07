Tangentially Speaking with Christopher Ryan

569 - Joshua Fields Millburn (Minimalist)

Along with his buddy Ryan Nicodemus, Joshua hit a wall about a decade ago. These friends realized that they had it made, on paper, anyway. They had the money, the "good jobs," the big house, the cars, the watches, the suits. What they didn't have was peace of mind. Maybe they didn't own stuff, the stuff owned them? Thus were born The Minimalists. I hope you enjoy this conversation, where Josh and I go beyond closet space to talk about how our consumerist illusions manifest in non-material realms: death, love, aging, health, and spirit.Intro music "Brightside of the Sun," by Basin and Range. Outro: "Smoke Alarm," by Carsie Blanton.