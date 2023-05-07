Tangentially Speaking with Christopher Ryan

Tangentially Speaking is dedicated to the idea that good conversation is organic, uncensored, revelatory, and free to go down unexpected paths with unconvention...
572 - KnowMads (Tom Pepe and Tom Wilson)
I've been a big fan of KnowMads for several years now. Finally got to hang with them for a while, if virtually. I'm an even bigger fan now. These dudes bring it all: a deep pocket, great stories, thoughtfulness, kindness, and lots of heart. Check their site for upcoming dates in the PNW. Very proud to debut "Imperfect," a new tune that wraps up our conversation.
7/7/2023
1:32:35
571 - ROMA 65
The Unabomber, EarthFirst, the Monkeywrench Gang, and the constant hum of humiliation in 2023. How to live in a shitstorm without getting covered in shit. Poem: "The Conditional," by Ada Limón.Intro music "Brightside of the Sun," by Basin and Range. Outro: "Skim Milk," by Jemma and the Good Thing.
7/5/2023
52:59
570 - Rich Ayers (Muralist)
Rich travels around the US with his dog, Louis, transforming plain, boring walls into scenes of imagination and beauty. Our conversation ranges from what lies on the other side of comfort, to how health challenges can inspire and inform one's creative process, to the ups and downs of being an itinerant artist. Rich's murals are sumptuous, full of life and color and even humor. If you have a blank wall that could use some added vitality, get in touch with this guy. richayers.artIntro music "Brightside of the Sun," by Basin and Range. Outro: "Smoke Alarm," by Carsie Blanton.
6/27/2023
1:27:27
569 - Joshua Fields Millburn (Minimalist)
Along with his buddy Ryan Nicodemus, Joshua hit a wall about a decade ago. These friends realized that they had it made, on paper, anyway. They had the money, the "good jobs," the big house, the cars, the watches, the suits. What they didn't have was peace of mind. Maybe they didn't own stuff, the stuff owned them? Thus were born The Minimalists. I hope you enjoy this conversation, where Josh and I go beyond closet space to talk about how our consumerist illusions manifest in non-material realms: death, love, aging, health, and spirit.Intro music "Brightside of the Sun," by Basin and Range. Outro: "Smoke Alarm," by Carsie Blanton.
6/21/2023
1:45:03
568 - "Nathan" Part 2. (Mentorship Series)
Note: If you're hearing some mess in the first minute or so, please delete and download again (or just jump ahead a few minutes). The first version of this had an editing error. Apologies. My editing team has been given a stern talking to.Dipping back into it with "Nathan," a very smart therapist/scientist in his early 30s who wanted to pick my brain ab…