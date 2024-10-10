46- Parts and Whole III (جزء به کل ۳)

۴۶. بخش سوماز پرونده‌ی «جزء به کل»از کلونی مورچه‌ها تا یک شهر بزرگ پدیده‌هایی شگفت‌انگیز را می‌بینیم که انگار نمی‌توان آنها را توضیح داد.چه چیزی بین آنها مشترک است؟منابع این پرونده:Ant Encounters: Interaction Networks and Colony Behavior by Deborah M. GordonEmergence: The Connected Lives of Ants, Brains, Cities and Software by Steven JohnsonEmergence: From Chaos to Order by John HollandDetermined: A Science of Life Without Free Will by Robert M. SapolskyDarwin's Dangerous Idea: Evolution and The Meanings of Life by Daniel C. DennettThe Origins of Wealth: The Radical Remaking of Economics and What it Means for Business and Society by Eric Beinhockerاسپانسر این اپیزود: فرمندپادکست مهرانگیز در کست باکسکانال یوتیوب هشیوارهمه‌ی لینک‌های پرسه