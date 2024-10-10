۴۶. بخش سوماز پروندهی «جزء به کل»از کلونی مورچهها تا یک شهر بزرگ پدیدههایی شگفتانگیز را میبینیم که انگار نمیتوان آنها را توضیح داد.چه چیزی بین آنها مشترک است؟منابع این پرونده:Ant Encounters: Interaction Networks and Colony Behavior by Deborah M. GordonEmergence: The Connected Lives of Ants, Brains, Cities and Software by Steven JohnsonEmergence: From Chaos to Order by John HollandDetermined: A Science of Life Without Free Will by Robert M. SapolskyDarwin's Dangerous Idea: Evolution and The Meanings of Life by Daniel C. DennettThe Origins of Wealth: The Radical Remaking of Economics and What it Means for Business and Society by Eric Beinhockerاسپانسر این اپیزود: فرمندپادکست مهرانگیز در کست باکسکانال یوتیوب هشیوارهمهی لینکهای پرسه Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1:10:44
45- Parts and Whole II (جزء به کل ۲)
۴۵. بخش دوم از پروندهی «جزء به کل»از کلونی مورچهها تا یک شهر بزرگ پدیدههایی شگفتانگیز را میبینیم که انگار نمیتوان آنها را توضیح داد.چه چیزی بین آنها مشترک است؟منابع این پرونده:Ant Encounters: Interaction Networks and Colony Behavior by Deborah M. GordonEmergence: The Connected Lives of Ants, Brains, Cities and Software by Steven JohnsonEmergence: From Chaos to Order by John HollandDetermined: A Science of Life Without Free Will by Robert M. SapolskyDarwin's Dangerous Idea: Evolution and The Meanings of Life by Daniel C. DennettThe Origins of Wealth: The Radical Remaking of Economics and What it Means for Business and Society by Eric Beinhockerاسپانسر این اپیزود: فرمندکانال یوتیوب هشیوارهمهی لینکهای پرسه
1:06:25
44- Parts and Whole I (جزء به کل ۱)
۴۴. بخش اول از پروندهی «جزء به کل»از کلونی مورچهها تا یک شهر بزرگ پدیدههایی شگفتانگیز را میبینیم که انگار نمیتوان آنها را توضیح داد.چه چیزی بین آنها مشترک است؟منابع این پرونده:Ant Encounters: Interaction Networks and Colony Behavior by Deborah M. GordonEmergence: The Connected Lives of Ants, Brains, Cities and Software by Steven JohnsonEmergence: From Chaos to Order by John HollandDetermined: A Science of Life Without Free Will by Robert M. SapolskyDarwin's Dangerous Idea: Evolution and The Meanings of Life by Daniel C. DennettThe Origins of Wealth: The Radical Remaking of Economics and What it Means for Business and Society by Eric Beinhockerاسپانسر این اپیزود: فرمندهمهی لینکهای پرسه
53:42
43 - The Egyptian Maze II (هزارتوی مصری ۲)
اپیزود ۴۳ - هزارتوی مصری -بخش دوم (آخر)اسپانسر این اپیزود: آویژه داروتا پایان سال ۱۴۰۳ با این کد ۱۰ درصد تخفیف و ارسال رایگان دریافت کنید:parsehلینک خرید کتاب محتوم اثر رابرت ساپولسکیبا این کد تخفیف ۲۰ درصد تخفیف و ارسال رایگان دریافت کنید:parsehمنایع این پرونده:The Writing of the Gods by Edward DolnickThe Riddle of the Rosetta by Jed Z. Buchwald - Diane Greco Josefowitz
45:46
42- The Egyptian Maze I (هزارتوی مصری ۱)
اپیزود ۴۲ - هزارتوی مصری -بخش اولاسپانسر این اپیزود: آویژه داروتا پایان سال ۱۴۰۳ با این کد ۱۰ درصد تخفیف و ارسال رایگان دریافت کنید:parsehلینک خرید کتاب محتوم اثر رابرت ساپولسکیبا این کد تخفیف ۲۰ درصد تخفیف و ارسال رایگان دریافت کنید:parsehمنایع این پرونده:The Writing of the Gods by Edward DolnickThe Riddle of the Rosetta by Jed Z. Buchwald - Diane Greco Josefowitz