Should You Apply for Disability After a Stroke? Steps to Take With Sam Schad

March 10, 2025 Episode 28Should You Apply for Disability After a Stroke? Steps to Take With Sam Schad In this episode of “Stronger After Stroke,” we tackle a crucial question for stroke survivors: Should you apply for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits? Navigating the SSDI application process can be overwhelming, but knowing when and how to apply can make all the difference. Our expert guest, Sam Schad from Schad Law, has spent his career advocating for individuals with disabilities, managing all aspects of SSDI claims. As one of the first non-attorney representatives eligible for direct payment from the Social Security Administration, Sam has decades of experience helping people present their cases effectively. He also works closely with medical professionals to ensure that patient impairments are well-documented for the claims process. In this episode, we discuss: Key factors to determine if you qualify for SSDI after a stroke The timeline for applying and what to expect during the process The most common reasons claims get denied and how to avoid them How to work with your doctors to strengthen your application What to do if your claim is denied and how to appeal If you or a loved one is struggling with the decision to apply for disability, this episode will provide essential guidance to help you move forward with confidence. 📌 Resources and links Social Security Disability Insurance information: How To Apply For Social Security Disability Benefits Stroke survivor support resources: Resources For Stroke Survivors | Norton Healthcare 👉 Don't forget to subscribe, rate and review the podcast to help more stroke survivors find the support they need! If you enjoyed this podcast, listen to Norton Healthcare’s other podcast, “MedChat,” available in your favorite podcast app. “MedChat” provides CME on the go and is targeted toward physicians and clinicians to get the latest updates on adult and pediatric topics. Norton Healthcare, a not-for-profit health care system, is a leader in serving adult and pediatric patients throughout Greater Louisville, Southern Indiana, the commonwealth of Kentucky and beyond. Five Louisville hospitals provide inpatient and outpatient general care as well as specialty care, including heart, neuroscience, cancer, orthopedic, women’s and pediatric services. A strong research program provides access to clinical trials in a multitude of areas. More information about Norton Healthcare is available at NortonHealthcare.com. Date of original release: March 10, 2025