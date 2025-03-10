Powered by RND
Stronger After Stroke

Norton Neuroscience Comprehensive Stroke Center and Resource Center
Stroke is a life changing event, but despite this there can be a great life after stroke too. In this podcast, hear from stroke survivors and medical specialist...
  Should You Apply for Disability After a Stroke? Steps to Take With Sam Schad
    March 10, 2025 Episode 28Should You Apply for Disability After a Stroke? Steps to Take With Sam Schad In this episode of “Stronger After Stroke,” we tackle a crucial question for stroke survivors: Should you apply for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits? Navigating the SSDI application process can be overwhelming, but knowing when and how to apply can make all the difference. Our expert guest, Sam Schad from Schad Law, has spent his career advocating for individuals with disabilities, managing all aspects of SSDI claims. As one of the first non-attorney representatives eligible for direct payment from the Social Security Administration, Sam has decades of experience helping people present their cases effectively. He also works closely with medical professionals to ensure that patient impairments are well-documented for the claims process. In this episode, we discuss: Key factors to determine if you qualify for SSDI after a stroke The timeline for applying and what to expect during the process The most common reasons claims get denied and how to avoid them How to work with your doctors to strengthen your application What to do if your claim is denied and how to appeal If you or a loved one is struggling with the decision to apply for disability, this episode will provide essential guidance to help you move forward with confidence. 📌 Resources and links Social Security Disability Insurance information: How To Apply For Social Security Disability Benefits Stroke survivor support resources: Resources For Stroke Survivors | Norton Healthcare 👉 Don't forget to subscribe, rate and review the podcast to help more stroke survivors find the support they need! If you enjoyed this podcast, listen to Norton Healthcare’s other podcast, “MedChat,” available in your favorite podcast app. “MedChat” provides CME on the go and is targeted toward physicians and clinicians to get the latest updates on adult and pediatric topics. Norton Healthcare, a not-for-profit health care system, is a leader in serving adult and pediatric patients throughout Greater Louisville, Southern Indiana, the commonwealth of Kentucky and beyond. Five Louisville hospitals provide inpatient and outpatient general care as well as specialty care, including heart, neuroscience, cancer, orthopedic, women’s and pediatric services. A strong research program provides access to clinical trials in a multitude of areas. More information about Norton Healthcare is available at NortonHealthcare.com.   Date of original release: March 10, 2025
  Heart Month: Watching Over the Heart and Brain
    Episode 27 Heart Month: Watching Over the Heart and Brain Did you know a stroke can come straight from the heart? Gain more insight from our discussion between D. Sean Stewart, M.D., cardiologist with Norton Heart & Vascular Institute, and Rosa Hart, stroke nurse navigator with Norton Neuroscience Institute. Dr. Stewart explains the role of the anatomy of the heart in clot formation during atrial fibrillation (A-fib), putting someone with A-fib at risk for stroke. He also explains how an implant called a Watchman device protects against clot formation and can decrease the need for taking blood-thinning medications.   Subscribe to the “Stronger After Stroke” podcast on YouTube, Apple Podcasts or Spotify, and leave feedback or suggestions for future topics in the comments. Tune in next month for another episode!   If you enjoyed this podcast, listen to Norton Healthcare’s other podcast, “MedChat,” available in your favorite podcast app. “MedChat” provides CME on the go and is targeted toward physicians and clinicians to get the latest updates on adult and pediatric topics. Norton Healthcare, a not-for-profit health care system, is a leader in serving adult and pediatric patients throughout Greater Louisville, Southern Indiana, the commonwealth of Kentucky and beyond. Five Louisville hospitals provide inpatient and outpatient general care as well as specialty care, including heart, neuroscience, cancer, orthopedic, women’s and pediatric services. A strong research program provides access to clinical trials in a multitude of areas. More information about Norton Healthcare is available at NortonHealthcare.com.   Date of original release: Feb, 10, 2025     Podcast Production by www.unmuteaudio.com
  Lost in Translation: Bella's Stroke Journey Abroad
    Episode 26: Lost in Translation: Bella’s Stroke Journey Abroad Episode summaryIn this episode of “Stronger After Stroke,” stroke nurse navigator and host Rosa Hart interviews Bella Portaro-Kueber, a stroke survivor who shares her remarkable journey of resilience after experiencing a stroke while on vacation in a foreign country. Bella opens up about the fear and uncertainty of receiving medical care in a language she didn’t understand, as well as her decision to keep her stroke private for two years before finding the courage to share her story. Her experience highlights the challenges of navigating recovery far from home and the importance of self-advocacy, healing and embracing vulnerability. Bella’s story is a powerful reminder of the strength found in sharing and the journey to a new normal.   Connect with Norton Neuroscience Institute Resource Centers for support after stroke: https://nortonhealthcare.com/services-and-conditions/neurosciences/services/stroke-faqs/patient-resources/ Subscribe to the “Stronger After Stroke” podcast on YouTube, Apple Podcasts or Spotify, and leave feedback or suggestions for future topics in the comments. Tune in next month for another episode! If you enjoyed this podcast, listen to Norton Healthcare’s other podcast, “MedChat,” available in your favorite podcast app. “MedChat” provides CME on the go and is targeted toward physicians and clinicians to get the latest updates on adult and pediatric topics. Norton Healthcare, a not-for-profit health care system, is a leader in serving adult and pediatric patients throughout Greater Louisville, Southern Indiana, the commonwealth of Kentucky and beyond. Five Louisville hospitals provide inpatient and outpatient general care as well as specialty care, including heart, neuroscience, cancer, orthopedic, women’s and pediatric services. A strong research program provides access to clinical trials in a multitude of areas. More information about Norton Healthcare is available at NortonHealthcare.com.   Date of original release: Jan. 13, 2025     Podcast editing and production by www.unmuteaudio.com
  What I Wish I Knew: A Caregiver's Journey With Brain Injury Recovery
    Episode 25: What I Wish I Knew: A Caregiver’s Journey With Brain Injury Recovery Episode summary In this heartfelt and enlightening episode, host Rosa Hart, stroke nurse navigator with Norton Neuroscience Institute, sits down with Michelle Sanchez, a devoted daughter and caregiver, to explore her journey through navigating her mother’s brain injury rehabilitation and recovery. Michelle shares invaluable lessons learned, the unexpected challenges of caregiving and the resources she wishes she had known about earlier. From navigating the health care system to finding emotional support, Michelle’s story will resonate with anyone who has supported a loved one through a stroke or brain injury. What you'll learn in this episode Critical questions to ask health care providers during the early stages of brain injury rehab Insights on balancing caregiving responsibilities with personal well-being Resources and strategies that helped Michelle and her family during recovery The importance of building a support network for caregivers Connect with Norton Neuroscience Institute Resource Centers for support after stroke: https://nortonhealthcare.com/services-and-conditions/neurosciences/services/stroke-faqs/patient-resources/ For caregiver support through the American Stroke Association: Group: Stroke Caregiver Support (Heart.org)   Subscribe to the “Stronger After Stroke” podcast on YouTube, Apple Podcasts or Spotify, and leave feedback or suggestions for future topics in the comments. Tune in next month for another episode!   If you enjoyed this podcast, listen to Norton Healthcare’s other podcast, “MedChat,” available in your favorite podcast app. “MedChat” provides CME on the go and is targeted toward physicians and clinicians to get the latest updates on adult and pediatric topics. Norton Healthcare, a not-for-profit health care system, is a leader in serving adult and pediatric patients throughout Greater Louisville, Southern Indiana, the commonwealth of Kentucky and beyond. Five Louisville hospitals provide inpatient and outpatient general care as well as specialty care, including heart, neuroscience, cancer, orthopedic, women’s and pediatric services. A strong research program provides access to clinical trials in a multitude of areas. More information about Norton Healthcare is available at NortonHealthcare.com.   Date of original release: Dec. 9, 2024   Audio editing and production by www.unmuteaudio.com
  Diabetes and Stroke: Interview With Lina Yassine, M.D.
    Episode 24 Diabetes and Stroke: Interview With Lina Yassine, M.D. In this episode, Lina Yassine, M.D., endocrinologist, details the interconnectedness of the human body, and how elevated blood sugar and other components of metabolic syndrome increase stroke risk. She also discusses how to prevent stroke recurrence. Subscribe to the “Stronger After Stroke” podcast on YouTube, Apple Podcasts or Spotify, and leave feedback or suggestions for future topics in the comments. Tune in next month for another episode!  If you enjoyed this podcast, listen to Norton Healthcare’s other podcast, “MedChat,” available in your favorite podcast app. “MedChat” provides CME on the go and is targeted toward physicians and clinicians to get the latest updates on adult and pediatric topics.  Norton Healthcare, a not-for-profit health care system, is a leader in serving adult and pediatric patients throughout Greater Louisville, Southern Indiana, the commonwealth of Kentucky and beyond. Five Louisville hospitals provide inpatient and outpatient general care as well as specialty care, including heart, neuroscience, cancer, orthopedic, women’s and pediatric services. A strong research program provides access to clinical trials in a multitude of areas. More information about Norton Healthcare is available at NortonHealthcare.com.   Date of original release: Nov. 11, 2024   Podcast production and editing by www.unmuteaudio.com
About Stronger After Stroke

Stroke is a life changing event, but despite this there can be a great life after stroke too. In this podcast, hear from stroke survivors and medical specialists about how to be STRONGER after stroke! We will cover hard to discuss topics, from gender norms and sex after stroke, as well as listen to survivor journeys as they navigate their life after stroke. Presented by the Norton Neuroscience Institute Comprehensive Stroke Center and Resource Center.
