Straight from the Horse Doctor's Mouth

Equine veterinarian Dr. Erica Lacher and show host Justin Long discuss horse healthcare, and proper care and maintenance. Whether your horse is an athlete or a ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 124
S6E11 Equine Acupuncture and Chiro
In this episode, Dr. Erica Lacher and show host Justin Long talk about the ins and outs of two popular modalities in equine healthcare: acupuncture and equine spinal manipulation, or "chiro" as it is commonly called. Topics include what they do, what they don't do, and how best to utilize them.
6/1/2023
33:54
S6E10 Equine Dental Care
In this episode, Dr. Erica Lacher and show host Justin Long discuss a variety of aspects of dental care for horses. Topics include how horse teeth are different from human teeth, what happens in normal wear, and why intervention is critical for the longevity of the horse.
5/15/2023
44:13
S6E09 When Is It An Emergency?
In this episode, Dr. Erica Lacher and show host Justin Long discuss the nature of horse emergencies, time frames for responding to various things, and scary things that aren't actually an emergency. Topics include illnesses, injuries, and neuro behavior, among others.
5/1/2023
40:41
S6E08 The 5 Grades of Lameness
In this episode, Dr. Erica Lacher and show host Justin Long discuss the lameness scale that veterinarians use to identify lameness issues in horses.
4/14/2023
32:42
S6E07 Straight Trippin'
In this episode, Dr. Erica Lacher and show host Justin Long discuss what's actually happening when a horse trips. Spoiler alert: it's a bigger deal than you think! Topics include hoof confirmation, neurological disorders, and more.
Equine veterinarian Dr. Erica Lacher and show host Justin Long discuss horse healthcare, and proper care and maintenance. Whether your horse is an athlete or a lawn ornament, you'll learn something that will help you be a better horse parent!