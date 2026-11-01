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Straight from the Horse Doctor's Mouth
Dr. Erica Lacher and Justin Long
Latest episode
206 episodes
- In this episode, Dr. Erica Lacher and show host Justin Long discuss three different conditions that can happen to horse feet: Canker, Keratoma, and Osteomyelitis. Topics include signs of a problem, what's actually happening on the inside, treatment, and recovery.
- In this episode, Dr. Erica Lacher and show host Justin Long talk about the importance of a PPE on every horse, from free horses to $5M horses, and why it's such a big deal. Topics include heart murmers, arthritis, young horses & old horses, fitness vs. injury history, and much, much more!
- In this episode, Dr. Erica Lacher and show host Justin Long talk about all the different things that make horses do the things they do. A lot of times it's not as simple as just pain, or just behavior, and getting to the root of the problem can require a lot of patience. Topics include fitness, injuries, attitude, and much more!
- In this episode, Dr. Erica Lacher and show host Justin Long talk about the history of drugs and diseases, peptides and the science behind them (or lack thereof), how to check the published research behind products, and the challenges of finding effective treatments in a marketplace filled with convincing marketing but no-so-convincing research papers.
- In this episode, Dr. Erica Lacher and show host Justin Long talk about the presence of AI in the horse world, and some technologies that are likely to change the way we manage horses. Topics include the human element, AI strengths and shortcomings, devices toys and tools, and how to navigate an increasingly complex world with your veterinarian and your horse.
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About Straight from the Horse Doctor's Mouth
Equine veterinarian Dr. Erica Lacher and show host Justin Long discuss horse healthcare, and proper care and maintenance. Whether your horse is an athlete or a lawn ornament, you'll learn something that will help you be a better horse parent!Podcast website
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Straight from the Horse Doctor's Mouth
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