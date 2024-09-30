a valley full of violent secrets Follow the show on Instagram: @statusuntraced Subscribe to Tenderfoot+ to listen to all episodes now, including ad-free listening and exclusive bonuses - https://tenderfoot.tv/plus/. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices

a confrontation with a king

...what does it mean to truly be alive?

Join a round table discussion with host Liam Luxon, adventurer Jonathan Skeels, executive producer Alex Vespestad. Moderated by true crime podcaster and the host of Up and Vanished, Payne Lindsey.

What's the formula for making a chart-topping true crime podcast? Why do some shows resonate with listeners and become an instant sensation? Is it hard work, sheer luck, or maybe both? Join Up and Vanished's Payne Lindsey, Culpable's Dennis Cooper, and Status: Untraced's Liam Luxon as they talk about their experience as first time hosts who created a #1 show. What they share might surprise you. Hosted by Tenderfoot TV's Supervising Producer Jon Street. Recorded live at CrimeCon 2024.

About Status: Untraced

In 2016, survivalist and world traveler Justin Alexander goes missing in the Parvati Valley while on a spiritual trek into the Himalayan Mountains. While the circumstances of his disappearance point to murder, a chilling message he left behind throws everything into question: “I should return mid-September or so. If I’m not back by then, don’t look for me.” Four years later, host and true crime newcomer Liam Luxon is introduced to Justin's story and embarks on an investigation into the mysterious case. "Status-Untraced" is a 10-episode journey that explores the secrets the Valley holds, the stones left unturned, and what really happened to Justin Alexander.