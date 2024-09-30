Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsTrue CrimeStatus: Untraced
Listen to Status: Untraced in the App
Listen to Status: Untraced in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Status: Untraced

Podcast Status: Untraced
Tenderfoot TV & Audacy
In 2016, survivalist and world traveler Justin Alexander goes missing in the Parvati Valley while on a spiritual trek into the Himalayan Mountains. While the ci...
More
True Crime

Available Episodes

5 of 17
  • Live from CrimeCon 2024 with Payne Lindsey, Dennis Cooper, and Liam Luxon
    What's the formula for making a chart-topping true crime podcast? Why do some shows resonate with listeners and become an instant sensation? Is it hard work, sheer luck, or maybe both? Join Up and Vanished's Payne Lindsey, Culpable's Dennis Cooper, and Status: Untraced's Liam Luxon as they talk about their experience as first time hosts who created a #1 show. What they share might surprise you. Hosted by Tenderfoot TV's Supervising Producer Jon Street. Recorded live at CrimeCon 2024. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    49:48
  • Bonus | Theories, Dreams & Speculations
    Join a round table discussion with host Liam Luxon, adventurer Jonathan Skeels, executive producer Alex Vespestad. Moderated by true crime podcaster and the host of Up and Vanished, Payne Lindsey. Follow the show on Instagram: @statusuntraced Subscribe to Tenderfoot+ to listen to all episodes now, including ad-free listening and exclusive bonuses - https://tenderfoot.tv/plus/. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    33:26
  • 10 | The Hero Project
    ...what does it mean to truly be alive? Follow the show on Instagram: @statusuntraced Subscribe to Tenderfoot+ to listen to all episodes now, including ad-free listening and exclusive bonuses - https://tenderfoot.tv/plus/. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    47:54
  • 9 | Father Is One
    a confrontation with a king Follow the show on Instagram: @statusuntraced Subscribe to Tenderfoot+ to listen to all episodes now, including ad-free listening and exclusive bonuses - https://tenderfoot.tv/plus/. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    41:59
  • 8 | Don't Lose Your Hope
    a valley full of violent secrets Follow the show on Instagram: @statusuntraced Subscribe to Tenderfoot+ to listen to all episodes now, including ad-free listening and exclusive bonuses - https://tenderfoot.tv/plus/. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    36:08

More True Crime podcasts

Trending True Crime podcasts

About Status: Untraced

In 2016, survivalist and world traveler Justin Alexander goes missing in the Parvati Valley while on a spiritual trek into the Himalayan Mountains. While the circumstances of his disappearance point to murder, a chilling message he left behind throws everything into question: “I should return mid-September or so. If I’m not back by then, don’t look for me.” Four years later, host and true crime newcomer Liam Luxon is introduced to Justin's story and embarks on an investigation into the mysterious case. "Status-Untraced" is a 10-episode journey that explores the secrets the Valley holds, the stones left unturned, and what really happened to Justin Alexander.

Listen to Status: Untraced, 20/20 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Status: Untraced: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 12:46:13 AM