Using their 15-plus years of experience in Hollywood, Spencer and Heidi Pratt will explain how infamous paparazzi moments, reality TV villains, and surprising c...
More
Available Episodes
1 of 1
‘Speidi’s 16th Minute’ Trailer
Drawing from their 15 years of experience in Hollywood, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag will dive into the stories behind notorious paparazzi photos, reality TV villains, and unexpected celebrities that rose to fame, then revisit nostalgic moments cherished by pop culture enthusiasts. ‘Speidi’s 16th Minute’ will also unpack today’s most talked about headlines and events dominating your social feeds.
Host: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt
Producers: Aleya Zenieris, Amelia Wedemeyer, Chelsea Stark-Jones, Juliet Litman
Original Theme Song: Heidi Montag
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Using their 15-plus years of experience in Hollywood, Spencer and Heidi Pratt will explain how infamous paparazzi moments, reality TV villains, and surprising celebrity success came to be. They’ll weigh in on the most-discussed moments right now as well as looking back at the moments every pop culture junkie remembers from the last 15 years.