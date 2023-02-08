Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Speidi's 16th Minute in the App
Listen to Speidi's 16th Minute in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTV & Film
Speidi's 16th Minute

Speidi's 16th Minute

Podcast Speidi's 16th Minute
Podcast Speidi's 16th Minute

Speidi's 16th Minute

The Ringer
add
Using their 15-plus years of experience in Hollywood, Spencer and Heidi Pratt will explain how infamous paparazzi moments, reality TV villains, and surprising c...
More
TV & Film
Using their 15-plus years of experience in Hollywood, Spencer and Heidi Pratt will explain how infamous paparazzi moments, reality TV villains, and surprising c...
More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • ‘Speidi’s 16th Minute’ Trailer
    Drawing from their 15 years of experience in Hollywood, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag will dive into the stories behind notorious paparazzi photos, reality TV villains, and unexpected celebrities that rose to fame, then revisit nostalgic moments cherished by pop culture enthusiasts. ‘Speidi’s 16th Minute’ will also unpack today’s most talked about headlines and events dominating your social feeds. Host: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Producers: Aleya Zenieris, Amelia Wedemeyer, Chelsea Stark-Jones, Juliet Litman Original Theme Song: Heidi Montag Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/31/2023
    0:49

More TV & Film podcasts

About Speidi's 16th Minute

Using their 15-plus years of experience in Hollywood, Spencer and Heidi Pratt will explain how infamous paparazzi moments, reality TV villains, and surprising celebrity success came to be. They’ll weigh in on the most-discussed moments right now as well as looking back at the moments every pop culture junkie remembers from the last 15 years.
Podcast website

Listen to Speidi's 16th Minute, Into It: A Vulture Podcast with Sam Sanders and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Speidi's 16th Minute

Speidi's 16th Minute

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Speidi's 16th Minute: Podcasts in Family