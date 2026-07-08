This week's featured story comes from the Junkyard Tales: All Together Now collection. It's called "Now That's a Camp!"

Ben wants to create a summer camp for the mice, but he isn't sure how to do it. Sally gives him advice and encourages him to enroll the other Junkyard animals — but Ben knows they are all very busy. When he suggests they all offer to teach something they truly love, the camp quickly comes together. And what a unique camp it is!

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Each week on the Sparkle Stories Podcast, we share a free story from one of our original story series!

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Enjoy!