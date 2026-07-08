This week's featured story comes from the Martin & Sylvia: More Adventures! collection. It's called "Short Way, Long Way, Right Way, Wrong Way."
It is a few days before their big trip to California, and Daddy has some errands to run. Brother and sister reluctantly come along, but hope the trip will be short and quick. When Daddy proposes they take a new route, they all enjoy the magic that can happen when taking short ways, long ways, right ways, and wrong ways.
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Enjoy!