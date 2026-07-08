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Sparkle Stories Podcast

Sparkle Stories
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids
Sparkle Stories Podcast
Latest episode

61 episodes

  • Sparkle Stories Podcast

    "Part One: A New Kind of Adventure" from the Libby & Dish: Adventures of the Finder's Club collection

    07/08/2026 | 15 mins.
    This week's featured story comes from the Libby & Dish: Adventures of the Finder's Club collection.
    It's called "Part One: A New Kind of Adventure."
    Libby, Juan Paco, and Morgan's weekly adventure hike in the park has reached an impasse. Libby likes the path they always take, but Morgan wants to go somewhere new. What to do? Luckily, Dish has a suggestion that not only bridges the impasse, but opens the door to discovering something magical and completely unexpected!
    If you enjoyed that story, there are hundreds and hundreds more where that came from. Try a Sparkle subscription now - for free. Go to www.sparklestories.com and click the button at the top that says "Start Free Trial," then you can listen to our giant library as much as you like, anytime you like.
    Each week on the Sparkle Stories Podcast, we share a free story from one of our original story series!
    For many many many more stories like this one, visit the Sparkle website: www.sparklestories.com
    Questions?  Ideas?  Requests?
    Email us!  info@sparklestories.com
    Enjoy!
  • Sparkle Stories Podcast

    "Part One: Looking Out the Window" from the Libby & Dish: Dish's Inside-Outside Adventure collection

    07/01/2026 | 16 mins.
    This week's free story comes from the Libby & Dish: Dish's Inside-Outside Adventure collection.
    It's called "Part One: Looking Out the Window."
    Dish enjoys his cozy life in the apartment — his regular meals, his warm spots in the sunshine, his snuggles with Libby. But when Libby and her mom head out on an adventure, Dish begins reminiscing about his days as a young outdoor cat … and begins to make plans to explore the world outside the apartment once more.
    If you enjoyed that story, there are hundreds and hundreds more where that came from. Try a Sparkle subscription now - for free. Go to www.sparklestories.com and click the button at the top that says "Start Free Trial," then you can listen to our giant library as much as you like, anytime you like.
    Each week on the Sparkle Stories Podcast, we share a free story from one of our original story series!
    For many many many more stories like this one, visit the Sparkle website: www.sparklestories.com
    Questions?  Ideas?  Requests? 
    Email us!  info@sparklestories.com
    Enjoy!
  • Sparkle Stories Podcast

    "The Strawberry Farm" from the So Many Fairies collection

    06/24/2026 | 26 mins.
    This week's featured story comes from the So Many Fairies collection.
    It's called "The Strawberry Farm."
    Billy Wilkins is bored: bored with his house just outside of the city, bored with his little room, and bored with his big sister. His parents think that a summer with his grandparents at the family strawberry farm is just the ticket. But no one prepares Billy for the magic and wonder that he will encounter!
    If you enjoyed that story, there are hundreds and hundreds more where that came from. Try a Sparkle subscription now - for free. Go to www.sparklestories.com and click the button at the top that says "Start Free Trial," then you can listen to our giant library as much as you like, anytime you like.
    Each week on the Sparkle Stories Podcast, we share a free story from one of our original story series!
    For many many many more stories like this one, visit the Sparkle website: www.sparklestories.com
    Questions?  Ideas?  Requests?
    Email us!  info@sparklestories.com
    Enjoy!
  • Sparkle Stories Podcast

    "Now That's a Camp!" from the Junkyard Tales: All Together Now collection

    06/17/2026 | 19 mins.
    This week's featured story comes from the Junkyard Tales: All Together Now collection. It's called "Now That's a Camp!"
    Ben wants to create a summer camp for the mice, but he isn't sure how to do it. Sally gives him advice and encourages him to enroll the other Junkyard animals — but Ben knows they are all very busy. When he suggests they all offer to teach something they truly love, the camp quickly comes together. And what a unique camp it is!
    If you enjoyed that story, there are hundreds and hundreds more where that came from. Try a Sparkle subscription now - for free. Go to www.sparklestories.com and click the button at the top that says "Start Free Trial," then you can listen to our giant library as much as you like, anytime you like.
    Each week on the Sparkle Stories Podcast, we share a free story from one of our original story series!
    For many many many more stories like this one, visit the Sparkle website: www.sparklestories.com
    Questions?  Ideas?  Requests? Email us!  info@sparklestories.com
    Enjoy!
  • Sparkle Stories Podcast

    "Short Way, Long Way, Right Way, Wrong Way" from the Martin & Sylvia: More Adventures! collection

    06/10/2026 | 17 mins.
    This week's featured story comes from the Martin & Sylvia: More Adventures! collection. It's called "Short Way, Long Way, Right Way, Wrong Way."
    It is a few days before their big trip to California, and Daddy has some errands to run. Brother and sister reluctantly come along, but hope the trip will be short and quick. When Daddy proposes they take a new route, they all enjoy the magic that can happen when taking short ways, long ways, right ways, and wrong ways.
    If you enjoyed that story, there are hundreds and hundreds more where that came from. Try a Sparkle subscription now - for free. Go to www.sparklestories.com and click the button at the top that says "Start Free Trial," then you can listen to our giant library as much as you like, anytime you like.
    Each week on the Sparkle Stories Podcast, we share a free story from one of our original story series!
    For many many many more stories like this one, visit the Sparkle website: www.sparklestories.com
    Questions?  Ideas?  Requests? Email us!  info@sparklestories.com
    Enjoy!
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About Sparkle Stories Podcast
Sparkle Stories produces original audio stories for families around the world. Each week on the Sparkle Stories Podcast, we'll be sharing a Free Story from one of our Original Story Series! Find us at: www.sparklestories.com
Podcast website
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids

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