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Song of the Day

KUT & KUTX Studios
ArtsMusic
Song of the Day
Latest episode

470 episodes

  • Song of the Day

    Quentin: “Peanut Butter Cigarettes” [Live In Studio 1A]

    07/28/2026 | 3 mins.
    A native Texan with a tri-coastal career spanning Austin, Los Angeles, and New York, Quentin has appeared at major festivals including Austin City Limits Music Festival and SXSW while earning a reputation for fearless live performances and genre-defying songwriting. Dubbed a “genre-hopping hustler” by the Austin Chronicle, they have evolved from their glam-rock roots with […]

    The post Quentin: “Peanut Butter Cigarettes” [Live In Studio 1A] appeared first on KUT & KUTX Studios -- Podcasts.
  • Song of the Day

    Warm Sound: “Better Days”

    07/27/2026 | 4 mins.
    Austin electronic duo Warm Sound (who you’ve heard on KUTX) are back with “Better Days,” the title track to their upcoming third album out this fall. Lush and groovy, the new song is more ambient than their trip-hop roots, marking a new, more ethereal, meditative sound from the duo, “pairing intricate production with an equally […]

    The post Warm Sound: “Better Days” appeared first on KUT & KUTX Studios -- Podcasts.
  • Song of the Day

    Stalefish: “Superstar”

    07/24/2026 | 3 mins.
    The new single from Austin’s Stalefish marries two of my favorite things: 90’s indie rock with a story about an underdog, which, admittedly, is really the thesis of 90’s indie rock. “Superstar” is our first taste of the group’s new polished sound (but like a Matador Records sort of polished), and the group says it […]

    The post Stalefish: “Superstar” appeared first on KUT & KUTX Studios -- Podcasts.
  • Song of the Day

    Ivy Mine: “500 Days”

    07/23/2026 | 3 mins.
    I hope you get tangled in the tendrils of this next group. Ivy Mine is a diy indie/alternative band based in Austin Texas. This Track off the upcoming album Keep the Chaos Close brings sparkling vocals and snarling guitars

    The post Ivy Mine: “500 Days” appeared first on KUT & KUTX Studios -- Podcasts.
  • Song of the Day

    Tvlormvde: “Heat Wave”

    07/22/2026 | 2 mins.
    Austin-based artist Tvlormvde blends house, pop, and R&B on “Heat Wave,” a standout from the new EP Sometimes on Wednesday. Built around classic house grooves, live instrumentation, and an infectious hook, the track sticks with you long after it’s over. With another Texas summer in full swing, “Heat Wave” is a fitting soundtrack for the […]

    The post Tvlormvde: “Heat Wave” appeared first on KUT & KUTX Studios -- Podcasts.
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About Song of the Day
The KUTX team looks high and low for songs and artists that should be on your radar.
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