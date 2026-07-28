The new single from Austin’s Stalefish marries two of my favorite things: 90’s indie rock with a story about an underdog, which, admittedly, is really the thesis of 90’s indie rock. “Superstar” is our first taste of the group’s new polished sound (but like a Matador Records sort of polished), and the group says it […]



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