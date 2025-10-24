Open app
Podcasts
Sports
Severe Reaction
Severe Reaction
1620 The Zone
Sports
Football
Latest episode
Available Episodes
5 of 354
Week 8 - Minnesota - Segment 9
Wrapping up the showing previewing next week's game against Northwestern. Talk to you then!
--------
6:13
--------
6:13
Week 8 - Minnesota - Segment 8
Mike'l teased this for a while. He discusses what he believes is the biggest Husker coaching negligence from Friday's game. You can probably guess what it is.
--------
5:24
--------
5:24
Week 8 - Minnesota - Segment 7
Talking about the coaching carousel distractions and the team culture comparisons.
--------
14:53
--------
14:53
Wekk 8 - Minnesota - Segment 6
Is it time to be concerned about the Huskers' future with Coach Rhule? What happened with Holgo's play calling?
--------
10:37
--------
10:37
Week 8 - Minnesota - Segment 5
No Steve Sipple at the moment. Instead, Mike'l reveals some of the Husker coaching malpractice from Friday's game at Minneapolis.
--------
10:04
--------
10:04
Show more
About Severe Reaction
Wake up every Sunday morning to Mike'l Severe, as he recap's yesterday's game. What went right, and what went wrong. No holding back. Call or text in YOUR takes - 402-951-1620
Podcast website
Sports
Football
