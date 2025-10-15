Open app
Podcasts
Sports
Gary & Matt in the Morning
Gary & Matt in the Morning
1620 The Zone
Sports
Latest episode
Available Episodes
5 of 839
Jon Walker, Omaha World-Herald - Segment 10
The Jays are back on the court, Friday night. Who's excited?
--------
17:45
--------
17:45
Jay Paterno - Segment 9
The son of Joe Paterno and member of the Penn State Board of Trustees joins us to discuss what they're looking for in their next football coach and his friendship and admiration of Matt Rhule.
--------
19:37
--------
19:37
CBS' Big Mistake - Segment 8
How did CBS let the 2:30 SEC game go?
--------
5:13
--------
5:13
Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press - Segment 7
We get a firsthand preview of the Gophers.
--------
16:26
--------
16:26
Jay Moore's Big Red Preview - Segment 6
Our resident Blackshirt stops by to preview Nebraska/Minnesota.
--------
20:48
--------
20:48
Show more
About Gary & Matt in the Morning
Gary Sharp and Matt McMaster host the show weekday mornings from 6-10 a.m. on 1620 The Zone.
Sports
