Seeds & Weeds Podcast

Podcast Seeds & Weeds Podcast
Bevin Cohen, Small House Farm
A new podcast from Small House Farm celebrating plants and the people that love them with short, 15-20 minute episodes featuring gardeners, herbalists, farmers,
A new podcast from Small House Farm celebrating plants and the people that love them with short, 15-20 minute episodes featuring gardeners, herbalists, farmers,

Available Episodes

  • Let's Chat w/ Jessica Mitchell, Mother Earth News
    Small-space gardening, sustainable living and the Mother Earth News Fair! Today we're sitting down to chat with Jessica Mitchell, host of the Mother Earth News & Friends podcast.Jessica is an editor for Ogden Publications, where she helps to produce issues of Mother Earth News and Grit magazines. She moved from Pennsylvania to Kansas in 2017, when she started working for Ogden, and she quickly fell in love with the small towns, beautiful prairie, and open skies — though she does miss the Pennsylvania mountains. Outside of editing, Jessica enjoys reading and writing, wandering the Kansas trails, small-space gardening, and brewing a delicious cup of tea or coffee.Jessica joins us for a chat that started off as a simple '5 Questions' but we really covered a lot of great topics during our conversation, including how Jessica's small-space garden is growing, as well her thoughts on sustainable lifestyles. Join us for the Mother Earth News Fair, either in person or online! Find all the details and register here.Check out the Mother Earth News & Friends Podcast here.After the interview, Bevin talks about seed saving and the various seeds we're already harvesting this spring at Small House. We've collected seeds from komatsuna, which is a Japanese mustard green and spigariello, a very old Italian broccoli relative. Seed saving is really a year-round activity! To wrap the episode, Bevin reads an excerpt from his 2019 book, Saving Our Seeds. This is a great seed saving how-to guide but it also features stories from a handful of inspirational seed keepers form around the country. You can get a copy of Saving Our Seeds here. And remember, you can always support our podcast by joining our Patreon for as little as $3/month at www.patreon.com/smallhousefarmConnect with us!IG: @small_house_farmFB: @smallhousefarmYT: @smallhousefarmwww.seedsandweedspodcast.com
    6/21/2023
    25:14
  • Five Questions w/ Greg Peterson, The Urban Farm
    Saving seeds, growing trees and eating peaches! Today we're chatting with Greg Peterson, host of The Urban Farm Podcast. We're going to talk about the importance of seed banks, how to grow elderberries and delicious homegrown peaches, when Greg answers 5 Questions. Greg Peterson is the creator and chief visionary of The Urban Farm and in 2015, he launched The Urban Farm Podcast. In Phoenix, Arizona, Greg created one of the first environmental showcases for urban farming on a ¼ acre plot that featured more than 80 fruit trees! Greg is passionate about providing people the tools and information they need to grow their own food! Learn more about Greg's work and check out his podcast at www.urbanfarmpodcast.comDuring the interview, Greg gives a shoutout to Enoch Graham from the Let's Get Growing Youtube show... you might remember when Enoch  was on our podcast for an episode of 'Ask a Gardener.'Check out Enoch's Youtube show: https://www.letsgetgrowing.live/Bevin was recently a guest on the program: https://www.youtube.com/live/m7EdpDAYHg4And here's a link to Seeds & Weeds episode #3 featuring Enoch!https://www.smallhousefarm.com/seedsandweedspodcast/ep3_jon-jackson-enoch-graham/Before the interview, Bevin gives a shoutout to our latest Patreon subscribers. We're getting ready to send out our summer gift baskets and they are loaded up with all sorts of great products, including a custom herbal tea blend, some freshly harvested spruce tips, or famous Shoo! Bug spray and more! You can sign up for your herbal gift basket and support our podcast at: www.patreon.com/smallhousefarm It's been so hot and dry here lately, but we've been getting our planting done the best that we can. Recently in our Seeds & Weeds Facebook group we were talking about our favorite bean varieties… what beans are we growing at Small House Farm this summer? You can find out in today's episode!If you're looking for seeds for your garden, we have a great selection at www.smallhousefarm.com/seedsAnd remember, you can always support our podcast by joining our Patreon for as little as $3/month at www.patreon.com/smallhousefarmConnect with us!IG: @small_house_farmFB: @smallhousefarmYT: @smallhousefarmwww.seedsandweedspodcast.com
    6/7/2023
    19:52
  • Slow Food w/ Mara Welton + Chili Pepper Trivia
    It's a hot and spicy episode of the Seeds & Weeds Podcast! Today we're chatting with Mara Welton, who serves as director of programs for Slow Food USA. We're going to dig into some of the incredible work that Slow Food does to support local and regional food systems and we'll talk about Mara's seasonal food truck. Then we're going to play chili pepper trivia!Mara Welton is a farmer, chef, community organizer and director of programs for Slow Food USA. Mara is actively involved in a number of Slow Food's most impactful programs including the Plant a Seed Campaign and the Ark of Taste. Today we'll learn more about Mara's work with Slow Food and Chile Colorado, the food truck she runs with her husband that celebrates the flavors of the American Southwest. Then we'll play a round of chili pepper trivia! You can learn more about Slow Food USA at www.slowfoodusa.orgBefore the interview Bevin catches us up on his busy spring season, including his recent book tour in Wisconsin and he drops some hints about a new project that he's working on for Timber Press! You can stay up to date with all of Bevin's adventures and shop for his books at www.BevinCohen.comBig thanks to everyone that has left us reviews on Apple, Spotify and any other podcast platforms, we appreciate you! And remember, you can always support our podcast by joining our Patreon for as little as $3/month at www.patreon.com/smallhousefarmConnect with us!IG: @small_house_farmFB: @smallhousefarmYT: @smallhousefarmwww.seedsandweedspodcast.com
    5/24/2023
    19:45
  • Let's Chat w/ Del Barber, musician and farmer
    In this episode we're sitting down to chat with Canadian farmer and singer-songwriter Del Barber. Del's music has been nominated for countless awards and has received critical acclaim from Rolling Stone Magazine. In April 2023, Del released Almanac, his 8th studio album.When he's not touring or recording, Del is busy running his farm with his wife and kids––a massive 2000 acres of grain land as well as 250 pure bred cows. He raises and sells over 1,000 meat chickens per year and they yield a sustainable micro-farm with vegetables and flowers.We're going to talk with Del about how song writing is like storytelling, how he's able to balance his farm life with life on the road and we're going to hear songs from the new album!You can learn more about Del and order your copy of Almanac at www.delbarber.comBefore the interview, we recap some of the fun we had at the recent Mother Earth News Fair in Kansas. We got to hang out with some old friends and meet many new friends while we were there! We even ran into Zach Loeks who you might remember from an earlier episode of the show! You can check out our interview with Zach here:  https://www.smallhousefarm.com/seedsandweedspodcast/ep-10-5-questions-w-zach-loeks-plus-tomato-extravaganza/We had so much fun at the Mother Earth News Fair seed swap! Bevin got to spend time sharing stories with the one and only Ira Wallace from Southern Exposure Seed Exchange! It was a blast! We'll be hosting another seed swap at the Pennsylvania fair - find all the details at https://www.motherearthnewsfair.com/ On our drive down to Kansas we watched the redbuds evolve through their entire flowering cycle. Nature is fleeting and spring will be gone before we know it! One of our favorite ways to celebrate the seasons is with our Small House seasonal gift baskets, specially curated for our Patreon subscribers! Loaded with limited edition teas, tinctures, salves and other groovy Small House products, these baskets are a great way to celebrate the seasons and support our podcast! Sign up to get your gift basket here: www.patreon.com/smallhousefarm We also decided to bundle Bevin's book, The Complete Guide to Seeds & Nut Oils, with the Piteba oil press.. and that was so well received at the fair that we decided to continuing offering the bundle on our website! If you'd like to learn more about pressing your own seed and nut oils at home, check out this great bundle deal: https://www.smallhousefarm.com/product/the-complete-oil-pres
    5/10/2023
    18:24
  • Five Questions with Zach Loeks + Tomato Extravaganza
    Today we're hanging out with farmer and author Zach Loeks and he's going to answer 5 questions. We'll talk about his work at Ecosystem Solution Institute and we're going to learn more about micro-landscaping. After the interview we're going to celebrate with a Tomato Extravaganza.. because right now I am obsessed with America's favorite fruit!Zack Loeks is an educator, designer and grower, who specializes in Edible Ecosystem Design. He also manages an award-winning farm and has written a handful of books including The Permaculture Market Garden and The Edible Ecosystem Solution.You can learn more about Zach's work and order his books at www.ecosystemsolutioninstitute.com and www.zachloeks.com After the interview, it's time to talk tomatoes! I share some info about a presentation I've been giving this spring – Let's Talk Tomatoes, America's Favorite Fruit. It's a popular presentation that I'm scheduled to be giving at all three of the Mother Earth News Fairs this year. We'll explore the history of this tasty little fruit… and then we'll talk about some of our favorite types and varieties. Our Seeds & Weeds Facebook group weighed in on their favorite tomato types… Which is their favorite? We find out today! You can join our FB community here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/619193340058728/ Every year at Small House Farm we host a tomato tasting event. Its one of the most popular videos on our Youtube channel.. which tomato reigns supreme? You can watch the 2022 video here: https://youtu.be/OaC1r8cw33Q Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel to catch the 2023 tomato tasting too!  And remember, you can always support our podcast by joining our Patreon: www.patreon.com/smallhousefarmConnect with us!IG: @small_house_farmFB: @smallhousefarmYT: @smallhousefarmYou can support our podcast by joining our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/smallhousefarmwww.seedsandweedspodcast.com
    4/26/2023
    16:57

About Seeds & Weeds Podcast

A new podcast from Small House Farm celebrating plants and the people that love them with short, 15-20 minute episodes featuring gardeners, herbalists, farmers, and other groovy plant people!
