We React To The Martinsville Playoff Controversy

New Episodes out every Thursday during the Nascar Season. 🏁 We break down all the action from the Martinsville playoff race, covering the key moments and intense battles on the track. We also look ahead to the Phoenix final, discussing what's at stake for the championship contenders. Along the way, we dive into the controversies and fines issued after Martinsville and how they might impact the playoffs. Don't miss our deep dive into one of the season's most dramatic races! Cabo Wabo Tequila: https://www.cabowabo.com/ TIMECODES: INTRO - 00:00 NOBODY'S COOLER - 2:09 HEADLINES - 3:09 DM'S - 18:09 MARTINSVILLE RECAP - 19:55 PHOENIX PREVIEW - 1:22:21 PICKIN THE TIRES - 1:26:23