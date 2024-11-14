Joey Logano Talks To Us After Controversial Cup Series Final
The season finale of Rubbin’ Is Racing is here! We’re joined in-studio by 2024 Cup Series Champion Joey Logano! Joey shares his thoughts on winning his third championship, responds to his critics, and gives his take on the current playoff format. We also review the entire 2024 NASCAR season, including the dramatic Phoenix final. Don’t miss our breakdown of the season’s highs, lows, and our thoughts on what needs to change in NASCAR’s playoff system!
TIMECODES:
INTRO - 00:00
SEASON RECAP - 3:51
HEADLINES - 33:04
NOBODY'S COOLER - 41:09
PHOENIX RECAP - 45:10
JOEY LOGANO INTERVIEW - 1:21:30
2024 SIGN OFF - 2:03:53
--------
2:06:31
We React To The Martinsville Playoff Controversy
We break down all the action from the Martinsville playoff race, covering the key moments and intense battles on the track. We also look ahead to the Phoenix final, discussing what’s at stake for the championship contenders. Along the way, we dive into the controversies and fines issued after Martinsville and how they might impact the playoffs. Don’t miss our deep dive into one of the season’s most dramatic races!
TIMECODES:
INTRO - 00:00
NOBODY'S COOLER - 2:09
HEADLINES - 3:09
DM'S - 18:09
MARTINSVILLE RECAP - 19:55
PHOENIX PREVIEW - 1:22:21
PICKIN THE TIRES - 1:26:23
--------
1:32:22
Was Miami The Best Playoff Race We've Seen?
New Episodes out every Thursday during the Nascar Season. 🏁
We dive into the Miami playoff race, discussing all the exciting moments and whether it was the best race of the season. We also look ahead to the Martinsville race and what it means for the playoff standings. With the championship race approaching, we analyze the drivers’ performances and their chances moving forward. Don’t miss our in-depth breakdown and predictions!
TIMECODES:
INTRO - 00:00
DM'S - 10:40
HEADLINES - 14:21
NOBODY'S COOLER - 26:18
MIAMI PLAYOFF RECAP - 29:03
MARTINSVILLE PLAYOFF PREVIEW - 52:03
PICKIN THE TIRES - 54:53
--------
1:03:23
Jessie Punch Joins Us To Review The Vegas Playoff Race
New Episodes out every Thursday during the Nascar Season. 🏁
We review the Las Vegas playoff race and break down all the pivotal moments that shaped the outcome. We also look ahead to the Miami race and what’s at stake for the drivers. Special guest Jessie Punch joins us to share her thoughts on the NASCAR playoffs so far and how she thinks it could all end. Tune in for expert analysis and playoff predictions!
TIMECODES:
INTRO - 00:00
HEADLINES - 4:29
VEGAS RECAP - 35:06
NOBODY'S COOLER - 52:04
PLAYOFFS - 53:19
MIAMI PREVIEW - 1:09:46
PICKIN THE TIRES - 1:15:54
--------
1:24:26
Parker Kligerman Tells Us What Went Wrong At Roval
e review the action-packed Roval playoff race and break down the key moments that shaped the race. We also preview the upcoming Las Vegas race and what to expect from the drivers in the next round. Parker Kligerman joins us to share his experience at the Roval and gives his candid reaction to what went wrong during the race. Don't miss this episode filled with race analysis and exclusive insights from Kligerman!
TIMECODES:
INTRO - 00:00
HEADLINES - 3:44
ROVAL RECAP - 14:38
PARKER KLIGERMAN INTERVIEW - 36:59
LAS VEGAS PLAYOFF PREVIEW - 1:00:14
PICKIN THE TIRES - 1:07:53
