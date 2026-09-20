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راه دیگر

یاشار سلطانی
BusinessGovernment
راه دیگر
Latest episode

2 episodes

  • راه دیگر

    ایران چگونه ورشکسته شد؟ راه‌های رهایی کجاست؟

    12/20/2025 | 22 mins.
  • راه دیگر

    بانک مرکزی | از ناظر نظام بانکی تا ویروس بحران!

    11/03/2025 | 19 mins.
    بانک مرکزی به‌جای درمان بانک‌های ناتراز، خود به ویروس تازه‌ای در سیستم بانکی کشور تبدیل شده است. دخالتش نه‌تنها کمکی نکرد، بلکه سرعت سقوط را بیشتر کرد. در این برنامه، وضعیت بانک‌های ناتراز را پیش و پس از دخالت بانک مرکزی بررسی می‌کنیم.
     

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About راه دیگر
تا نور شفافیت باشد، بر راهی دیگر که باید پیمود!
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BusinessGovernmentManagementNewsPoliticsSociety & Culture

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