Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
2 episodes
- بانک مرکزی بهجای درمان بانکهای ناتراز، خود به ویروس تازهای در سیستم بانکی کشور تبدیل شده است. دخالتش نهتنها کمکی نکرد، بلکه سرعت سقوط را بیشتر کرد. در این برنامه، وضعیت بانکهای ناتراز را پیش و پس از دخالت بانک مرکزی بررسی میکنیم.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
More Business podcasts
- Unblinded with Sean CallagyBusiness, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
- Young and Profiting (YAP) with Hala Taha: Entrepreneurship and Self-Improvement PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Proven PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul AlexBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- We Fixed It, You're WelcomeBusiness, Management, Society & Culture
- The Learning Leader Show With Ryan HawkBusiness, Careers, Management
- Coffeez with Joe ShalabyBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Management
- REAL AF with Andy FrisellaBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
- The Vault UnlockedBusiness, Marketing
- Habits and HustleBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
Trending Business podcasts
- Real Estate This WeekBusiness, Education, Investing, Tutorials
- Total Disruption PodcastBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Technology
- Money Stuff: The PodcastBusiness, News, Society & Culture
- Motley Fool Hidden Gems InvestingBusiness, Investing
- The Psychology of Money with Morgan HouselBusiness
- Wantrepreneur to Entrepreneur | Start and Grow Your Own BusinessBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, Self-Improvement
- The Tim Ferriss ShowBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Decoder with Nilay PatelBusiness, Technology
- The Compound and FriendsBusiness, Business News, Investing, News
- Managing Made SimpleBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Management
- Slate MoneyBusiness, Investing
- The Story of MoneyBusiness, Business News, History, News, Society & Culture
- Afford Anything | Get Smarter With MoneyBusiness, Investing
- The Balancing Act with Andrew Temte, PhD, CFABusiness, Education, Management, Self-Improvement
- Business WarsBusiness, History, Management
- The Twenty Minute VC (20VC): Venture Capital | Startup Funding | The PitchBusiness, Investing, News, Tech News, Technology
- CNBC's "Fast Money"Business, Investing, News
- PBD PodcastBusiness
- The Ramsey Show HighlightsBusiness, Education, Investing, Self-Improvement
- The Real Eisman PlaybookBusiness, Investing
- The Stacking Benjamins ShowBusiness, Education, Investing, Self-Improvement
About راه دیگر
تا نور شفافیت باشد، بر راهی دیگر که باید پیمود!Podcast website
Listen to راه دیگر, Unblinded with Sean Callagy and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
راه دیگر
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.