بانک مرکزی به‌جای درمان بانک‌های ناتراز، خود به ویروس تازه‌ای در سیستم بانکی کشور تبدیل شده است. دخالتش نه‌تنها کمکی نکرد، بلکه سرعت سقوط را بیشتر کرد. در این برنامه، وضعیت بانک‌های ناتراز را پیش و پس از دخالت بانک مرکزی بررسی می‌کنیم.





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