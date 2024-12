200. Breaking Weight Watchers Update with Coach Michael G.

This is a break news edition of Real WW Talk!Weight Watchers is unveiling additions to the WW Plan as well as some incredible app dates - some updates we've been asking for for a LONG time! WW Coach Michael G sits down with us to share the scoop and walk us through what's new.