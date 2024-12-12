200. Breaking Weight Watchers Update with Coach Michael G.
200. Breaking Weight Watchers Update with Coach Michael G.

This is a break news edition of Real WW Talk! Weight Watchers is unveiling additions to the WW Plan as well as some incredible app dates - some updates we've been asking for for a LONG time! WW Coach Michael G sits down with us to share the scoop and walk us through what's new.

Support the show
-----------------------------------
💙 BECOME A SUPPORTER
https://www.buzzsprout.com/1584829/support 
📲 CONNECT WITH US
Instagram: http://instagram.com/realwwtalk
Facebook: http://facebook.com/groups/realwwtalk
YouTube: http://youtube.com/realwwtalk
Email: [email protected]
🅦🅦 FIND US ON CONNECT
Candice: @candigirl_08
Erin: @erinsworld
Rikki: @radiantlyrikki
-----------------------------------
The content presented is for educational and information purposes only. It is not intended as a substitute for the advice of medical and health professionals. Listeners should not delay in obtaining the help of qualified professionals when making a health or lifestyle change.
38:18
199. Our Grown Up Christmas Lists
199. Our Grown Up Christmas Lists

What does your Christmas list look like? Do you have one? We're going to share what's on our Christmas list and some of our favorite things that would be great for your Christmas list.

✨ Rikki ✨
Hatch Alarm Clock: https://www.hatch.co
Papier Planner: https://www.papier.com
Wellow Compression Socks: https://wearwellow.com/collections/womens-compression-socks
Hulken: https://hulken.com/ 
Brumate: https://www.brumate.com/collections/era-40oz

✨ Candice ✨
Calm App: http://www.calm.com
Passion Planner: http://www.passionplanner.com
Spa Gift Card: https://www.robertandrew.com/ 
Weight Watchers Membership: http://www.weightwatcher.com
Mixtiles: http://mixtiles.com
Uniqlo bag: https://www.uniqlo.com/

✨Erin✨
Oven Liners: https://a.co/d/38h5ONZ
Strava App: https://www.strava.com/mobile
ASICS: https://www.asics.com/us/en-us/
Candice's book: https://a.co/d/co1Aric1 
Cup Silicone Mold: https://a.co/d/gJg9okV
50:19
198. Finish the Year Strong
198. Finish the Year Strong

Only one more month until we start a new year! Let's talk about how we can set realistic goals for the end of the year as we finish this year strong. 

White Chicken Chili from Downshiftology: https://downshiftology.com/recipes/white-chicken-chili/
32:47
197. Tracking Through The Holidays
197. Tracking Through The Holidays

We're in the new season - potlucks and parties, oh my! Tracking is the foundation of any weight loss program, so we're going to strategize our way through the holiday so we stay on track.
41:18
196. Finding The Helpers
196. Finding The Helpers

Have you identified the people who help your journey or hurt your journey? As we go into the holidays we'll talk about the helpers ...and making sure we aren't the hurters (i.e., sabotaging our own selves).
Welcome to Real WW Talk! We are Candice, Erin, and Rikki, three diverse friends who met in the Weight Watchers Studio and formed a friendship. When COVID-19 hit, our weekly in-person chat went virtual, and we decided to invite you in for even more accountability. There's no hiding, no trying to make ourselves better than we are, just real talk about our struggles and wins as we journey towards better health on Weight Watchers, and you're welcome to join in.