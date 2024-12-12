About Real WW Talk

Welcome to Real WW Talk! We are Candice, Erin, and Rikki, three diverse friends who met in the Weight Watchers Studio and formed a friendship. When COVID-19 hit, our weekly in-person chat went virtual, and we decided to invite you in for even more accountability. There's no hiding, no trying to make ourselves better than we are, just real talk about our struggles and wins as we journey towards better health on Weight Watchers, and you're welcome to join in.