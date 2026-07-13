Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sports World Cup 2026Near youGenresTopics
PodcastsGovernmentRay Appleton
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Ray Appleton
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Ray Appleton

KMJ Now | Cumulus Media Fresno
GovernmentNews
Ray Appleton
Latest episode

476 episodes

  • Ray Appleton

    Notorious No More?

    07/13/2026 | 8 mins.
    Conor McGregor's long-awaited UFC return ended in just over a minute when a leg injury handed Max Holloway a stunning TKO victory.
    July 13th 2026
    ---
    Please Like, Comment and Follow 'The Ray Appleton Show' on all platforms:
    ---
    'The Ray Appleton Show’ is available on the KMJNOW app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever else you listen to podcasts.
    ---
    'The Ray Appleton Show’
    Weekdays 11 AM -2 PM Pacific on News/Talk 580 AM & 105.9 KMJ
    | Website | Facebook | Podcast |
    -
    Everything KMJ
    KMJNOW App | Podcasts | Facebook | X | Instagram
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Ray Appleton

    Bonta's Blockbuster Battle

    07/13/2026 | 9 mins.
    California Attorney General Rob Bonta is leading a 12-state lawsuit to block Paramount Skydance’s proposed $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, arguing the merger would reduce competition and give one company outsized control over the entertainment industry.
    July 13th 2026
    ---
    Please Like, Comment and Follow 'The Ray Appleton Show' on all platforms:
    ---
    'The Ray Appleton Show’ is available on the KMJNOW app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever else you listen to podcasts.
    ---
    'The Ray Appleton Show’
    Weekdays 11 AM -2 PM Pacific on News/Talk 580 AM & 105.9 KMJ
    | Website | Facebook | Podcast |
    -
    Everything KMJ
    KMJNOW App | Podcasts | Facebook | X | Instagram
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Ray Appleton

    Mars Mission: NASA Needs You

    07/09/2026 | 12 mins.
    NASA is looking for volunteers to spend a year in a simulated Mars habitat, helping researchers prepare for future missions to the Moon and Red Planet.
    July 9th 2026
    ---
    Please Like, Comment and Follow 'The Ray Appleton Show' on all platforms:
    ---
    'The Ray Appleton Show’ is available on the KMJNOW app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever else you listen to podcasts.
    ---
    'The Ray Appleton Show’
    Weekdays 11 AM -2 PM Pacific on News/Talk 580 AM & 105.9 KMJ
    | Website | Facebook | Podcast |
    -
    Everything KMJ
    KMJNOW App | Podcasts | Facebook | X | Instagram
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Ray Appleton

    The Sanctuary State Standoff

    07/09/2026 | 32 mins.
    Congressman Tom McClintock joins the show to discuss the Stop Sanctuary Jurisdiction Bill and its impact on immigration enforcement and local government policies.
    July 9th 2026
    ---
    Please Like, Comment and Follow 'The Ray Appleton Show' on all platforms:
    ---
    'The Ray Appleton Show’ is available on the KMJNOW app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever else you listen to podcasts.
    ---
    'The Ray Appleton Show’
    Weekdays 11 AM -2 PM Pacific on News/Talk 580 AM & 105.9 KMJ
    | Website | Facebook | Podcast |
    -
    Everything KMJ
    KMJNOW App | Podcasts | Facebook | X | Instagram
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Ray Appleton

    FUSD: Nursing Negligence or Tragic Error?

    07/09/2026 | 10 mins.
    A Fresno nurse faces the loss of her license following a patient death, raising serious questions about accountability and patient safety.
    July 9th 2026
    ---
    Please Like, Comment and Follow 'The Ray Appleton Show' on all platforms:
    ---
    'The Ray Appleton Show’ is available on the KMJNOW app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever else you listen to podcasts.
    ---
    'The Ray Appleton Show’
    Weekdays 11 AM -2 PM Pacific on News/Talk 580 AM & 105.9 KMJ
    | Website | Facebook | Podcast |
    -
    Everything KMJ
    KMJNOW App | Podcasts | Facebook | X | Instagram
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
More Government podcasts
Trending Government podcasts
About Ray Appleton
Ray Appleton began his radio career in Fresno in 1969. That career has taken him from Fresno to London and back. He has been a part of the KMJ team since 1987 and continues to share his thoughts and viewpoints with his very large and loyal audience weekdays from 11am-2pm on Central California's News Talk 580 and 105.9 KMJ!
Podcast website
GovernmentNewsNews Commentary

Listen to Ray Appleton, Red Eye Radio and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Ray Appleton: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.11.3| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/13/2026 - 10:07:25 PM
A company fromMADSACK