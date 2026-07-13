California Attorney General Rob Bonta is leading a 12-state lawsuit to block Paramount Skydance’s proposed $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, arguing the merger would reduce competition and give one company outsized control over the entertainment industry.
July 13th 2026
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