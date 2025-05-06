00:00 Intro01:38 Special Guest Meredith Newman16:15 Commercial Break18:35 Return40:52 Library Stairs43:59 S. Main Street Parking Update45:31 Town Council Appointment Update47:54 Skye51:05 Town Events Calendar57:36 Psalm 27:4-5
58:24
Amherst Town Talk Ep. 37 (04-10-2025)
00:00 Intro03:02 New Town Map05:12 Amherst County Day11:05 Town Council Meeting Recap11:20 Councilman Andra Higginbotham Resigns15:14 Commercial Break21:04 Joint Session with the EDA29:04 Capital Improvement Plan30:37 Budget Public Hearing33:32 Town Property Taxes35:38 K9 Program Elimination39:48 Overnight Parking Banned41:58 Commercial Break42:35 Town Events Calendar48:20 Matthew 6:27-34
50:15
Amherst Town Talk Ep. 36 (04-03-2025)
00:00 Intro00:32 Welcome to SBC COO Peter Bryan11:55 Amherst County Day at SBC23:52 Commercial Break24:58 Return24:58 New Clothing Store in Town31:59 Comments from Water Meter Installer35:03 Planning Commission Meeting39:20 Town Events Calendar45:03 Matthew 6:1-10
47:06
Amherst Town Talk Ep. 35 (03-27-2025)
00:00 Intro05:58 Artmobile at Second Stage14:42 Commercial Break17:04 Old Mill Park Tree Planting Update21:27 S. Main St Parking Update29:41 Commercial Break31:11 Return31:38 BZA Meeting Recap37:03 New Clothing Store Coming41:52 Commercial Break42:32 Town Events Calendar47:01 1 Peter 4:5-10
48:33
Amherst Town Talk Ep. 34 (03-20-2025)
00:00 Intro06:57 Bob Langstaff Interview Part 333:23 Town Receives New Letter from FIRE41:24 Town Events Calendar44:43 2 Timothy 2:20-26
Everything in the Town of Amherst, Virginia.
Broadcasting live every Thursday from 5-6pm on WAMV 103.1 FM/1420 AM and on the web at https://wamv103.com/
WAMV Studio Line: (434) 946-2201.
Podcast recordings posted within a day or two.