Amherst Town Talk
Amherst Town Talk

WAMV 103.1 FM/1420 AM - Amherst, VA
Government
Amherst Town Talk
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 38
  • Amherst Town Talk Ep. 38 (05-01-2025)
    00:00 Intro01:38 Special Guest Meredith Newman16:15 Commercial Break18:35 Return40:52 Library Stairs43:59 S. Main Street Parking Update45:31 Town Council Appointment Update47:54 Skye51:05 Town Events Calendar57:36 Psalm 27:4-5
    --------  
    58:24
  • Amherst Town Talk Ep. 37 (04-10-2025)
    00:00 Intro03:02 New Town Map05:12 Amherst County Day11:05 Town Council Meeting Recap11:20 Councilman Andra Higginbotham Resigns15:14 Commercial Break21:04 Joint Session with the EDA29:04 Capital Improvement Plan30:37 Budget Public Hearing33:32 Town Property Taxes35:38 K9 Program Elimination39:48 Overnight Parking Banned41:58 Commercial Break42:35 Town Events Calendar48:20 Matthew 6:27-34
    --------  
    50:15
  • Amherst Town Talk Ep. 36 (04-03-2025)
    00:00 Intro00:32 Welcome to SBC COO Peter Bryan11:55 Amherst County Day at SBC23:52 Commercial Break24:58 Return24:58 New Clothing Store in Town31:59 Comments from Water Meter Installer35:03 Planning Commission Meeting39:20 Town Events Calendar45:03 Matthew 6:1-10
    --------  
    47:06
  • Amherst Town Talk Ep. 35 (03-27-2025)
    00:00 Intro05:58 Artmobile at Second Stage14:42 Commercial Break17:04 Old Mill Park Tree Planting Update21:27 S. Main St Parking Update29:41 Commercial Break31:11 Return31:38 BZA Meeting Recap37:03 New Clothing Store Coming41:52 Commercial Break42:32 Town Events Calendar47:01 1 Peter 4:5-10
    --------  
    48:33
  • Amherst Town Talk Ep. 34 (03-20-2025)
    00:00 Intro06:57 Bob Langstaff Interview Part 333:23 Town Receives New Letter from FIRE41:24 Town Events Calendar44:43 2 Timothy 2:20-26
    --------  
    46:20

About Amherst Town Talk

Everything in the Town of Amherst, Virginia. Broadcasting live every Thursday from 5-6pm on WAMV 103.1 FM/1420 AM and on the web at https://wamv103.com/ WAMV Studio Line: (434) 946-2201. Podcast recordings posted within a day or two.
Government

