The best interviews and shows from NewsTalk 590 WVLK Lexington, KY.
  • Bob Babbage
    Bob Babbage joins Kruser to talk about the blanket pardon President Biden offered to his son Hunter and who could be making a move for Mitch McConnell's Senate seat here in Kentucky.  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    19:23
  • Kruser & Crew 12-2-24
    Kruser talks about the latest political news with Bob Babbage, previews a tough stretch of games for the UK basketball team, and takes more of your calls and comments in hour 3.  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    34:03
  • Kruser & Crew 12-2-24
    Kruser talks about how the holiday shopping season creeps up earlier and earlier every year, the problems with UK's football season this year, and Bill Meck is back for more as he a Kruser discuss the best movies for a 1st date in hour 2.  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    35:12
  • Kruser & Crew 12-2-24
    It's a special show today as Kruser is joined in studio by LEX18's Bill Meck and John Gordon from the National Weather Service to provide their long term forecast for this years winter weather season in hour 1.  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    40:20
  • Larry Glover Live 12-2-24
    Logan Gilland and Allie Howard with Joule Financial are filling in for Larry to offer some advice for saving money for the end of the year and how gift giving can effect your finances in hour 3.  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    40:10

About Best of News Talk 590 WVLK AM

The best interviews and shows from NewsTalk 590 WVLK Lexington, KY.
