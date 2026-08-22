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50 episodes
S5 Ep 50: Building a media company w/ Ryan McMahon of Outpost, men's fashion essentials & the dating game08/18/2026 | 1h 1 mins.Ryan Thomas McMahon, NYC man about town, is on the pod talking men's fashion, the essential closet, travel, and building the men's media company that is Outpost. Not only is this conversation super fun, but he makes us martinis in studio like a true gentleman. We learn he's not a foot guy, his take on travel, being an influencer AND as an eligible bachelor, we throw our first ever PIIMMP Dating Game at him. But the real question is: Is Ryan a green flag or a red flag? Thank you for joining us, friends! Please share with a friend and subscribe! Download the Blackbird app with access to thousands of restaurants in NYC and beyond and get $20 dropped into your account with our code bb-mxt9yn
https://app.blackbird.xyz/r/bb-mxt9yn
Mentions: @ryanthomasmcmahon @outpostnyc
@Gosh.nyc @mattrodbard @taste @thelacountdown @sauced.pod @Speakeasypodcast
@aftertastela
@resyguynyc @Bobo.store_official @Deans.NewYork @cervajariaramiroofficial @audratriska
@allysonreilly
@chezfifinyc @tira__johnson @nikitajarred @carversteaknyc @doradosdelrio @Rubirosa_nyc
@Borgonyc
@Lebernardinny @Blackbird @Raoulsrestaurantnyc @SalaThainyc
Welcome to the irreverent & unfiltered world of PUT IT IN MY MOUTH, a podcast that fearlessly explores the underbelly of the hospitality industry. This female led podcast, by two lifelong bffs Lala & Judith, celebrates the journeys of industry insiders, details the all to typical setbacks and gets the listener insider access on what goes on behind closed kitchen doors. Join us for candid conversations about our biggest obsession, FOOD and the personalities behind it. We know every episode will leave you hungry for more.
S5 Ep 49: Susie Fogelson; marketing & branding expert. Food Network, finding your Pov & what every brand should be doing08/11/2026 | 1h 4 mins.We are squealing to have Susie Fogelson, marketing & branding powerhouse! She spent over a decade making food people famous on @foodnetwork "NEXT FOOD NETWORK STAR". She helped shape the Food Network brand and was instrumental in turning Guy Fieri into Guy fucking Fieri, so naturally we talked the making of a brand. Marketing restaurants, finding your POV and the very weird business of becoming a household name. Now running her own company, she hands out knowledge that will help any brand. Thanks for tuning in, Taste Buds!
Mentions: @susiefogelson @foodnetwork @mozzy_sticks_87 @chefirvine @chefsymon @guyfieri @bobbyflay @sunnyanderson @pauladeen_official @maxtucci @tuccinyc @theodorabrooklyn @steakclub_nyc @jamieoliver @restaurantlebnyc @inagarten @monkeymash_lx @mexsalvador503
Welcome to the irreverent & unfiltered world of PUT IT IN MY MOUTH, a podcast that fearlessly explores the underbelly of the hospitality industry. This female led podcast, by two lifelong bffs Lala & Judith, celebrates the journeys of industry insiders, details the all to typical setbacks and gets the listener insider access on what goes on behind closed kitchen doors. Join us for candid conversations about our biggest obsession, FOOD and the personalities behind it. We know every episode will leave you hungry for more.
S5 Ep 48: Comedian & food tv host Daniel Geneen. Sober dates, Michelin "formula" & awkward moments08/04/2026 | 1h 1 mins.Every podcast teaches you something (hopefully). This one taught us patience. And boundaries. Sometimes interviews are effortless and fun, other times they are a master class in trying to remain composed while the guest is texting DURING THE INTERVIEW. But we don't scrap footage around here; we just lean into the chaos. So yes, edits were made. Comedian, food personality and podcast host Dan Geneen joins us for all of the fun (?) listed above. (Truly, watch Lala throw her notes over her head and claim she's done with the interview). Before that though we discuss the 2 shows Dan made for Eater, his Emmy noms, his pivot to stand up comedy and why he thinks there is a somewhat boring formula to getting a Michelin Star.
Mentions: @danielgeneen
@bratrestaurant @evynblock @manteca_london @pasqualejones @parcellewine @jetblue @pdtnyc @jonyao @katorestaurant @mariocarbone @simonkimnyc @coqodaq @theharborhouseinn @tabasco @resyguynyc @stephenbarry @cocacola @majorfoodgroup @cervosnyc @lei.wine @eighteightsix @chezmargauxnyc @indayallday @kabawa @theodorabrooklyn @rsietsema @cotekoreansteakhouse
Welcome to the irreverent & unfiltered world of PUT IT IN MY MOUTH, a podcast that fearlessly explores the underbelly of the hospitality industry. This female led podcast, by two lifelong bffs Lala & Judith, celebrates the journeys of industry insiders, details the all to typical setbacks and gets the listener insider access on what goes on behind closed kitchen doors. Join us for candid conversations about our biggest obsession, FOOD and the personalities behind it. We know every episode will leave you hungry for more.
S5 Ep 47: "This is Taste" Host Matt Rodbard; losing restaurant discovery, NYC vs LA, relying on algorithms and Sex & The City07/28/2026 | 1h 5 mins."Food disruptor", editor, host and James Beard winning author Matt Rodbard joins us in the studio and oh do we cover a ton of ground! From Los Angeles to NYC, we talk quintessential restaurants, supporting the middle aged restaurant, and how food culture differs in each city. Matt gives his opinion on why waiting in lines is fun (really?!), our shared love of SATC and a big discussion on whether our phones are killing serendipitous food discovery. Thanks for joining us, Taste Buds! Please leave a review!
Mentions: @mattrodbard @taste
@Solidwiggles @Sansabinonyc @Weiserfarms @Foodandwine @deukihong @djmsojubar
@Oyattenyc @jungsik_nyc @Taqueria_Ramirez_ @Courage_bagels @noribar_ @Quarter sheets
@Hannahziskin @Apolloniaspizza @Dannyboysfamousoriginal @Hamasushidtla @RobMartinez @LoriJaynebk
@Matthewschneier @Hearthrestaurant @Marcocanora @Malaproject @Michaelsnewyork @HernameisHan
@fandfrestaurant @nyoysterbar @Katzsdeli @Gjelinarestaurant @Holboxlosangeles @Spagobh @Dunsmoor.la
@Sqirlla @PureThaicookhouse @Utsavnyc @carversteaknyc @Theviewny @Toloachenyc @Stefano_secchi
@Rezdoranyc @Thaidiner @Pastisnyc @Jean-Georgesnyc @Saga_nyc @chuckgood @Guyfieri @Superiorityburger
@miradorkingston @Samwoojung_ @Hanisbakerynyc @ghowellcoffee @Mamas_too @Thegrillny @Steakclubnyc
@drinklapos
Welcome to the irreverent & unfiltered world of PUT IT IN MY MOUTH, a podcast that fearlessly explores the underbelly of the hospitality industry. This female led podcast, by two lifelong bffs Lala & Judith, celebrates the journeys of industry insiders, details the all to typical setbacks and gets the listener insider access on what goes on behind closed kitchen doors. Join us for candid conversations about our biggest obsession, FOOD and the personalities behind it. We know every episode will leave you hungry for more.
S5 Ep 46: Selling out, breaking toxic kitchen cycles & viral food with Chef Sam Braverman of Lori Jayne07/07/2026 | 1h 5 mins.Chef Sam Braverman is in the hot seat and does not hold back. Has having his steak frites go viral with millions of views helped or hurt the biz? Is "Selling Out" still a thing when a chef needs to make money? Why do we glorify toxic kitchen behavior under the ruse of "hard work" annnnnnnnd why he is determined to keep his food afforable and accessible. We get into it all on this episode. Please hit the "follow" button and leave us a review!
Mentions:
@or.esh @PrefabSproutofficial @mrEddieHuang @lorijaynebk @pecking_house @gomillypepper
@50hertztinglyfoods @robmartinez @dangerdangerbar @forninopizza @kamraithai
@unapologeticfoodsnyc @chefkwameonwuachi @esze.e @guyfieri @emeril @pauliegee @nineinchnails
@sushinoz @barnestor1980 @jimmyeatworld @forsythia_nyc @julitapplebum@getgraza
Welcome to the irreverent & unfiltered world of PUT IT IN MY MOUTH, a podcast that fearlessly explores the underbelly of the hospitality industry. This female led podcast, by two lifelong bffs Lala & Judith, celebrates the journeys of industry insiders, details the all to typical setbacks and gets the listener insider access on what goes on behind closed kitchen doors. Join us for candid conversations about our biggest obsession, FOOD and the personalities behind it. We know every episode will leave you hungry for more.
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About Put It In My Mouth
Welcome to the unfiltered world of "Put It In My Mouth", a podcast that explores the underbelly of the hospitality industry. This female-led show celebrates the journey of industry insiders, their wins, setbacks, & the hilarity that unfolds behind (and sometimes in front of) the kitchen doors. In an industry dominated by male voices, PIIMM amplifies the voice of women in food with your hosts & longterm bffs Lala Ziemski & Judith Baicich. Join us for a candid celebration and profound love for food amidst the chaos, where no story is too outrageous & each episode leaves you hungry for more. @putitinmymouthpod Support patreon.com/Putitinmymouth www.putitinmymouthpod.comPodcast website
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