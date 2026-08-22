Every podcast teaches you something (hopefully). This one taught us patience. And boundaries. Sometimes interviews are effortless and fun, other times they are a master class in trying to remain composed while the guest is texting DURING THE INTERVIEW. But we don't scrap footage around here; we just lean into the chaos. So yes, edits were made. Comedian, food personality and podcast host Dan Geneen joins us for all of the fun (?) listed above. (Truly, watch Lala throw her notes over her head and claim she's done with the interview). Before that though we discuss the 2 shows Dan made for Eater, his Emmy noms, his pivot to stand up comedy and why he thinks there is a somewhat boring formula to getting a Michelin Star.

Mentions: @danielgeneen

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Welcome to the irreverent & unfiltered world of PUT IT IN MY MOUTH, a podcast that fearlessly explores the underbelly of the hospitality industry. This female led podcast, by two lifelong bffs Lala & Judith, celebrates the journeys of industry insiders, details the all to typical setbacks and gets the listener insider access on what goes on behind closed kitchen doors. Join us for candid conversations about our biggest obsession, FOOD and the personalities behind it. We know every episode will leave you hungry for more.