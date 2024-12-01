Dr. Sameer Jauhar, Senior Clinical Lecturer in Affective Disorders and Psychosis at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, King's College, London, and as a Consultant Psychiatrist at Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, introduces us to schizophrenia. Explore core clinical features of schizophrenia and what is known about the neuroscience of schizophrenia. We'll also discuss psychopharmacological and psychosocial treatment approaches, rooted in Dr. Jauhar's humanistic approach.
This episode is intended to supplement Dr. Jauhar's Lancet Seminar on Schizophrenia (2022).
2.10 Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Dr. Laura Watkins, Clinical Psychologist and Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Emory University School of Medicine, introduces us to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
We walk though the diagnostic criteria and discuss how these symptoms can impact a person's day-to-day life. We then learn to conceptualize PTSD in terms of both classical and operant conditioning. Finally, we explain evidence based psychotherapies for PTSD and conclude with a primer on psychopharmacology for PTSD.
2.9 Anxiety Disorders
Dr. John Walkup, Chair of the Pritzker Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Professor of Psychiatry at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine, and president-elect of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, introduces us to anxiety disorders.
We discuss the phenomenon of normal, adaptive anxiety and contrast this with symptomatology that may warrant a diagnosis of an anxiety disorder. We learn to appreciate anxiety disorders from a developmental lens, discuss clinical pearls for building a therapeutic alliance with anxious patients, and explore psychotherapies for anxiety disorders. We also discuss psychopharmacological considerations for both SSRIs and benzodiazapines.
2.8 Depressive Disorders
Dr. Roger McIntyre, Professor of Psychiatry and Pharmacology at the University of Toronto and Head of the Mood Disorders Psychopharmacology Unit at the University Health Network in Toronto, Canada, returns to introduce depressive disorders.
We differentiate normal "low mood" from conditions that warrant a psychiatric diagnosis. We discuss historical subtypes of depression and the current DSM specifiers for major depressive disorder. We review epidemiology, discuss the neurophysiology of depressive disorders, and then dive into treatment options.
Dr. Lois Choi-Kain, Director of the Gunderson Personality Disorders Institute at McLean Hospital and Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, introduces us to borderline personality disorder (BPD).
We discuss the prevalence, naturalistic course, and treatments for BPD. We explore BPD using the “Good Psychiatric Management” (GPM) model, which is intended to empower clinicians of all disciplines to manage patients with BPD effectively. We discuss the principles of GPM and walk through some examples of how it might be used in the clinical setting.
A current resident interviews world leaders in psychiatric education to bring you their clinical expertise. We cover need-to-know topics for anyone interested in learning the nuts and bolts of psychiatry.