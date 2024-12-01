2.6 Borderline Personality Disorder (Good Psychiatric Management)

Dr. Lois Choi-Kain, Director of the Gunderson Personality Disorders Institute at McLean Hospital and Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, introduces us to borderline personality disorder (BPD). We discuss the prevalence, naturalistic course, and treatments for BPD. We explore BPD using the “Good Psychiatric Management” (GPM) model, which is intended to empower clinicians of all disciplines to manage patients with BPD effectively. We discuss the principles of GPM and walk through some examples of how it might be used in the clinical setting. Book: Applications of Good Psychiatric Management for Borderline Personality Disorder: A Practical Guide (Check your academic library!) References: (11:30) Grant BF, Chou SP, Goldstein RB, et al. Prevalence, correlates, disability, and comorbidity of DSM-IV borderline personality disorder: results from the Wave 2 National Epidemiologic Survey on Alcohol and Related Conditions. J Clin Psychiatry. 2008;69(4):533-545. (12:30) Trull TJ, Jahng S, Tomko RL, Wood PK, Sher KJ. Revised NESARC personality disorder diagnoses: gender, prevalence, and comorbidity with substance dependence disorders. J Pers Disord. 2010;24(4):412-426. (15:00) Gregory R, Sperry SD, Williamson D, Kuch-Cecconi R, Spink GL Jr. High Prevalence of Borderline Personality Disorder Among Psychiatric Inpatients Admitted for Suicidality. J Pers Disord. 2021;35(5):776-787. (20:45) Kernberg O. Borderline personality organization. J Am Psychoanal Assoc. 1967;15(3):641-685. (29:30) Choi-Kain LW, Finch EF, Masland SR, Jenkins JA, Unruh BT. What Works in the Treatment of Borderline Personality Disorder. Curr Behav Neurosci Rep. 2017;4(1):21-30. (33:00) Skodol AE, Gunderson JG, Shea MT, et al. The Collaborative Longitudinal Personality Disorders Study (CLPS): overview and implications. J Pers Disord. 2005;19(5):487-504. (33:00) Temes CM, Zanarini MC. The Longitudinal Course of Borderline Personality Disorder. Psychiatr Clin North Am. 2018;41(4):685-694.