Ep 67 - The Stalin Eras: Part Two Discussion (1930-1934)

In the discussion for Part Two of “The Stalin Eras”, the gang responds to questions from Jen (aka Big Nasty), host of How the Red Was Won and overall badass comrade. The years in focus are, again, 1930-1934, and based upon the previous episode (which you should listen to if you haven't already). We talk Stalin's sigma male grindset, writing letters to the man himself, the rise of fascism, and the contradictions facing the USSR at this time. The Stalin Eras, inspired by the classic RevLeft Radio episode “Stalin: A Marxist-Leninist Perspective, mixes both narrative history (ala Blowback) and discussion (like classic Prolespod) to provide the most comprehensive English overview of the life and impact of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin in podcast format. Whether you’re a socialist history enthusiast, someone who’s just curious to learn more than what you got in school about the Soviet Union, or even a total hater who just wants to rage, this series has something for everyone. Support the show and get bonus content at patreon.com/prolespod Recomended Resources on "Holodomor" as Genocide Question Academics who do not consider the Ukraine famine of 1932-1933 to be a genocide include: J. Arch Getty, Stephen Wheatcroft, Mark Tauger, R.W Davies, Hiroaki Kuromiya, Ronald Grigor Suny, Stephen Kotkin to name a few. Recommended Additional Reading Stalin History & Critique of a Black Legend by Domenico Losurdo Another View of Stalin by Ludo Martens Recommended Additional Listening Stalin: A Marxist-Leninist Perspective Foundations of Leninism Episode Sources The Lesser of Two Hells by Alvin D Coox Practicing Stalinism by J Arch Getty Excesses Are Not Permitted byJ Arch Getty Origins of the Great Purges by J Arch Getty I Change Worlds by Anna Louise Strong I Was Stalin's Bodyguard by Achmed Amba The Pattern Of Soviet Power by Edgar Snow Revolution on my Mind by Jochen Hellbeck Stalin's Library by Geoffrey Roberts The Great Conspiracy by Michael Sayers & Albert E Kahn Conjuring Hitler by Guido Giacomo Preparata Molotov Remembers, Conversations with Felix Chuev Black Bolshevik by Harry Haywood Teachers of Stalinism by E Thomas Ewing Stalin: From the Caucasus to the Kremlin, Christopher Read, 2017, Routledge Publishing Next to Stalin by A.T. Rybin Betrayal of an Ideal by G.A. Tokaev Soviet Famine 1930–1933: "The Law of Spikelets" Myth Explained by Polistrum In Search of New Facts: Interwar Japanese Military Intelligence Activities in the Baltic States and Finland: 1918–1940 by Shingo Masunaga, Wrestling with Aspects of Interwar Stalinism by William J. Chase, Why I resigned from the Trotsky Defense Committee by Mauritz Alfred Hallgren, 1937, International Publishers Muder at the Kemerovo Mines by Ernst Fischer Trial of the Major War Criminals before the International Military Tribunal (Nuremberg, 1949), Vol. 29 The Goebbels Diaries: 1942-1943 by Joseph Goebbels, “Secret Hitler-Benes Negotiations in 1936-37.” bt Gerhard L. Weinberg The Road to Terror. Stalin and the Self-Destruction of the Bolsheviks by J. Arch Getty and Oleg V. Naumov Russian Soviet Archives U.S. Archives, Library of Congress Czech Republic Archives Vienna Bureau of the Austrian Chancellor The Red Book, Leon Sedov, 1936, Byulletin Oppositsii, Nos.52-53, October 1936 The Prophet Outcast: Trotsky, (1929–1940), Isaac Deutscher, 1963, Vintage Russian Library The Russian Enigma, Ante Ciliga, 1940, Pluto Press “Red Wreckers in Russia.”,by John D Littlepage My Life, byLeon Trotsky Leon Sedov: Son, Friend, Fighter, Leon Trotsky Harvard Trotsky Archive, Houghton Library, Harvard University The Great Terror. A Reassessment by Robert Conquest Bukharin and the Bolshevik Revolution 1888-1938 by Stephen Cohen The Kirov Murder and Soviet History by Matthew Lenoe Many, many diaries published on https://prozhito.org/