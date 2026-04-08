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Private for Public

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife
GovernmentNatural Sciences
Private for Public
Latest episode

10 episodes

  • Private for Public

    Backcountry Hunters and Anglers with John Simoneau

    04/19/2024 | 40 mins.
    In this episode, Kris meets with John Simoneau, the New England Chapter leader of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers. Learn about the impact this organization has supporting private landowners and creating opportunities and relationships for land access. He'll also share some tips on finding local private land for outdoor recreation. Don't miss this season finale to learn how Backcountry Hunters and Anglers has worked to support outdoor recreation, as well as the benefits of becoming a member.
    Learn more at backcountryhunters.org/new_england
  • Private for Public

    Sustainability of Land Access with Mitch Breton

    04/12/2024 | 31 mins.
    We're taking another look at OnX Hunt with an eastern perspective from Maine resident and brand writer Mitch Breton. In this episode, Mitch shares the many ways OnX works to connect people and share good work being done across the nation through access and stewardship. OnX not only serves as a crucial exploration tool, but also acts as a gateway to nationwide stories, connections, and outdoor adventures. Discover the ways OnX supports conservation, adventure, and sustainability of land access.
  • Private for Public

    The Origin of OnX Hunt with Ben Brettingen

    04/05/2024 | 42 mins.
    In this episode, wing shooting manager and avid hunter Ben Brettingen reveals the origin of the OnX Hunt app and how this app evolved to be used in tandem with hunting and landowner relations. Join us as we uncover the game-changing features of OnX Hunt and look deeper at some of the differences in land access across the nation. There are more reasons than ever to cherish access to private land and the importance of preserving access for future generations.
  • Private for Public

    Overcoming Property Abuse and Misuse with David Hanes

    03/29/2024 | 33 mins.
    In this episode, Kris meets with Auburn Landowner David Hanes to discuss the challenges that he has faced with misuse of his private property and the choice that he has made to continue to keep his land open to the public. David shares some of the positive experiences that he has had with public recreationalists and why he feels those experiences outweigh the misuse. With 270 acres of private land, David remains committed to getting people out to enjoy the woods.  Join us in thanking David Hanes for welcoming the public to his property at Butler Hill Farm.
  • Private for Public

    Recreating in Maine's Working Forests with Bill Greaves

    03/22/2024 | 39 mins.
    Did you know that North Maine Woods consists of 3.5 million acres between 23 industrial landowners?
     North Maine Woods (NMW) was founded in the early 1970s to maintain balance between outdoor recreational users and Maine's largest industry of timber harvests. Bill shares with us the history of NMW and reminds us that recreators are guests on private land. He recommends some best practices to keep in mind when interacting with the working forests.
    Working together is the best way for us to continue to enjoy Maine's most remote wilderness.
    Learn more at northmainewoods.org
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About Private for Public
Unlike most states, Maine has a long tradition of public access to private land; but what that really means – and what private landowners expect – isn't widely understood. Host Kris MacCabe will take listeners inside the long-standing yet delicate relationship between Maine's owners and users – hearing from landowners about what motivates them to keep their property open for recreation and conservation, and in other cases getting the stories behind freshly-posted No Trespassing signs.
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