In this episode, Kris meets with Auburn Landowner David Hanes to discuss the challenges that he has faced with misuse of his private property and the choice that he has made to continue to keep his land open to the public. David shares some of the positive experiences that he has had with public recreationalists and why he feels those experiences outweigh the misuse. With 270 acres of private land, David remains committed to getting people out to enjoy the woods. Join us in thanking David Hanes for welcoming the public to his property at Butler Hill Farm.