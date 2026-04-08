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Fish and Game Changers
Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife
Latest episode
43 episodes
- In the final episode of season 7, Emily talks with Game Warden Corporal Kris MacCabe to take a deeper look at the delicate and often complicated tradition of public access to private land in Maine.
Kris is one of two Corporals within Maine Warden Service who focus on landowners relations, providing support to private landowners across the state and helping to educate and inspire outdoor users of all types to be responsible and appreciative private land users.
Listen in and then learn more at mefishwildlife.com/outdoorpartners
- Since 1970 North America has lost 2.9 billion breeding adult birds. However, surveys show that many people are not aware of this decline or the fact that they can easily contribute to the solution.
In this episode Emily sits down with Wildlife Biologist Adrienne Leppold to discuss how we can help protect Maine's birds right in our own backyards. Adrienne shares valuable information on bird conservation, and highlights some of the specific challenges facing North America's bird populations.
Listen in and learn how you can help #BringBirdsBack
Learn more:
maine.gov/birdatlas
3billionbirds.org
mainenativeplants.org
- In this episode of Fish + Game Changers, Emily joins Fisheries Biologist Liz Thorndike on a tagging mission on Mooselookmeguntic Lake to learn more about the spawning behavior of wild brook trout and landlocked salmon.
Liz, with years of experience under her belt, takes us through the intricate process of tagging and implanting radio transmitters in brook trout and landlocked salmon. She also shares some insights into the importance of community support and involvement. We learn how studying the movement of these fish during their reproductive season can help biologists better understand their habitats and ultimately protect them from various threats.
Learn more about freshwater fisheries management in Maine at mefishwildlife.com/fisheries
- In this episode, Emily sits down with Game Warden Sergeant Kyle Hladik to discuss how an experience he had as a young child growing up in the Maine outdoors led him to his career and inspired him to take a personalized approach to recruiting new game wardens. They discuss what makes candidates stand out in the hiring pool, and how the Department is actively engaging with potential recruits to understand their needs and goals. They also talk about the importance of being able to connect with potential applicants on a more personal level, and the value of having a diverse team of highly qualified and skilled staff in the Warden Service.
Learn more at mainegamewarden.com/gethired
- There are hundreds of sites across the state that provide public access to many of Maine's 6,000 lakes and ponds and 32,000 miles of rivers and streams. Have you ever wondered how these public access sites are acquired, constructed or maintained?
In this episode, Emily talks with MDIFW's Chief Planner Diano Circo to find out more about the development of public water access sites in the state and takes a little field trip to a newly renovated site just outside of the center of Augusta.
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About Fish and Game Changers
Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (MDIFW) is about so much more than fish + game, with leaders on every level changing the face of conservation and blazing new trails for a better Maine outdoors. This podcast takes you behind the scenes with Emily MacCabe exploring the unique and diverse work done by department staff across the state. Listen in to learn why these game changers love what they do, and what drives them to apply their time and talent to the Maine outdoors.Podcast website
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