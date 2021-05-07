Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (MDIFW) is about so much more than fish + game, with leaders on every level changing the face of conservation ... More
Endangered and Threatened Species in Maine
Season 7 of Fish + Game Changers kicks off with a conversation about Maine’s Endangered and Threatened Species in Maine. Host Emily MacCabe is joined by wildlife biologist Alex Fish to discuss the state of endangered and threatened species in Maine and how listeners can make small changes in their own backyards that could have positive impacts on some of Maine's most vulnerable species. Learn more at mefishwildlife.com
5/19/2023
23:08
In the Field: Making a Difference with Landowner Relations Corporal Rick LaFlamme
For Maine Game Warden and Landowner Relations Corporal Rick LaFlamme, supporting Maine's landowners is a privilege. In this Season 6 finale, Rick describes Maine's unique Landowner Relations Program, educating the public on how to be good land users, working with landowners to preserve outdoor recreation opportunities, picking up millions of pounds of litter, and why he's passionate about this work. Learn more about accessing private land in Maine and how you can support Maine's generous landowers who allow access to their land at mefishwildlife.com/outdoorpartners
7/7/2021
12:01
In the Field: Hello from a Fish Hatchery
Katie chats with Fish Culturist Ashley O'Neal. Ashley describes her daily routine raising trout and splake at the MDIFW Governor Hill Fish Hatchery. Ashley explains why she finds the hands-on hatcheries work to be rewarding, despite originally pursuing a career in wildlife.
7/7/2021
9:21
In The Field: Experiencing Maine with MOSES Supervisor Angie Vo
Katie chats with MOSES (MDIFW's licensing system) Supervisor Angie Vo about how her office job connects her to Maine's outdoors.
7/5/2021
8:25
In The Field: From the Midwest to Maine with Deer Biologist Nathan Bieber
Katie checks in via Zoom with MDIFW Deer Biologist Nathan Bieber. Nathan describes growing up and working in the Midwest, his move to Maine, the final steps of the state’s deer collaring study, and why he loves his job.
