Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (MDIFW) is about so much more than fish + game, with leaders on every level changing the face of conservation and blazing new trails for a better Maine outdoors. This podcast takes you behind the scenes with Emily MacCabe exploring the unique and diverse work done by department staff across the state.

Listen in to learn why these game changers love what they do, and what drives them to apply their time and talent to the Maine outdoors.