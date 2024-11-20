Powered by RND
Headgum
A podcast, but outside. Featuring fascinating interviews with random strangers who happen to walk by. Hosted by Cole Hersch and Andrew Michaan.
  • 213: Our Guest Lost Everything After Coming Out (w/ Sophie Buddle)
    213: The wonderful Sophie Buddle cohosts this fantastic episode on the streets of West Hollywood. Guests include a once married family man who found out he was gay in a VERY Hollywood way and then lost everything when he came out, a young Instagram entrepreneur famous for engaging in a trendy illicit substance that starts with a K, and a redheaded woman currently walking off a massive fight with her husband. Recorded on 2/9/25 on Santa Monica Blvd in West Hollywood, CA.
    1:31:05
  • 212: Jack Quaid Gets Punched in the Face
    Actor and pal and great guy Jack Quaid joins us on a sunny day in the park to interview some really interesting and kind strangers. And most of those strangers end up punching Jack in the face (with his consent). Guests include a computer programmer on a fruitless job hunt, newly coupled up lesbians loving their life together, a pair of high school sweethearts, and a buff father and son duo. Recorded on 2/21/25 in Pan Pacific Park in Los Angeles. GO WATCH JACK STAR IN NOVOCAINE IN THEATERS ON MARCH 14TH!!!
    1:19:09
  • 211: Another Perfect Episode w/ Garrett Watts
    Great news if you love perfect episodes of our show: this is one of them! Past guest and hero Garrett Watts sits at the table and helps find some really fun folks off the street. Guests include an accomplished screenwriter, a respectful gang of teen e-bike boys, and one of the most unintentionally hilarious people to ever appear on our show. Recorded on 2/8/25 on Palm Ave in Burbank, California.
    1:25:04
  • 210: A Guest Searches for His Missing Brother (w/ Carey O'Donnell)
    210: Get ready to get inspired. Carey O'Donnell joins us on the streets of Hollywood Blvd as we find some lovely guests on a path to change the world. We meet a young woman who had a spiritual encounter in a Tesla, an entrepreneur creating meaningful economic change in the black community, a musician searching for his missing brother, and many more. It's a long one but it's worth sticking around for. Recorded on 12/22/24 on Hollywood Blvd in Los Angeles.
Check out Carey O'Donnell on social media @ecareyo and his podcast, Sexy Unique Podcast.
    1:50:02
  • 209: On the Streets of Tokyo, Japan
    209: Konnichiwa, outsiders! We finally hopped on a plane and recorded an episode in the wonderful country of Japan. Co-hosted by comedian and friend Vinay Murthy, who has lived in Japan for 23 years! Guests include a young Japanese ramen maker looking for love, foodie brothers from Kuwait, and two pals from Canada on the trip of a lifetime (that they've done many times before). Recorded on 10/18/24 in the Shibuya ward of Tokyo, Japan.
    1:11:58

About Podcast But Outside

