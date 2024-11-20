213: Our Guest Lost Everything After Coming Out (w/ Sophie Buddle)

213: The wonderful Sophie Buddle cohosts this fantastic episode on the streets of West Hollywood. Guests include a once married family man who found out he was gay in a VERY Hollywood way and then lost everything when he came out, a young Instagram entrepreneur famous for engaging in a trendy illicit substance that starts with a K, and a redheaded woman currently walking off a massive fight with her husband. Recorded on 2/9/25 on Santa Monica Blvd in West Hollywood, CA.This is a Headgum podcast. Follow Headgum on Twitter, Instagram, and Tiktok. Advertise on Podcast But Outside via Gumball.fm.If you like your money, Mint Mobile is for you. Shop plans at mintmobile.com/outside . That’s mintmobile.com/outside .Go to https://Quince.com/podoutside for 365-day returns, plus free shipping on your order!Visit Betterhelp.com/OUTSIDE today to get 10% off your first month.Don’t miss out—secure your 100% lossback with a minimum five dollar net loss and start spinning today! Use promo code OUTSIDE and get started at Golden Nugget Online Casino!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.