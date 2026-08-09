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52 episodes
- Steve and Anthony talk about King's Landing politics. Then Kavita Mudan Finn and Valerie Garver discuss coercion, corruption, and clothing. Intro music by Tobias Sjögreen, check out his band's webpage: Heiko.
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- Anthony meets up with Nolan, Melanie, Evan, and GDK to discuss a theory about Alys's dormant Dreamfyre Eggs, to lament the death of Ser Cole, and talk fantasy league trash.
Intro music by Tobias Sjögreen, check out his band's webpage: Heiko.
Hey there! Check out https://support.baldmove.com/ to find out how you can gain access to ALL of our premium content, as well as ad-free versions of the podcasts, for just $5 a month!
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- Steve and Anthony begin with reactions to episode four. Then we talk about highlights of season 3 (eps. 1-4). Intro music by Tobias Sjögreen, check out his band's webpage: Heiko.
Hey there! Check out https://support.baldmove.com/ to find out how you can gain access to ALL of our premium content, as well as ad-free versions of the podcasts, for just $5 a month!
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- Steve and Anthony discuss Criston Cole's character. Then Prof. Valerie Garver and Anthony discuss the tapestry.
https://www.bayeuxmuseum.com/en/the-bayeux-tapestry/
https://www.ulstermuseum.org/stories/game-thrones-tapestry
Double Dragon is a House of the Dragon podcast. It features a stand-up comic and the author of two books on Game of Thrones. It also features university professors who specialize in medieval history and literature.
Intro music by Tobias Sjögreen, check out his band's webpage: Heiko.
Hey there! Check out https://support.baldmove.com/ to find out how you can gain access to ALL of our premium content, as well as ad-free versions of the podcasts, for just $5 a month!
Join the Club!
Join the discussion: book@baldmove.com | Discord | Reddit | Forums
Follow us: Instagram | LeDonneBooks.com
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- What will the Season Finale hold? Steve and Anthony voice our appreciation for the Red Sowing and look forward to the finale.
Double Dragon is a House of the Dragon podcast. It features a stand-up comic and the author of two books on Game of Thrones. It also features university professors who specialize in medieval history and literature.
Intro music by Tobias Sjögreen, check out his band's webpage: Heiko.
Hey there! Check out https://support.baldmove.com/ to find out how you can gain access to ALL of our premium content, as well as ad-free versions of the podcasts, for just $5 a month!
Join the Club!
Join the discussion: book@baldmove.com | Discord | Reddit | Forums
Follow us: Instagram | LeDonneBooks.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Double Dragon
HBO's House of the Dragon is covered by an academic and a stand-up comic. Formerly the hosts of the Electric Bookaloo pod, Steve and Anthony talk about the most compelling elements of each episode. Also featured: professors of medieval studies who are experts on the real history that inspired the series.Podcast website
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Double Dragon: Podcasts in Family