What will the Season Finale hold? Steve and Anthony voice our appreciation for the Red Sowing and look forward to the finale.



Double Dragon is a House of the Dragon podcast. It features a stand-up comic and the author of two books on Game of Thrones. It also features university professors who specialize in medieval history and literature.



Intro music by Tobias Sjögreen, check out his band's webpage: Heiko.



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