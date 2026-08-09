Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsTV & FilmDouble Dragon
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Double Dragon
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Double Dragon

Bald Move
TV & FilmTV Reviews
Double Dragon
Latest episode

52 episodes

  • Double Dragon

    Double Dragon: The Dragon in Winter

    08/08/2026 | 52 mins.
    Steve and Anthony talk about King's Landing politics. Then Kavita Mudan Finn and Valerie Garver discuss coercion, corruption, and clothing. Intro music by Tobias Sjögreen, check out his band's webpage: Heiko.

    Hey there! Check out https://support.baldmove.com/ to find out how you can gain access to ALL of our premium content, as well as ad-free versions of the podcasts, for just $5 a month!

    Join the Club!

    Join the discussion: book@baldmove.com | Discord | Reddit | Forums

    Follow us: Instagram | LeDonneBooks.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Double Dragon

    Double Dragon: Faceless Men + HOTD Fantasy League

    07/29/2026 | 39 mins.
    Anthony meets up with Nolan, Melanie, Evan, and GDK to discuss a theory about Alys's dormant Dreamfyre Eggs, to lament the death of Ser Cole, and talk fantasy league trash.

    Intro music by Tobias Sjögreen, check out his band's webpage: Heiko.

    Hey there! Check out https://support.baldmove.com/ to find out how you can gain access to ALL of our premium content, as well as ad-free versions of the podcasts, for just $5 a month!

    Join the Club!

    Join the discussion: book@baldmove.com | Discord | Reddit | Forums

    Follow us: Instagram | LeDonneBooks.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Double Dragon

    HOTD 304 (eps 1-4)

    07/13/2026 | 50 mins.
    Steve and Anthony begin with reactions to episode four. Then we talk about highlights of season 3 (eps. 1-4). Intro music by Tobias Sjögreen, check out his band's webpage: Heiko.

    Hey there! Check out https://support.baldmove.com/ to find out how you can gain access to ALL of our premium content, as well as ad-free versions of the podcasts, for just $5 a month!

    Join the Club!

    Join the discussion: book@baldmove.com | Discord | Reddit | Forums

    Follow us: Instagram | LeDonneBooks.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Double Dragon

    Character Study: Criston Cole / Tapestry Deep Dive

    08/09/2024 | 1h 9 mins.
    Steve and Anthony discuss Criston Cole's character. Then Prof. Valerie Garver and Anthony discuss the tapestry.

    https://www.bayeuxmuseum.com/en/the-bayeux-tapestry/

    https://www.ulstermuseum.org/stories/game-thrones-tapestry
     
    Double Dragon is a House of the Dragon podcast. It features a stand-up comic and the author of two books on Game of Thrones. It also features university professors who specialize in medieval history and literature.
     
    Intro music by Tobias Sjögreen, check out his band's webpage: Heiko.
     
    Hey there!  Check out https://support.baldmove.com/ to find out how you can gain access to ALL of our premium content, as well as ad-free versions of the podcasts, for just $5 a month!

    Join the Club!

    Join the discussion:  book@baldmove.com  | Discord | Reddit | Forums
    Follow us:  Instagram | LeDonneBooks.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Double Dragon

    The Red Sowing

    08/02/2024 | 17 mins.
    What will the Season Finale hold? Steve and Anthony voice our appreciation for the Red Sowing and look forward to the finale.
     
    Double Dragon is a House of the Dragon podcast. It features a stand-up comic and the author of two books on Game of Thrones. It also features university professors who specialize in medieval history and literature.
     
    Intro music by Tobias Sjögreen, check out his band's webpage: Heiko.
     
    Hey there!  Check out https://support.baldmove.com/ to find out how you can gain access to ALL of our premium content, as well as ad-free versions of the podcasts, for just $5 a month!

    Join the Club!

    Join the discussion:  book@baldmove.com  | Discord | Reddit | Forums
    Follow us:  Instagram | LeDonneBooks.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More TV & Film podcasts
Trending TV & Film podcasts
About Double Dragon
HBO's House of the Dragon is covered by an academic and a stand-up comic. Formerly the hosts of the Electric Bookaloo pod, Steve and Anthony talk about the most compelling elements of each episode. Also featured: professors of medieval studies who are experts on the real history that inspired the series.
Podcast website
TV & FilmTV Reviews

Listen to Double Dragon, 48 Hours and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Double Dragon: Podcasts in Family
  • Podcast HOTD - A House of the Dragon Podcast
    HOTD - A House of the Dragon Podcast
    TV & Film, TV Reviews
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.13.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/10/2026 - 8:24:47 PM
A company fromMADSACK